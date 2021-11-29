« previous next »
Author Topic: RAWK Album of the Year 2021  (Read 813 times)

RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« on: November 29, 2021, 10:04:14 pm »
I'm pleased to declare that voting is now open for the RAWK Album of the Year 2021.

Almost all of the short introduction that I wrote last year remains true, and I'm sure that in years to come we'll look back on this period as a sprawling whole rather than as a pair (hopefully no more) of neatly defined calendar years.

Quote
In a year affected by the onset of global pandemic, music will no doubt have offered a refuge and represented a small mercy for many. We'll all have been keeping up to date with the activities of our favourite artists in this most unusual of years, as well as taking opportunities to engage with those of who are new to us - whether via the radio, recommendations of friends, family, and fellow RAWKites, or other means. I always enjoy the '...in Music' discussions on RAWK, as well as the 'Album of the Year' threads, and it's pleasing in this day & age that there remain lots of people out there will an appreciation for the album format. Grateful for the periods during which record stores have been able to open, as well as for the many who've adapted their operations to coordinate an increased home-deliver offering - I'm sure many will also have enjoyed engaging with albums via the streaming services (the governance of which is currently under the scrutiny of the cross-party DCMS Committee).

One thing that does occur to me, twelve months on, is that whilst 2020 could perhaps be defined as having been something of a year of shared experiences (the newness of it all, along with periods of enforced lockdowns), 2021 has perhaps been about the different experiences we've had in our individual relations to that shared context. Vaccinations have become widely available and most of the year has been free of any form of enforced lockdown, but we - along with our families & friends - have received our vaccinations and engaged with our relative freedoms at significantly different rates. 2021's music will, for some, represent a soundtrack to renewed freedoms - music perhaps experienced out & about, with friends, and in live settings; for others, it my represent soundtracks to periods of caution, ill health, and even of loss. Recent news of course suggests that we're by no means out of the woods with this pandemic, but hope is important - I hope, that if 2020 had a sense of collective distress about it and 2021 has been about disparate freedoms, that the music that we go on to discover and listen to in 2022 can represent the soundtrack to a happier time and a more collective celebration of appropriate & equal freedoms.

In the meantime, I'm looking forward to hearing what you've all been enjoying & experiencing 2021 to. Write-ups, as always, are very much encouraged.

Voting will remain open for just short of a six week window, closing at 23:59:59 GMT on Friday 7th January.


The Rules
  • Albums must have a 2021 UK release date.  Please check your release dates if you are unsure.
  • You can list as many albums as you like but only the top 10 will score points and they must be in order.
  • People that list less than 10 albums will still score points. However 5 albums or less will result in a restricted points tally for that list, but a number one album will always score maximum points.
  • For the most part no live or compilation albums.  These are banned if they are a collection of previously released stuff but are admissible otherwise.  Re-issues are frowned upon.
  • Lists can be amended/changed right up to the closing date. If you replace an album on your list with another please let me know what album has been removed. Or if you shimmy the order of your list about, let me know what albums have moved positions.
  • EPs and other digital-format releases have been subject to debate in the last couple of years, and - particularly in the unusual circumstances that 2020 has presented - will be considered on a case-by-case basis.  Please state your case along with your post if any of your votes fall into such grey areas.

Scoring

The Formula One style scoring system will remain in place for RAWKites selections.  People's top 10 albums will score as follows:- 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1.  In keeping with a tweak to F1 scoring in recent years, I'm also going to award a single bonus point for each voter's song of the year ("year" being of album release), as long as the song features on an album in your list - top 10 or otherwise. I'm binning that bit again for 2021, as I don't think anyone engaged with it.

Discussion

Discussion to be encouraged. Feel free to stick any magazine or website Top 10's, Top 50's, etc, on here as they may help jog our memories. If you're a lurker and don't normally contribute to the ...in music threads, please feel free to vote anyway - and you're more than welcome to join the conversation: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346763.0

RAWK AOTY Roll of Honour

2020:   Taylor Swift - Folklore
2019:   Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!
2018:   Sons of Kemet - Your Queen is a Reptile
2017:   War On Drugs - A Deeper Understanding
2016:   David Bowie - Blackstar
2015:   Kendrick Lamar - To Pimp a Butterfly
2014:   The War On Drugs - Lost In A Dream
2013:   Arcade Fire - Reflektor
2012:   Chromatics - Kill for Love
2011:   PJ Harvey - Let England Shake
2010:   Arcade Fire - The Suburbs
2009:   Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavilion
2008:   Kings of Leon - Only By The Night
2007:   The National - Boxer
2006:   Jenny Lewis & the Watson Twins - Rabbit Fur Coat


