« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Album of the Year 2021  (Read 1944 times)

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #40 on: December 8, 2021, 08:44:11 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on December  8, 2021, 05:38:22 pm
Hope he's watched the recent Get Bach documentary...

 ;D

That joke would be completely lost on him.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #41 on: December 8, 2021, 08:53:18 pm »
I've been banging on about Squid all year to anyone who'll listen, but on reflection, I'm not going to put Bright Green Field top of my list - it's brilliant, but I've come to the conclusion that Jane Weaver's Flock is the more 'complete' album, and an absolute masterpiece. Squid I tend to put a mix on shuffle, whereas Flock I will listen to all the way through. And then again. Same goes for Nation of Language too.


1. Jane Weaver - Flock
2. Nation of Language - A Way Forward
3. Squid - Bright Green Field
4. Snapped Ankles - Forest Of Your Problems
5. LUMP - Animal
6. Lou Hayter - Private Sunshine
7. Black Midi - Cavalcade
8. Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg
9. Hamish Hawk - Heavy Elevator
10. Self Esteem - Prioritise Pleasure

And that's me done. There's probably loads I should have listened to this year but haven't. And I've spent far more time listening to War on Drugs than they deserve.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #42 on: December 8, 2021, 11:24:56 pm »
Chvrches - Screen Violence

Personal favourite for me.
Logged

Offline Casta

  • way
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 369
  • Et ceux qui ne font rien ne se trompent jamais....
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #43 on: December 11, 2021, 11:54:29 am »
In no particular order

Converge / Chelsea Wolfe - Blood moon I
Faye Webster - I Know im funny haha
Poppy - Flux
Emma Ruth Rundle - Engine of hell
Lingua Ignota - Sinner get ready
Low - Hey what
Lucy Dascus - Home Video
Samantha Fish - Faster
Hiatus Kiayote - Mood Valiant
Sleigh bells - Texis
Logged
I'm the kind of guy who stops the microwave at 1 second just to feel like a bomb defuser.

Online Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,949
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #44 on: December 13, 2021, 10:32:13 am »
1. Big Big Train - Common Ground
2. Jinjer - Wallflowers
3. Greta Van Fleet - The Battle at Garden's Gate
4. Mostly Autumn - Graveyard Star
5. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss - Raise the roof
6. The Pretty Reckless - Death by Rock'n'Roll
7. Thunder - All the right noises
8. Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend
9. Iron Maiden - Senjitsu
10. Dead Daisies - Holy Ground
Logged

Offline dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,102
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #45 on: December 13, 2021, 03:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Zeppelin on December 13, 2021, 10:32:13 am
1. Big Big Train - Common Ground
2. Jinjer - Wallflowers
3. Greta Van Fleet - The Battle at Garden's Gate
4. Mostly Autumn - Graveyard Star
5. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss - Raise the roof
6. The Pretty Reckless - Death by Rock'n'Roll
7. Thunder - All the right noises
8. Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend
9. Iron Maiden - Senjitsu
10. Dead Daisies - Holy Ground
Is that Thunder as in Backstreet Symphony Thunder - didnt realise they were still putting out new music. Danny Bowes used to have a hell of a voice
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,477
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #46 on: December 13, 2021, 03:44:40 pm »
Quote from: mattD on December  8, 2021, 11:24:56 pm
Chvrches - Screen Violence

Personal favourite for me.
Haven't listened to everything on the album but there's a few really good tracks, enjoyed what I've heard.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,839
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #47 on: December 13, 2021, 05:30:32 pm »
Quote from: mattD on December  8, 2021, 11:24:56 pm
Chvrches - Screen Violence

Personal favourite for me.
Didn't even realise they had a new one.
Logged

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,909
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #48 on: December 13, 2021, 08:43:15 pm »
So , here we go again.

A challenging year for everyone, and for me a very hard, sad one but like with every year, music provides the soundtrack to our lives,  but there's been no year like this where I have needed music to comfort me and make me feel better , for brief moments of escape and to feel upbeat and I think this is reflected in my choices. 

