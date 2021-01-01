« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12] 13   Go Down

Author Topic: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)  (Read 6363 times)

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,125
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #440 on: Today at 12:30:00 am »
I will check in in the morning
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,326
  • Italians do it better
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #441 on: Today at 12:45:12 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:41:31 pm
Ok, I wont volunteer then

Thoughts on Harry Kewell anyone (Im very needy!)...He was class at Leeds and also in spells for us but obviously we didnt see the best of him. Rafa always picked him when fit.

Those couple of seasons at Leeds from around 99-02 he was superb though.
Probably my favourite non-Liverpool player playing in the league at that time, and the signing till this day I was most excited about. He was so fast and skilful, yet so technical and with a fabulous left foot. The goal he scored against Arsenal in his last season at Leeds is one of my favourite Premier League era goals.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1Sp6S5Rihp0?start=30" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1Sp6S5Rihp0?start=30</a>
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,326
  • Italians do it better
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #442 on: Today at 01:19:30 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:32:37 pm
I'm saying I reckon his best football was with us, mate. He was a vital component of a cracking team. On an individual level, he'd been around. Fitted us like a glove. Take him out of that he was about Leeds at best
I don't know that to be true mate. In his pomp at Leeds, he was the heart of a league winning side and generally considered one of the best midfielders around, making two PFA teams of the year (which is no easy feat). He had a renaissance with us, and was obviously magnificent, but he was at the tail end of his career playing more a savvy veteran role around some energetic young guns like Gerrard and Hamman, who did all the running he couldn't do. Steve played a similar role alongside Hendo in the 13/14 season, and he was also greatly influential, but that wasn't the best version of Gerrard. It's a testament to Gary Mc talents, that he could come at such a stage of his career at a massive club, and be as influential as he was.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:01:55 am by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,108
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #443 on: Today at 06:59:18 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 11:16:01 pm
Mille didn't play CM for Villa and was a largely inadequate right winger due to a lack of pace. I considered it but I'm not going to put him on the right side.
sweet baby Jesus. Millzer will be judged across his whole pl career. Stop with this madness!

It's why petrescu getting picked for Wednesday is a cracking pick!!
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,108
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #444 on: Today at 07:00:29 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:41:31 pm
Ok, I wont volunteer then

Thoughts on Harry Kewell anyone (Im very needy!)...He was class at Leeds and also in spells for us but obviously we didnt see the best of him. Rafa always picked him when fit.

Those couple of seasons at Leeds from around 99-02 he was superb though.
always thought his bird was overrated
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,475
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #445 on: Today at 07:31:14 am »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 07:00:29 am
always thought his bird was overrated

Haha. The glamour of Leeds meant he had the kick of the Emmerdale crop to work with. Had he waited til he moved to Liverpool hed have had the Brookside/Hollyoaks pool to fish in.

Petrescu is a stalwart of these drafts for me and I applaud Tubbys pic to back it up.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,891
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #446 on: Today at 08:43:06 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:31:14 am
Petrescu is a stalwart of these drafts for me and I applaud Tubbys pic to back it up.

Obligatory.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,216
  • The passmaster.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #447 on: Today at 09:58:32 am »
Can we have an updated selection list please?

              X
X      X    Carvalho Cole
       Keane      X
Ronaldo Eriksen      X
               X

Not bad.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,263
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #448 on: Today at 10:20:52 am »
James Milner most certainly did play CM for Villa, in a 2 with Barry, with Downing on the left and Young on the right (switching at times), as the player with more responsibility on the ball. I'd actually argue that his best football came at Villa, or maybe City at a push. Reo-Coker and Albrighton used to swap in when they went more attacking.

When they went more defensive, they'd line up with a 5 in midfield, Carew alone up front with Young and Reo-Coker wide to support, with Milner and Sidwell in front of Petrov, as they did when they beat us 3-1 at Anfield in 2009.