2020's Standings

  • Folkore - Taylor Swift (152)
  • Fetch the Bolt Cutters - Fiona Apple (122)
  • Women in Music pt.III - Haim (93)
  • A Hero's Death - Fontaines DC (74)
  • Saint Cloud - Waxahatchee (70)
  • Rough & Rowdy Ways - Bob Dylan (65)
  • We Will Always Love You - The Avalanches (62)
  • Punisher - Phoebe Bridgers (57)
  • Song for Our Daughter - Laura Marling (55)
  • RTJ4 - Run the Jewels (55)
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #1 on: November 29, 2021, 10:20:43 pm »
Claiming this second post as a place to gather lists, etc - feel free to send me any relevant links.

Quote
BBC Radio 6 Music's Albums of the Year 2021

https://twitter.com/BBC6Music/status/1464166154117828626


Quote
The Quietus: https://thequietus.com/articles/30903-the-quietus-top-100-albums-of-2021-norman-records

Quote
Guardian: https://www.theguardian.com/music/2021/nov/30/the-50-best-albums-of-2021

Quote
Resident Music: https://www.resident-music.com/collection&path=41643
« Last Edit: December 3, 2021, 02:22:29 pm by jackh »
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #2 on: November 29, 2021, 10:35:47 pm »
That's a nice opening post Jack. Ireland is doing the pandemic at a different pace to the rest of the world so I've still not been back to a gig yet. They're back on but only recently and I'm going to hold out for something special, looking like Kemet in February. I think it's been a spectacular year for tunes. Reckon this will end up being the usual boring winner, but really looking forward to hearing how people have related to music during the last 12 months. It's kept me going if I'm honest. Bring on the lists....
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #3 on: November 29, 2021, 11:15:20 pm »
Fine words there Jack. Really were.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #4 on: November 29, 2021, 11:28:51 pm »
Is Red(Taylors Version) allowed?

Asking for a friend
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #5 on: December 1, 2021, 12:42:47 pm »
My initial list looks like this (in no particulat order yet) going to have to revisit them to make a definitive list. funnily enough i was talking about album of the year to a friend last night so thought id check if rawk had the thread up... and low and behold... of course it did :D

Bicep- isles
Fred Again - Actual life 1 & 2
indigo de souza - any shape you take
olivia rodrigo - sour
faye webster - i know im funny haha
snail mail - valentine
the war on drugs - i dont live here anymore
wolf alice - blue weekend
sg lewis - times
tyler the creator - call me if you get lost
sam fender - seventee
james blake - friends that break your heart
adele - 30
lana del rey - chemtrails
big red machine - how long do you think its gonna last
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #6 on: December 1, 2021, 07:00:36 pm »
Nice one Jack.

As usual, I will be contributing a wordy, rambling take on this year's musical offerings, boring everyone to death in the hope they fall asleep and don't vote for Wolf Alice ;D
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #7 on: December 1, 2021, 08:15:16 pm »
Not been a year in which I've listened to much new music, and the bands I've been into since I developed an interest in music haven't released much if anything this year! Been

1. Bo Burnham - Inside
2. Idles - Crawler
3. Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend
4. Geese - Projector
5. The Killers - Pressure Machine

Very excited about 2022! Lots of my favourite bands have releases either lined up or looking highly likely. Arcade Fire, White Lies, Bloc Party, Muse, and maybe even the Bravery after a long hiatus ;D

Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on December  1, 2021, 07:00:36 pm
Nice one Jack.

As usual, I will be contributing a wordy, rambling take on this year's musical offerings, boring everyone to death in the hope they fall asleep and don't vote for Wolf Alice ;D

Too late :lmao
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #8 on: December 2, 2021, 11:46:07 pm »
;D


Some late entry possibilities: https://luggagechicago.bandcamp.com/album/happiness

Loved this today. Chicago. Bob Weston.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #9 on: December 3, 2021, 09:12:02 am »
Great opening post Jackh, always uncover a load of gems in these threads, so looking forward to finding what I'll be listening to in 2022! Will pull together a list soon.