The majority of this years music was dominated by global sounds courtesy of great compilations from the likes of Analog Africa, Pressure Sounds and many more, music unearthed from the past decades of high quality uplifting music from Africa, Asia and the Americas all taking on western influences , it was a joy grooving along to the likes of Cameroon Garage, funk,Edo Funk and a wonderful Lee Perry compilation Black Art from the Black Ark, made poignant by this years passing of this true musical genius.my favorite of these and possibly my favorite Lp of the year was  Tezet by Hailu Mergia and the Walias Band, recorded in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia in 1975, Hailu and his band where resident at the Hilton Hotel and would play through the night for residents during Marshal Law curfew , honing their skills, what resulted was  exotic lilting haunting instrumental music , evoking far off times and placesmagical.

So then down to business, take it away Fluff..

10. Hey! What  Low
 John Peel famously said of the Fall always the same , always different..Low can now adopt this mantle.

9 Save me not  Sebastion Plano
Think Nils Frahmclassy electro classical.

8 Far In  Helado Negro
A sublime and brilliant follow up to his This is how we smile

7 Ekundayo Inversions  El Michels Affiar Meet Lian Baily
A fun, lively, bouncy  total reworking of Lian Bailys Ekundayo by El MichelAffairwho?...more later

6 Afique Victime  Mdou Moctar
Great blend of North Afrcian vibes melded with electric guitara surprise hit on RAOTY maybe.

5 Bicep  - Isles
Stay at home euphoric dance vibes.

4 Sound Ancestors  Madlib /Kieran Hebden
Thanks to Chip Evans putting me on to this.a great mess of music that hangs together so well

3 Promises  Pharaoh Sanders and Floating Points

Looking for the right words is hard cos so many come to mind..stunningbrilliant..epic and so on.

A great sweeping piece of music that has at its heart an intimate five note refrain which is lifted by huge orchestral swells, pierced by the aching saxophone of Pharaoh Sanders. This could be a soundtrack to a film of heart-breaking romance set in the middle east.

2 Yeti Season  El Michael Affair

So I walk into Concerto and there's the two lads behind the counter waving this sleeve at me   you'll like this .who is it , never hear of him what's it like?....what's it likehmmm!not sure how best to describe.middle eastern American soul music film score dub?....er!....tell you what, if you buy one album from all the lists on RAOTY, make it this one.

1 Seeking New Gods  Gruff Rhys.

Theres a moment in the track Loan Your Loneliness which is bouncing along with a meaty bass line and the guitar joins in and suddenly its 1975 for me invoking Supertramp and 10CCIve got me Birmos on and Lord Snooty tank top and gleefully bopping along in the school disco.wonderful Music is a time machine.
 
This album is a joy and Gruff infuses his unique talent into well structured pop rock songs.

I chose this as my number one because every time I flicked through my records for this year,  I always stopped at it and played itit makes me happy.

EDIT -HOLD THE FRONT PAGE just checked out the Nala Sinphro Lp 'Space 1.8' ..may need change my Top Ten
« Last Edit: December 17, 2021, 06:06:24 pm by FlashingBlade »
Logged

Offline Christmas Snail Mail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,869
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #49 on: December 13, 2021, 09:11:26 pm »
Top 3 for me, I'll try to write something more lengthy when I get a chance:

1. Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under
2. Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
3. Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

(and a special mention to Inside by Bo Burnham, which isn't an album album, but has some genuine bangers on it and the film was one of the defining cultural moments of the pandemic imo)
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,986
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #50 on: December 13, 2021, 11:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on December 13, 2021, 09:11:26 pm
Top 3 for me, I'll try to write something more lengthy when I get a chance:

1. Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under
2. Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
3. Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

(and a special mention to Inside by Bo Burnham, which isn't an album album, but has some genuine bangers on it and the film was one of the defining cultural moments of the pandemic imo)

Inside is top of my list ;D
Logged

Offline Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,038
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #51 on: December 15, 2021, 09:33:23 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on December 13, 2021, 08:43:15 pm
So , here we go again.

A challenging year for everyone, and for me a very hard, sad one but like with every year, music provides the soundtrack to our lives,  but there's been no year like this where I have needed music to comfort me and make me feel better , for brief moments of escape and to feel upbeat and I think this is reflected in my choices. 

