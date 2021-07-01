« Reply #80 on: Today at 04:30:43 am »
1. Circuit des Yeux - -io
A strange, obscure, operatic beauty of an album. This is Haley Fohr most accessible record to date, the instrumentation being particularly gorgeous and catchy, while maintaining all the eccentricities that make her music totally unique. Fohr voice sounds like an overgrown siren calling to shore; Beautiful but hurting, deep but feminine, and completely haunting. A criminally overlooked album, that deserves much more attention than it's received.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/q2ycrnSfGvA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/q2ycrnSfGvA</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/v7SK7IXaCS0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/v7SK7IXaCS0</a>
2. Iceage Seek Shelter
Iceage continues to grow and incorporate new elements to their music, managing to keep their sound fresh. Always with the clear purpose of writing some banging rock songs.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/=Z_n6gT24h_k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/=Z_n6gT24h_k</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yywnpQ2vRhM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yywnpQ2vRhM</a>
3. Marissa Nadler - The Path of the Clouds
An irresistible beautiful folk album, with some hunting dark melodies.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XVQdKS3JaLI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XVQdKS3JaLI</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f4WYnSSw34w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f4WYnSSw34w</a>
4. Tirzah Colourgrade
Tirzah, led by the expert hand of Mica Levi, managed to create one of the most unique sounding albums of the year. It manages to sound both detached and close, dark and warm, assured and confused. All the while being incredibly accessible and melodic. It truly is a marvel.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nCCSAa8n24k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nCCSAa8n24k</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DuC1eP7FhNA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DuC1eP7FhNA</a>
5. Arooj Aftab Vulture Prince
Arooj Aftab unique voice and Hindu harmonies, playing over more typical western folk and jazz foundations, makes for an irresistible combination.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iRZ98HX1MO8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iRZ98HX1MO8</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XX1ResoIGc8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XX1ResoIGc8</a>
6. Mdou Moctar Afique Victime
A great Rock 'n Roll record. More than the highly skilled guitar playing from Souleymane, the things I find most appealing from this album is its incredible rhythmic section and the atypical (for a western ear at least) but unbelievable catchy melodies.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u51HJcN1Dp8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u51HJcN1Dp8</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rnERiRvlw58" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rnERiRvlw58</a>
7. Indigo de Souza Any Shape you Take
Ive had a hard time with the new crop of female indie darlings. Soccer Mommy, Snail Mail, Jay Som, etc; They all sound the same to me. Going into this record, I had similar reservations, but it won me over within the first couple of songs. Theres an honesty and palpable enjoyment in this album, that I didnt find in the music of the formerly mentioned artists. Love it.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PmwWXpSOcJ8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PmwWXpSOcJ8</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZstVTHCCcGs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZstVTHCCcGs</a>
8. Ashley Shadow Only the End
One of my biggest surprises of the year. Theres nothing new under the sun here, just an incredible assured, expertly made folk-rock record with some genuinely great songs.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nAj7jYVq74w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nAj7jYVq74w</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dm5A19uU_bE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dm5A19uU_bE</a>
9. Gruff Rhys Seeking New Gods
Just an expert songwriter firing on all cylinders. Mausoleum of My Former Self is probably my favourite song of the year; The rest of the album isnt far off.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uBWtjXHjD7M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uBWtjXHjD7M</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nr3HnNMS1Cw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nr3HnNMS1Cw</a>
10. Helado Negro Far In
Like a ray of sunlight to the balls. Music full of warmth, beautiful melodies and empathy.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MFYhmTAzURM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MFYhmTAzURM</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8jRa1ftRpc0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8jRa1ftRpc0</a>
The other albums that just missed the cut:
11. Birds of Maya Valdez
12. Spirit of the Beehive - ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH
13. Andy Shauf Wilds
14. The Weather Station Ignorance
15. Grouper Shade
16. Ryley Walker Course in Fable
