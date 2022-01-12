« previous next »
RAWK Album of the Year 2021

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
January 12, 2022, 12:14:57 am
Quote from: jackh on January 10, 2022, 11:19:12 pm
Okay...?

The referee is running over to the monitor...


Perfectly fine for the head judge/collator of votes to put forward his own choice. This is not a court of Law, this is the court of RAWK and seems to be much fairer. Cheers Jack  :thumbup


I also encourage listening to floating points... when you're alone, and just want to slob out on a chair with no fuckers around you for 50 mins.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
January 12, 2022, 09:25:09 am
Thanks for putting all of this together Jack! Much appreciated.

There definitely seems to be less activity these days in the music thread and so hope more can contribute this year to get recommendations off them!
Some folks are born into a good life
Other folks get it anyway anyhow

Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
Yesterday at 07:32:18 pm
Quote from: Filler. on January  7, 2022, 09:38:20 pm
;D Sorry Jack. I thought it looked pretty seeing the juggling of albums.



Tempted to change my number one to Nala Sinephro: Space 1 (but won't). Had it on 3 times today... I melt into it. It's just so gorgeous. Released in September, (nope - January!) it's already getting ridiculous asking prices on discogs. I can't even get a copy of the reissue. Ah, we can now! If I was to suggest one LP to listen to from my list this would definitely be my choice.


https://nalasinephro.bandcamp.com/album/space-18


Plus it has that beautiful cover:




bandcamp reviews:

Amazing album. All the way Favorite track: Space 8.

i love every trip through Space 1.8, but i could live in Space 4 forever. Favorite track: Space 4.

the perfect mixture of deep emotions and creative, chaotic, abstract colorful artwork. my alltime favourite (for the last 4 weeks): Space 6
o yeah, Space 6....thank you, Nala Favorite track: Space 6.

I was in love within the first few minutes of listening to this album. I'm glad music like this is still being created. Favorite track: Space 8.

This is good music for chilling in your bedroom!

Immediately fell in love with Space 8 when I heard it on nts today. I could listen to this track for hours. Favorite track: Space 8.

Outstanding! This will be the perfect accompaniment to my next cocktail night with Buzz Aldrin. Beautifully constructed jazz! Amazing stuff!

If only this album were 3 hours longer. Favorite track: Space 8.

What everyone else says--a beautiful blend of spiritual jazz, ambient loops, and electronica. The finale of "Space 8" is so ravishing. Favorite track: Space 8.

Strange but beautiful sounds. Favorite track: Space 4.

This is an absolutely beautiful album. Thank you! Favorite track: Space 8.

Meandering sounds that shift and reform amorphously in a dream state

Spiritual, modular and artisticgreat record! This is a classic. Sounds so good on headphones. Favorite track: Space 8.

You may have been right all along you mad bastard. Not been able to stop listening to this. Gorgeous. Not seen any credits for it, is she playing all the instruments? Can find loads of pics of her playing harp and standing over synths. Just checking she's on sax too? The Sax on the couple of the tracks is like effing silk. Drums are beautiful too.

Edit! It's Nubya Garcia on sax. Should have known it was her. Stunning.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
Today at 11:04:40 pm
Post covid, first pipe, first rawk, first m&a, drop in...


Not just me... look at those reviews. None of them are wrong.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
Today at 11:20:59 pm
You know when people blam out about music in that cloying please fucking kill me type way - it just puts you off so bad. *American accent* [/crossout]
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
Today at 11:22:40 pm
NALA

