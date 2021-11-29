That's a nice opening post Jack. Ireland is doing the pandemic at a different pace to the rest of the world so I've still not been back to a gig yet. They're back on but only recently and I'm going to hold out for something special, looking like Kemet in February. I think it's been a spectacular year for tunes. Reckon this will end up being the usual boring winner, but really looking forward to hearing how people have related to music during the last 12 months. It's kept me going if I'm honest. Bring on the lists....