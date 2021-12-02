All Time PL Draft - Only Club Per Club UsedRules:
- Can only pick one player from a PL team (once you pick a LFC player then no more LFC players unless they played for another PL club)
- Player has to have played in the PL (obvs)
- Players judged at their time in the PL at the club they thrived at most (Salah at LFC not Chelsea for example)
- Snake Draft Format
- 1st Rd no clock, then 1 hour per pick - clock (9am - 10pm GMT)
- PM next player to let them know it's their goSelection order:Picks:Lastrador
Salah (LFC)Drinks Sangria
Henry (Arsenal)Lawnmowerman
Suarez (Liverpool)Max_Powers
Shearer (Blackburn)Hazell
Modric (Spurs)Big Dick Nick
Aguero (Man City)vivabobbygraham
Gerrard (LFC), Linudden
Van Dijk (LFC), Lampard (Chelsea)Tubby
Kante (Leicester), Alonso (LFC)Sheer Magnetism
Viera (Arsenal), Kane (Spurs) XabiArt
Roy Keane (Notts Forrest), Ronaldo (Man U)Adz LFC
Fowler (LFC), KDB (Man City)Fucking Appalled
Bergkamp (Arsenal), Mane (LFC)JordanTre
Bale (Spurs), Mahrez (Leicester)Sarge
Makelele (Chelsea), David Silva (Man City)Philanthropist
Le Tissier (Southampton), Juninho (Boro)