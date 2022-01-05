1. Sam Fender  Seventeen Going Under

2. Japanese Breakfast  Jubilee

3. Ryley Walker  Course in Fable

4. The War On Drugs  I Dont Live Here Anymore

5. Valerie June  The Moon and the Stars

6. Lord Huron  Long Lost

7. The Felice Brothers  From Dreams to Dust

8. Brandi Carlile  In These Silent Days

9. Les Cowboys Fringants  Les Nuits de Repentigny

10. Steve Gunn  Other You



11. Hiss Golden Messenger  Quietly Blowing It

12. Langhorne Slim  Strawberry Mansion

13. Nation of Language  A Way Forward

14. The Killers  Pressure Machine

15. Kiwi jr.  Cooler Returns

16. The Coral  Coral Island

17. The Antlers  Green to Gold

18. Bleachers  Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night

19. Pearl Charles  Magic Mirror

20. The Besnard Lakes  The Besnard Lakes Are the Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings



21. Cassandra Jenkins  An Overview on Phenomenal Nature

22. The Black Keys  Delta Kream

23. Nick Cave  CARNAGE

24. The Weather Station - Ignorance

25. Arlo Parks  Collapsed in Sunbeams

26. Gruff Rhys  Seeking New Gods

27. Matt Sweeny and Bonnie Prince Billy - Superwolves

28. Mdou Moctar  Afrique Victime

29. Lana Del Rey  Chemtrails

30. Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend



A very enjoyable year for music overall. My top pick is definitely not the best album this year but it's the one I have enjoyed the most and it has been on non-stop repeat since October and for that reason it made my number 1.

