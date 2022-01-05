« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Album of the Year 2021  (Read 3033 times)

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,433
  • Italians do it better
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #80 on: January 5, 2022, 04:30:43 am »
1. Circuit des Yeux -  -io



A strange, obscure, operatic beauty of an album. This is Haley Fohr most accessible record to date, the instrumentation being particularly gorgeous and catchy, while maintaining all the eccentricities that make her music totally unique. Fohr voice sounds like an overgrown siren calling to shore; Beautiful but hurting, deep but delicate, and completely haunting. A criminally overlooked album, that deserves much more attention than it's received.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q2ycrnSfGvA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q2ycrnSfGvA</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v7SK7IXaCS0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v7SK7IXaCS0</a>

2. Iceage  Seek Shelter



Iceage continues to grow and incorporate new elements to their music, managing to keep their sound fresh. Always with the clear purpose of writing some banging rock songs.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/=Z_n6gT24h_k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/=Z_n6gT24h_k</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yywnpQ2vRhM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yywnpQ2vRhM</a>

3. Marissa Nadler - The Path of the Clouds



An irresistible beautiful folk album, with some hunting dark melodies.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XVQdKS3JaLI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XVQdKS3JaLI</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f4WYnSSw34w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f4WYnSSw34w</a>

4. Tirzah  Colourgrade



Tirzah, led by the expert hand of Mica Levi, managed to create one of the most unique sounding albums of the year. Like a robot or alien trying to translate human emotions, it manages to sound both detached and intimate, dark and warm, assured and confused; All the while being incredibly accessible and melodic. It truly is a marvel.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nCCSAa8n24k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nCCSAa8n24k</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DuC1eP7FhNA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DuC1eP7FhNA</a>

5. Arooj Aftab  Vulture Prince



Arooj Aftab unique voice and Hindu harmonies, playing over more typical western folk and jazz foundations, makes for an irresistible combination.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iRZ98HX1MO8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iRZ98HX1MO8</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XX1ResoIGc8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XX1ResoIGc8</a>

6. Mdou Moctar  Afique Victime 



A great Rock 'n Roll record. More than the highly skilled guitar playing from Souleymane, the things I find most appealing from this album is its incredible rhythmic section and the atypical (for a untrained western ear at least) but unbelievable catchy melodies.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u51HJcN1Dp8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u51HJcN1Dp8</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rnERiRvlw58" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rnERiRvlw58</a>

7. Indigo de Souza  Any Shape you Take



Ive had a hard time with the new crop of female indie darlings. Soccer Mommy, Snail Mail, Jay Som, etc; They all sound the same to me. Going into this record, I had similar reservations, but it won me over within the first couple of songs. Theres an honesty and palpable enjoyment in this album, that I didnt find in the music of the formerly mentioned artists. Love this.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PmwWXpSOcJ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PmwWXpSOcJ8</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZstVTHCCcGs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZstVTHCCcGs</a>

8. Ashley Shadow  Only the End



One of the biggest surprises of the year for me. Theres nothing new under the sun here, just an incredible assured, expertly made folk-rock record with some genuinely great songs.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nAj7jYVq74w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nAj7jYVq74w</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dm5A19uU_bE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dm5A19uU_bE</a>

9. Gruff Rhys  Seeking New Gods 



Just an expert endlessly imaginative songwriter firing on all cylinders. Mausoleum of My Former Self is probably my favourite song of the year; The rest of the album isnt far off.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uBWtjXHjD7M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uBWtjXHjD7M</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nr3HnNMS1Cw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nr3HnNMS1Cw</a>

10. Helado Negro  Far In 



Like a ray of sunlight to the balls. Music full of warmth, beautiful melodies and empathy.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MFYhmTAzURM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MFYhmTAzURM</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8jRa1ftRpc0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8jRa1ftRpc0</a>

The other albums that just missed the cut:

11. Birds of Maya  Valdez 
12. Spirit of the Beehive - ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH
13. Andy Shauf  Wilds 
14. The Weather Station  Ignorance 
15. Grouper  Shade 
16. Ryley Walker  Course in Fable 
« Last Edit: January 5, 2022, 11:10:12 am by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,074
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #81 on: January 5, 2022, 08:29:30 am »
Quote from: cloggypop on January  4, 2022, 11:52:13 pm
FUCK ME! This must be the first ever vote for Rats On Rafts on here that hasn't come from me.