As he has been everywhere, Millie was a swiss-army knife for O'Neill at Villa and during his time there, played CM, RB, CDM, CAM, LM, RM and RW. He was shunted about everywhere - WhoScored first season of tracking positions was 2009, when Milner played 36 times, 19 times in CM and then the rest split amongst the above positions.

Harry Kewell was immense at Leeds, one of the best wingers in the division and my fevered 11 year old mind thought that he'd transform us into title winners. As a child he was the most excited I ever got for a Liverpool transfer (maybe Cisse despite never having seen him play other than against us in the UEFA Cup). The Firmino transfer might have trumped that, if only for when that mad video done in the Team Fortress engine came out.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:22:36 am by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,546
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #449 on: Today at 10:27:32 am »
XXXX
XXXX  XXXX  XXXX  XXXX
Essien Milner
Sterling                 Mane
    Bergkamp
  XXXX

Happy enough with that. Now just to fill the gaps with Babb, Ruddock and their ilk.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,263
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #450 on: Today at 11:46:03 am »
Does Sarge not need to pick two?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,475
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #451 on: Today at 11:47:15 am »
Nice Lobo.

Sarge has done well again the fucker. Trent is a great pick, if I had my time again I might have gone for him.

Not sure whether to go

Back 4 (Desailly picked) and then:

Masch.  Fabregas

Xx.      Xx.    Kewell

Aguero

Or a 433 with Kewell left because hed get enough goals to justify being in the front three.

Or old fashioned 442. :D

Depends if people think Masch and Fab would fine as a pair, or do you reckon one more midfielder is needed there to really dominate?
Logged

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,546
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #452 on: Today at 12:00:59 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:46:03 am
Does Sarge not need to pick two?

Nah we've got the rogue Philanthropist in there too. But I've got Sarges second pick too

Got to say, its some pretty rank draft organisation this :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,263
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #453 on: Today at 12:06:44 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:47:15 am
Nice Lobo.

Or a 433 with Kewell left because hed get enough goals to justify being in the front three.

Or old fashioned 442. :D

Depends if people think Masch and Fab would fine as a pair, or do you reckon one more midfielder is needed there to really dominate?
I think it depends on who else would make up the 4-2-3-1 or the 4-4-2 - if you've a hard working wide player they're fine as a two, but for me, Fabregas is more of the 10 in the 3 behind the striker, with Masch playing deep with another defensively minded player or pivot type, such as an Alonso, a Huddlestone or a Shelvey  ;)
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,475
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #454 on: Today at 12:13:03 pm »
Thinking Ian Crooks from Norwich in a nod to the early Premier League era. Or Ian Culverhouse. Or Ian Butterworth.

Basically I want an Ian from Norwich.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,263
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #455 on: Today at 12:31:21 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:13:03 pm
Thinking Ian Crooks from Norwich in a nod to the early Premier League era. Or Ian Culverhouse. Or Ian Butterworth.

Basically I want an Ian from Norwich.
Culverhouse was in my thinking as a late pick if I couldn't pick up another decent RB.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,546
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #456 on: Today at 12:46:39 pm »
Tremenderson is up now, I'll pick myself at 2
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,125
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #457 on: Today at 01:18:35 pm »
Thanks.

                        GK
Trent          CB   CB       LB
        Makelele   Scholes
               David Silva
Overmars                 Winger
               Andy Cole
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,475
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #458 on: Today at 01:18:37 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 12:46:39 pm
Tremenderson is up now, I'll pick myself at 2

Which club did you play for?
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,326
  • Italians do it better
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #459 on: Today at 01:53:35 pm »
The draft runner has been MIA for a while, isn't he?
Logged

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,546
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #460 on: Today at 02:00:11 pm »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #461 on: Today at 02:40:14 pm »
Robertson at Hull was really bad.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,475
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #462 on: Today at 02:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 02:40:14 pm
Robertson at Hull was really bad.