The majority of this years music was dominated by global sounds courtesy of great compilations from the likes of Analog Africa, Pressure Sounds and many more, music unearthed from the past decades of high quality uplifting music from Africa, Asia and the Americas all taking on western influences , it was a joy grooving along to the likes of Cameroon Garage, funk,Edo Funk and a wonderful Lee Perry compilation Black Art from the Black Ark, made poignant by this years passing of this true musical genius.my favorite of these and possibly my favorite Lp of the year was  Tezet by Hailu Mergia and the Walias Band, recorded in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia in 1975, Hailu and his band where resident at the Hilton Hotel and would play through the night for residents during Marshal Law curfew , honing their skills, what resulted was  exotic lilting haunting instrumental music , evoking far off times and placesmagical.

So then down to business, take it away Fluff..

10. Hey! What  Low
 John Peel famously said of the Fall always the same , always different..Low can now adopt this mantle.

9 Save me not  Sebastion Plano
Think Nils Frahmclassy electro classical.

8 Far In  Helado Negro
A sublime and brilliant follow up to his This is how we smile

7 Ekundayo Inversions  El Michels Affiar Meet Lian Baily
A fun, lively, bouncy  total reworking of Lian Bailys Ekundayo by El MichelAffairwho?...more later

6 Afique Victime  Mdou Moctar
Great blend of North Afrcian vibes melded with electric guitara surprise hit on RAOTY maybe.

5 Bicep  - Isles
Stay at home euphoric dance vibes.

4 Sound Ancestors  Madlib /Kieran Hebden
Thanks to Chip Evans putting me on to this.a great mess of music that hangs together so well

3 Promises  Pharaoh Sanders and Floating Points

Looking for the right words is hard cos so many come to mind..stunningbrilliant..epic and so on.

A great sweeping piece of music that has at its heart an intimate five note refrain which is lifted by huge orchestral swells, pierced by the aching saxophone of Pharaoh Sanders. This could be a soundtrack to a film of heart-breaking romance set in the middle east.

2 Yeti Season  El Michael Affair

So I walk into Concerto and there's the two lads behind the counter waving this sleeve at me   you'll like this .who is it , never hear of him what's it like?....what's it likehmmm!not sure how best to describe.middle eastern American soul music film score dub?....er!....tell you what, if you buy one album from all the lists on RAOTY, make it this one.

1 Seeking New Gods  Gruff Rhys.

Theres a moment in the track Loan Your Loneliness which is bouncing along with a meaty bass line and the guitar joins in and suddenly its 1975 for me invoking Supertramp and 10CCIve got me Birmos on and Lord Snooty tank top and gleefully bopping along in the school disco.wonderful Music is a time machine.
 
This album is a joy and Gruff infuses his unique talent into well structured pop rock songs.

I chose this as my number one because every time I flicked through my records for this year,  I always stopped at it and played itit makes me happy.


Gruffs new album had passed me by so thank you for posting this. Giving it a listen now.
Logged

Offline jackh@xmas

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,546
    • @hartejack
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #52 on: December 15, 2021, 11:56:17 am »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 15, 2021, 09:33:23 am
Gruffs new album had passed me by so thank you for posting this. Giving it a listen now.

It's a beauty - expecting it to be high on my own list!
Logged

Online Zeppelin

  • Funds hate.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,949
  • Hammer of the Gods
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #53 on: December 15, 2021, 12:33:54 pm »
Quote from: dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen on December 13, 2021, 03:39:18 pm
Is that Thunder as in Backstreet Symphony Thunder - didnt realise they were still putting out new music. Danny Bowes used to have a hell of a voice

Yes - the self same. He's still got the voice too.
Logged

Offline leinad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #54 on: December 18, 2021, 08:10:54 pm »
Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
Low - Hey What
Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend
CHVRCHES - Screen Violence
Lana Del Rey - Chemtrails Over The Country Club
Lord Huron - Long Lost
Indigo De Souza - Any Shape You Take


According to Spotify I've only listened to 7 albums from this year, I'm gonna listen to some more and edit this post.
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,247
  • ★★★★★★
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #55 on: December 18, 2021, 11:35:44 pm »
You know you haven't been into new music this year when it takes reading through all 10 entries before realizing which is the band and which is the album name.  ;D

Lovely to see people starting to add their lists.

