Sorry Jack. I thought it looked pretty seeing the juggling of albums.Tempted to change my number one to Nala Sinephro: Space 1 (but won't). Had it on 3 times today... I melt into it. It's just so gorgeous. Released in September, (nope - January!) it's already getting ridiculous asking prices on discogs. I can't even get a copy of the reissue. Ah, we can now! If I was to suggest one LP to listen to from my list this would definitely be my choice.https://nalasinephro.bandcamp.com/album/space-18Plus it has that beautiful cover:bandcamp reviews:Amazing album. All the way Favorite track: Space 8.i love every trip through Space 1.8, but i could live in Space 4 forever. Favorite track: Space 4.the perfect mixture of deep emotions and creative, chaotic, abstract colorful artwork. my alltime favourite (for the last 4 weeks): Space 6o yeah, Space 6....thank you, Nala Favorite track: Space 6.I was in love within the first few minutes of listening to this album. I'm glad music like this is still being created. Favorite track: Space 8.This is good music for chilling in your bedroom!Immediately fell in love with Space 8 when I heard it on nts today. I could listen to this track for hours. Favorite track: Space 8.Outstanding! This will be the perfect accompaniment to my next cocktail night with Buzz Aldrin. Beautifully constructed jazz! Amazing stuff!If only this album were 3 hours longer. Favorite track: Space 8.What everyone else says--a beautiful blend of spiritual jazz, ambient loops, and electronica. The finale of "Space 8" is so ravishing. Favorite track: Space 8.Strange but beautiful sounds. Favorite track: Space 4.This is an absolutely beautiful album. Thank you! Favorite track: Space 8.Meandering sounds that shift and reform amorphously in a dream stateSpiritual, modular and artisticgreat record! This is a classic. Sounds so good on headphones. Favorite track: Space 8.