Get in.
;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #82 on: January 5, 2022, 09:52:55 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on January  5, 2022, 04:30:43 am
4. Tirzah  Colourgrade
Tirzah, led by the expert hand of Mica Levi, managed to create one of the most unique sounding albums of the year. It manages to sound both detached and close, dark and warm, assured and confused. All the while being incredibly accessible and melodic. It truly is a marvel.

Have to admit this completely passed me by until it turned up in 6music's top 10 but I really like it a lot. Great late addition to the 2021 playlist.

In fact, looking over people's lists, there seems to be quite a lot I missed last year and need to catch up on... lots of recommendations here that I'll be checking out at some point.
Logged

Offline Seebab

  • hit that post. We winced.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,686
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #83 on: January 5, 2022, 10:36:44 am »
1.   Sam Fender  Seventeen Going Under
2.   Japanese Breakfast  Jubilee
3.   Ryley Walker  Course in Fable
4.   The War On Drugs  I Dont Live Here Anymore
5.   Valerie June  The Moon and the Stars
6.   Lord Huron  Long Lost
7.   The Felice Brothers  From Dreams to Dust
8.   Brandi Carlile  In These Silent Days
9.   Les Cowboys Fringants  Les Nuits de Repentigny
10.   Steve Gunn  Other You

11.   Hiss Golden Messenger  Quietly Blowing It
12.   Langhorne Slim  Strawberry Mansion
13.   Nation of Language  A Way Forward
14.   The Killers  Pressure Machine
15.   Kiwi jr.  Cooler Returns
16.   The Coral  Coral Island
17.   The Antlers  Green to Gold
18.   Bleachers  Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night
19.   Pearl Charles  Magic Mirror
20.   The Besnard Lakes  The Besnard Lakes Are the Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings

21.   Cassandra Jenkins  An Overview on Phenomenal Nature
22.   The Black Keys  Delta Kream
23.   Nick Cave  CARNAGE
24.   The Weather Station - Ignorance
25.   Arlo Parks  Collapsed in Sunbeams
26.   Gruff Rhys  Seeking New Gods
27.   Matt Sweeny and Bonnie Prince Billy - Superwolves
28.   Mdou Moctar  Afrique Victime
29.   Lana Del Rey  Chemtrails
30.   Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend

A very enjoyable year for music overall. My top pick is definitely not the best album this year but it's the one I have enjoyed the most and it has been on non-stop repeat since October and for that reason it made my number 1.
Logged
Some folks are born into a good life
Other folks get it anyway anyhow

Offline Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,500
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #84 on: January 5, 2022, 04:25:39 pm »
1. Damon Albarn - The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
Possibly the best LP hes been involved in. For me, one of the landmark pieces of music for these dark, isolated times. A real winter record, echoing the bleak, cold and drawn out days, with the occasional glimmer of light shinning through. A melancholic masterpiece.

2. Manic Street Preachers - The Ultra Vivid Lament

3. The Coral - Coral Island

4. Yarni - Boro
https://yarni.bandcamp.com/album/boro

5. Dinosaur Jr. - Sweep It Into Space

6. Elbow - Flying Dream 1

7. Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth - Utopian Ashes

8. The Hold Steady - Open Door Policy

9. Mogwai - As the Love Continues

10. Dave Gahan & Soulsavers - Imposter

Honourable mentions to The War on Drugs, Godspeed You Black Emperor, Madlib, Lana Del Rey, Arab Strap, Saint Etienne, Gruff Rhys and Matt Berry.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,256
  • ★★★★★★
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 12:58:10 am »
Quote from: damomad on January  4, 2022, 09:13:50 pm
Ive hidden the name of one so as not to offend a few posters on here(I've included some *Choice cuts* if anyone wants any album tasters).

Not sure if this worked, or did I miss something? What's this mystical invisible ink?  ;D

Quote from: Lastrador on January  5, 2022, 04:30:43 am

7. Indigo de Souza  Any Shape you Take

Ive had a hard time with the new crop of female indie darlings. Soccer Mommy, Snail Mail, Jay Som, etc; They all sound the same to me. Going into this record, I had similar reservations, but it won me over within the first couple of songs. Theres an honesty and palpable enjoyment in this album, that I didnt find in the music of the formerly mentioned artists. Love this.

Nice write up mate. Very much agree with the above specifically!
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 971
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 05:56:24 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 12:58:10 am
Not sure if this worked, or did I miss something? What's this mystical invisible ink?  ;D

I put them in asterix at the end of each album: *Both all the Time, I know Im Funny haha* etc

If you think I have enough time to be pasting in youtube links you are very right but I'm too lazy :)

Good time for a bump! I spun the Gryff Rhys album a few times last night after recommendations here. I think it's his best solo effort to date, great upbeat stuff.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,450
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 11:09:00 pm »
When does the window shut for votes?



Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 05:56:24 pm
Good time for a bump! I spun the Gryff Rhys album a few times last night after recommendations here. I think it's his best solo effort to date, great upbeat stuff.

Very enjoyable album. I need to delve more.
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,450
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 11:32:08 pm »
1.   Irreversible Entanglements: Open The Gates
2.   Nala Sinephro: Space 1
6.   Bulbils: Blue Forty
24.   Sputnik Trio: What The Hate
7.   Richard Dawson & Circle: Henki
12.   Santa Sprees: Fanfare For Tonsils
14.   Floating Points & Pharoah Sanders: Promises
15.   Sons of Kemet: Black To The Future
20.   Chris Corsano & Bill Orcutt - Made Out Of Sound
26.   Colin Webster: vs Amp
        Ben Lemar Gay: Open Arms To Us
23.   The Screamers: Demo Hollywood 1977
9.   Divide & Dissolve: Gas Lit
3.   Jeff Parker: Forfolks
10.   The Still: Got It
8.   Luggage: Happiness
19.   Loscil: Lux Refractions
25.   Dead Neaderthals: Rat Licker 7" e.p
17.   Mogwai: As The Love Continues
4.   Gnod: La Mort du Sens/Easy To Build, Hard To Destroy
22.   El Michaels Affair: Yeti Season
18.   Jane Weaver: Flock
11.   Mariel Roberts: Armament
5.   Low: Hey What

We'd all like to piss on 2021 from afar  together even, especially the first few months of the year where I and quite possibly you, dreamt of driving the car off a cliff - but every so often, little shards of light, hope and faith kissed our foreheads in the shape of a music heads up (the football hasn't been so bad either. SIGN HIS CONTRACT THO YOU BASTARDS!). The nods have mainly been dealt thru Whatsapp which has been such a joy from numerous angles. YKWYA x

This music thing, that could be 'wrapped up' conveniently in a double Now That's What I Call Music cassette when I was a kid - is now so vast it's impossible to keep up. And where IS up? We kiss but 0.0001% of it each year. Scrolling everyone's lists there are dozens of 'oh yeah, must listen to that' or 'must listen again' and it never ends. It extends out like an LWT acid information film. Then there's the re-releases to take on board... the joy of hearing a compilation of 1975 Ethiopian organ music, or a Cameroon funk compilation to blow minds and stick on regularly during the summer, or to lift the kids up. I'm currently waiting for a copy of a 2xLP of Mexican 80's synth pop which just seemed to be the latest in the 'are you fucking joking me?' in the how good is this camp!?

Check: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5WTECWABuw


In a year where I had no clue as to what my favourite album was, like a bus, my top 2 appeared to me in December. And appeared is the right word. It was hard to split them. Tomorrow i'll think differently, but Irreversible Entanglements won out. After that... I list 20 odd albums i bought and have arranged in a very rough order. Cheers Jake. Hope 2022 is a decent one for us all.

Notes:

1. The Bulbils cassette was released in 2021 but was recorded in 2020. Its a part sympathy vote for a band I love like no other. 
2. Gnod: Much preferred their compilation album Easy to Build from 2021
3. Low: I need to listen to it again... just too fucking noisy for me  ;D

4. The Screamers... really from 1977 and on 45. Like Rat Licker... but that blew gaskets.






Best release of the year as a thing, or an object or a recording, was definitely The Fall: Live at St Helens Technical College 1981. Organised by arch mentalist John Dwyer, this was a love letter.



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:58:59 pm by Filler. »
Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,450
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 11:43:19 pm »
I clicked post by accident.


Wanted to add: Fair fucks to this recording tho released in December aswell... it's almost as if they don't want to be listed in end of year best of's! The great Oren Ambarchi (Oz/Iraq) and a gang of friends play out his outstanding Hubris LP. First listen tonight. Like a wall of beautiful noise licking every pore. Try it some time.



https://orenambarchi.bandcamp.com/album/live-hubris
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,256
  • ★★★★★★
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #90 on: Today at 03:09:43 am »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 05:56:24 pm
I put them in asterix at the end of each album: *Both all the Time, I know Im Funny haha* etc

If you think I have enough time to be pasting in youtube links you are very right but I'm too lazy :)

Good time for a bump! I spun the Gryff Rhys album a few times last night after recommendations here. I think it's his best solo effort to date, great upbeat stuff.

Yeah I got that, I meant the name that you hid.  ;D
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 