So bad that Mr Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign him?

Have to say Old Man Sarge is smashing it so far.
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #463 on: Today at 02:52:47 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:45:06 pm
So bad that Mr Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign him?

He had qualities but was not playing at a very good level. His crowning achievement at Hull was getting relegated with one of the worst defensive records in the history of Premier League. That Hull team conceded 80 goals! Although he did play as midfielder often, so not all his fault.

We got him because he was young, the fee was low so it was a low risk signing, not because he was putting in great performance after great performance.

Logged

Online XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,216
  • The passmaster.
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #464 on: Today at 02:55:01 pm »
Players judged at PL peak, no?
Logged

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,546
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #465 on: Today at 02:55:19 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 02:52:47 pm
He had qualities but was not playing at a very good level.

Well no....he was playing for Hull :D

But anyway, read the OP. Its not about specific clubs, its their entire PL career.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #466 on: Today at 03:02:11 pm »
But the other OP says to be judged at club they thrived at most. Hence Salah was picked for Liverpool and not Chelsea. Same with Virgil
Logged

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,546
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #467 on: Today at 03:03:46 pm »
Exactly, judged at the club they thrived most at. Salah, VVD, Sadio and Robbo all to be judged for Liverpool.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #468 on: Today at 03:06:27 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 03:03:46 pm
Exactly, judged at the club they thrived most at. Salah, VVD, Sadio and Robbo all to be judged for Liverpool.

Quote
- Players judged at their time in the PL at the club they thrived at most (Salah at LFC not Chelsea for example)
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,891
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #469 on: Today at 03:09:28 pm »
Yeah so you could pick Salah for Chelsea, but he'll be judged at the PL club he played best for, which is us.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,546
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #470 on: Today at 03:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:06:27 pm


Exactly :D

It doesn't say you have to pick them for the club they thrived at most, but thats how they'll be judged. So you could pick Fowler for Blackburn and he'll be judged on his time at Liverpool.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #471 on: Today at 03:17:27 pm »
cool
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,108
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #472 on: Today at 03:20:13 pm »
Picks:

Lastrador Salah, Eden Hazard, Stam, RVP, McAliister

Drinks Sangria Henry, Fabinho, Ferdinand, King, Lukaku

Lawnmowerman Suarez, Cantona, McGrath, Gilberto, Robben

Max_Powers Shearer, Vardy, Woodgate, Okacha, Fernindinho

Hazell Modric, Yaya Toure, Rooney, Henderson, Ginola

Big Dick Nick Aguero, Fabragas, Mascherano, Desailly, Kewell

vivabobbygraham Gerrard, Drogba, Pires, Kompany, Grealish

Linudden Van Dijk, Lampard, Vidic, Tevez, Barry

Tubby Kante, Alonso, Zola, Campbell, Petrescu, Van Nistleroy

Sheer Magnetism Viera, Kane, Terry, Beardsley, Alderweirald, Beckham

XabiArt Roy Keane, Ronaldo, Carvalho, Ashely Cole, Eriksen, Speed

Adz LFC Fowler, KDB, Son, Ljunberg, Radebe, Irwin

Fucking Appalled Bergkamp, Mane, Sterling, Essien, Milner, Robertson

JordanTre Bale, Mahrez

Sarge Makelele, David Silva, Scholes, Andy Cole, TAA, Overmars

Philanthropist  Le Tissier, Juninho
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,108
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #473 on: Today at 03:21:04 pm »
Fecking useless that tremendo fella. I guess him and philanthro are sharing a cabin together and the same wifi...
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #474 on: Today at 04:18:19 pm »
I listed the clubs as well as helpful documentation to everybody :wave

Picks:

Players:

Lastrador Salah, Hazard, Stam, van Persie, McAllister

Drinks Sangria Henry, Fabinho, Rio Ferdinand, King, Lukaku

Lawnmowerman Suárez, Cantona, McGrath, Gilberto, Robben

Max_Powers Shearer, Vardy, Woodgate, Okocha, Fernindinho

Hazell Modric, Yaya Toure, Rooney, Henderson, Ginola

Big Dick Nick Agüero, Fàbregas, Mascherano, Desailly, Kewell

vivabobbygraham Gerrard, Drogba, Pirès, Kompany, Grealish

Linudden Van Dijk, Lampard, Vidic, Tevez, Barry, Les Ferdinand

Tubby Kanté, Alonso, Zola, Campbell, Petrescu, Van Nistelrooy

Sheer Magnetism Vieira, Kane, Terry, Beardsley, Alderweireld, Beckham

XabiArt Roy Keane, Ronaldo, Carvalho, Ashely Cole, Eriksen, Speed

Adz LFC Fowler, De Bruyne, Son, Ljunberg, Radebe, Irwin

Fucking Appalled Bergkamp, Mane, Sterling, Essien, Milner, Robertson

JordanTre Bale, Mahrez

Sarge Makelélé, David Silva, Scholes, Andy Cole, Alexander-Arnold, Overmars

Philanthropist  Le Tissier, Juninho

Teams:

Lastrador Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United, Arsenal, Leeds

Drinks Sangria Arsenal, Liverpool, Man United, Tottenham, Everton

Lawnmowerman Liverpool, Man United, Aston Villa, Arsenal, Chelsea

Max_Powers Blackburn, Leicester, Leeds, Bolton, Man City

Hazell Tottenham, Man City, Man United, Liverpool, Newcastle

Big Dick Nick Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Leeds

vivabobbygraham Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Aston Villa

Linudden Southampton, West Ham, Man United, Man City, Aston Villa, QPR

Tubby Leicester, Liverpool, Chelsea, Portsmouth, Sheff Wed, Man United

Sheer Magnetism Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Newcastle, Southampton, Man United

XabiArt Nottm Forest, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton

Adz LFC Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Leeds, Man United

Fucking Appalled Arsenal, Southampton, Man City, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Hull

JordanTre Tottenham, Leicester

Sarge Chelsea, Man City, Man United, Newcastle, Liverpool, Arsenal

Philanthropist Southampton, Middlesbrough
« Last Edit: Today at 04:40:18 pm by Linudden »
Logged

Online Adz LFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • Believer. 19 & 6
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #475 on: Today at 04:27:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:09:28 pm
Yeah so you could pick Salah for Chelsea, but he'll be judged at the PL club he played best for, which is us.
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 03:16:15 pm
Exactly :D

It doesn't say you have to pick them for the club they thrived at most, but thats how they'll be judged. So you could pick Fowler for Blackburn and he'll be judged on his time at Liverpool.

Nice one, thanks for clarifying :thumbup

Youll have to edit your list of clubs when Ive gone back through my picks Linudden ;D
Logged
JFT97

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,891
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #476 on: Today at 04:28:16 pm »
Yeah as we're all in agreement now, I've marked big Sol down as Portsmouth.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #477 on: Today at 04:29:10 pm »
Virgil has gone on a south coast trip then ;D I've also sent Lampard to West Ham as a result.

Presumably Mané too, Lobo?

Edit, saw he changed that already!
« Last Edit: Today at 04:39:39 pm by Linudden »
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,475
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #478 on: Today at 04:40:32 pm »
Bobby probably watches Countdown around this time.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,108
Re: All Time PL Draft - With a Twist! (Discussion Thread & Sign up)
« Reply #479 on: Today at 04:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 04:29:10 pm
Virgil has gone on a south coast trip then ;D I've also sent Lampard to West Ham as a result.

Presumably Mané too, Lobo?

Edit, saw he changed that already!
There's nothing wrong with those picks. Salah at chelsea is a joke pick ffs lads. Atleast don't take the piss
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12] 13   Go Up
« previous next »
 