I listed the clubs as well as helpful documentation to everybody Picks:Players:Lastrador
Salah, Hazard, Stam, van Persie, McAllisterDrinks Sangria
Henry, Fabinho, Rio Ferdinand, King, LukakuLawnmowerman
Suárez, Cantona, McGrath, Gilberto, RobbenMax_Powers
Shearer, Vardy, Woodgate, Okocha, FernindinhoHazell
Modric, Yaya Toure, Rooney, Henderson, GinolaBig Dick Nick
Agüero, Fàbregas, Mascherano, Desailly, Kewellvivabobbygraham
Gerrard, Drogba, Pirès, Kompany, GrealishLinudden
Van Dijk, Lampard, Vidic, Tevez, Barry, Les FerdinandTubby
Kanté, Alonso, Zola, Campbell, Petrescu, Van NistelrooySheer Magnetism
Vieira, Kane, Terry, Beardsley, Alderweireld, BeckhamXabiArt
Roy Keane, Ronaldo, Carvalho, Ashely Cole, Eriksen, SpeedAdz LFC
Fowler, De Bruyne, Son, Ljunberg, Radebe, IrwinFucking Appalled
Bergkamp, Mane, Sterling, Essien, Milner, RobertsonJordanTre
Bale, Mahrez Sarge
Makelélé, David Silva, Scholes, Andy Cole, Alexander-Arnold, OvermarsPhilanthropist
Le Tissier, JuninhoTeams:Lastrador
Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United, Arsenal, LeedsDrinks Sangria
Arsenal, Liverpool, Man United, Tottenham, EvertonLawnmowerman
Liverpool, Man United, Aston Villa, Arsenal, ChelseaMax_Powers
Blackburn, Leicester, Leeds, Bolton, Man CityHazell
Tottenham, Man City, Man United, Liverpool, NewcastleBig Dick Nick
Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Leedsvivabobbygraham
Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Aston VillaLinudden
Southampton, West Ham, Man United, Man City, Aston Villa, QPRTubby
Leicester, Liverpool, Chelsea, Portsmouth, Sheff Wed, Man UnitedSheer Magnetism
Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle, Southampton, Man UnitedXabiArt
Nottm Forest, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, EvertonAdz LFC
Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Leeds, Man UnitedFucking Appalled
Arsenal, Southampton, Man City, Chelsea, Aston Villa, HullJordanTre
Tottenham, LeicesterSarge
Chelsea, Man City, Man United, Newcastle, Liverpool, ArsenalPhilanthropist
Southampton, Middlesbrough