Quote from: leinad on December 18, 2021, 08:10:54 pm
Indigo De Souza - Any Shape You Take

Nice one! This one will be in my top 5, very interesting ideas on it.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,485
  • Boss Tha
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #56 on: December 19, 2021, 11:51:48 pm »
1. Common Saints - Starchild
2. Jane Weaver - Flock
3. Steve Cobby - I've Loved You All My Life
4. Free Love - Love is Love
5. The Vendetta Suite - The Kempe Stone Portal
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #57 on: December 20, 2021, 02:54:05 pm »
My top ten albums of the year:

1. Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
2. Snail Mail - Valentine
3. Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
4. Big Red Machine - How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?
5. James Blake - Friends That Break Your Heart
6. Rostam - Changephobia
7. LUMP - Animal
8. Leon Bridges - Gold-Diggers Sound
9. Remi Wolf - Juno
10. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra - Promises

Honorable mentions that could easily make my top ten though I think Red (Taylor's Version) would be number one if it were eligible:
Aly & AJ - a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you up and then into the sun
Faye Webster - I Know I'm Funny haha
Julien Baker - Little Oblivions
illuminati hotties - Let Me Do One More
Taylor Swift - Fearless and Red (Taylor's Versions)
Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Lana Del Rey - Chemtrails Over the Country Club and Blue Banisters
The Antlers - Green to Gold

Some of my favourite songs of the year:
Noname - Rainforest
Sons of Kemet - Hustle
Saba - Ziplock
Taylor Swift - Don't You
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
Japanese Breakfast - Posing for Cars
Leon Bridges - Don't Worry
Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen - Like I Used To
illuminati hotties - Pool Hopping
Sufjan Stevens and Angelo de Augustine - Lady Macbeth in Chains
Chrvches & Robert Smith - How Not to Drown
James Blake - Funeral
Olivia Rodrigo - Deja Vu
Little Simz - Miss Understood
Self Esteem - I Do This All The Time
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #58 on: December 20, 2021, 03:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on December 20, 2021, 02:54:05 pm
Some of my favourite songs of the year:
Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen - Like I Used To

Absolute corker. It's between this and Warmduscher's Wild Flowers for 'single of the year' for me.
Logged

Offline Alonso_The_Assassin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,188
    • Just Words
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #59 on: December 22, 2021, 04:13:18 pm »
Been another great year....

Top 10:

1. Springtime: Springtime
2. FACS: Present Tense
3. Low: HEY WHAT
4. Big Brave: Vital
5. Aging & Land Trance: Embassy Nocturnes
6. The Armed: ULTRAPOP
7. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: Carnage
8. The Bug: Fire
9. Grouper: Shade
10. Matt Christensen: Blue Smoking Room 

Full Top 50 with the usual musings/nonsense:

http://sun-13.com/2021/12/17/sun-13s-top-50-albums-of-2021/

Furthermore, here's a list of releases from Liverpool (LPs and EPs), for those interested in what's going on around the local scene.

http://sun-13.com/2021/12/15/sun-13s-top-local-releases-of-2021/


Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,867
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 09:30:16 pm »
Always good to see this thread, as it gives me a chance to expand my depressingly mainstream music listening!
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,413
  • Italians do it better
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #61 on: Today at 12:29:21 am »
Quote from: Alonso_The_Assassin on December 22, 2021, 04:13:18 pm
Been another great year....

Top 10:

1. Springtime: Springtime
2. FACS: Present Tense
3. Low: HEY WHAT
4. Big Brave: Vital
5. Aging & Land Trance: Embassy Nocturnes
6. The Armed: ULTRAPOP
7. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: Carnage
8. The Bug: Fire
9. Grouper: Shade
10. Matt Christensen: Blue Smoking Room 

Full Top 50 with the usual musings/nonsense:

http://sun-13.com/2021/12/17/sun-13s-top-50-albums-of-2021/

Furthermore, here's a list of releases from Liverpool (LPs and EPs), for those interested in what's going on around the local scene.

http://sun-13.com/2021/12/15/sun-13s-top-local-releases-of-2021/
Always nice to read your list and wrap-ups mate. Excellent list as always.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 