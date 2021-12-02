« previous next »
All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
All Time PL Draft - Only Club Per Club Used


Rules:
 
- Can only pick one player from a PL team (once you pick a LFC player then no more LFC players unless they played for another PL club)

- Player has to have played in the PL (obvs)

- Players judged at their time in the PL at the club they thrived at most (Salah at LFC not Chelsea for example)

- Snake Draft Format

- 1st Rd no clock, then 1 hour per pick - clock (9am - 10pm GMT)

- PM next player to let them know it's their go

Selection order:



Picks:

Lastrador

Salah (LFC)

Drinks Sangria

Henry (Arsenal)

Lawnmowerman

Suarez (Liverpool)

Max_Powers

Shearer (Blackburn)

Hazell

Modric (Spurs)

Big Dick Nick

Aguero (Man City)

vivabobbygraham

Gerrard (LFC),

Linudden

Van Dijk (LFC), Lampard (Chelsea)

Tubby

Kante (Leicester), Alonso (LFC)

Sheer Magnetism

Viera (Arsenal), Kane (Spurs)

XabiArt

Roy Keane (Notts Forrest), Ronaldo (Man U)

Adz LFC

Fowler (LFC), KDB (Man City)

Fucking Appalled

Bergkamp (Arsenal), Mane (LFC)

JordanTre

Bale (Spurs), Mahrez (Leicester)

Sarge

Makelele (Chelsea), David Silva (Man City)

Philanthropist

Le Tissier (Southampton), Juninho (Boro)
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool F.C.)

Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Thierry Henry
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Luis Suarez - Arsenal

Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Alan Shearer (Blackburn)
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Luka Modric - Tottingham

Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Sergio Aguero - Manchester City

Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Steven Gerrard [/b

Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Kante - Leicester
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Patrick Vieira - Arsenal

Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Roy Keane

Nottingham Forest

Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Robbie Fowler - Liverpool

Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Bergkamp - Arsenal

Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Bale - Spurs
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Matt
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Mahrez (Leicester)
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Sadio Mane - Liverpool or maybe Southampton

Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Kevin De Bruyne - Man City

Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Cristiano Ronaldo

Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Harry Kane - Spurs

Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Xabi - Liverpool
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Frank Lampard - Chelsea

Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Cesc Fabregas - (probably Arsenal, maybe Chelsea - TBC)

Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist (Selection Thread, no chat)
Didier Drogba