Wolf Alice mentioned twice already... ;)
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #10 on: December 3, 2021, 12:03:02 pm »
I'll pop back in a few weeks with my final choices, but some of my most listened to this year have been Self Esteem, St Vincent, Arab Strap, Courtney Barnett, Elbow, Lucy Dacus and Wolf Alice. Been a decent year I think.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #11 on: December 3, 2021, 12:36:51 pm »
1. Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
2. Dave - We're All Alone In This Together
3. Tyler, The Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
4. Sons of Kemet - Back To The Future
5. Ghetts - Conflict of Interest
6. SAULT - Nine
7. KA - A Martyr's Reward
8. Nas - King's Disease II
9. Silk Sonic - An Evening With Silk Sonic
10. Mach-Hommy - Pray for Haiti

That's it, that's my 10 for the year twenty twenty one.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #12 on: December 3, 2021, 01:01:20 pm »
Just popping into the overrated thread to add War on Drugs, who feature far too often in this thread, esp in the OP.

You'd have hoped that with a name like that they'd have been interesting, sadly not.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #13 on: December 3, 2021, 01:30:26 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on December  3, 2021, 12:36:51 pm
1. Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
2. Dave - We're All Alone In This Together
3. Tyler, The Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
4. Sons of Kemet - Back To The Future
5. Ghetts - Conflict of Interest
6. SAULT - Nine
7. KA - A Martyr's Reward
8. Nas - King's Disease II
9. Silk Sonic - An Evening With Silk Sonic
10. Mach-Hommy - Pray for Haiti

That's it, that's my 10 for the year twenty twenty one.
I like this list. Nice to see someone else will be voting for a Ka album. And yeah, UK hip hop's in a good place right now.

Also, nice one Jack for stepping up again. It must be a lot of work, so all power to you sir.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #14 on: December 3, 2021, 01:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on December  3, 2021, 01:30:26 pm
I like this list. Nice to see someone else will be voting for a Ka album. And yeah, UK hip hop's in a good place right now.

Also, nice one Jack for stepping up again. It must be a lot of work, so all power to you sir.

Yea I'm liking it too.

Nice to see something other than the standard rock/pop/indie boredom
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #15 on: December 3, 2021, 02:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on December  3, 2021, 01:01:20 pm
Just popping into the overrated thread to add War on Drugs, who feature far too often in this thread, esp in the OP.

You'd have hoped that with a name like that they'd have been interesting, sadly not.

I liked A Deeper Understanding but had a listen to their new album this year and found it very dull and not very innovative.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #16 on: December 3, 2021, 02:47:21 pm »
It should be Dave's ''We're All Alone in This Together''. Not much else needed to be said.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #17 on: December 3, 2021, 03:15:59 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on December  3, 2021, 12:36:51 pm
1. Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
2. Dave - We're All Alone In This Together
3. Tyler, The Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
4. Sons of Kemet - Back To The Future
5. Ghetts - Conflict of Interest
6. SAULT - Nine
7. KA - A Martyr's Reward
8. Nas - King's Disease II
9. Silk Sonic - An Evening With Silk Sonic
10. Mach-Hommy - Pray for Haiti

That's it, that's my 10 for the year twenty twenty one.

Disappointed in Little Simz....Grey Area far superior..however I did feel there was one very good album in this but at 19 tracks too much filler.

Also felt Saults 9 a drop down from 7&8..though tbf  a very high bar set with them...felt it was pretty bleak as well.

Though nice to see a list not in the RAWK  music MOJO vein
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #18 on: December 3, 2021, 04:42:54 pm »
Are we allowed reissues in this ?
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #19 on: December 3, 2021, 05:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on December  3, 2021, 04:42:54 pm
Are we allowed reissues in this ?


No.....but some voted for may well sound like they're re-issues from  thirty years ago.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #20 on: December 3, 2021, 11:42:54 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on December  3, 2021, 04:42:54 pm
Are we allowed reissues in this ?


We can all list favourite reissues (and singles for that matter,) but they don't count in the RAOTY. Stick them up in a favourite reissue list. Always good to read.

There's been many a fine reissue and I think we should try and make it a thing... no competition - just a list.

Hugely disappointed with the Fall: Slates reissue that came out a few weeks back. Really expected a bit more from one of the great Fall records. Nice to have a Peel session attached on the actual record, but the liner notes by my favourite music radio DJ/host (https://brianturnershow.com) was printed on an A4 sheet of paper shoved inside. Yet to even read it properly. Half arsed.


Colin Webster: Vs Amp in my top 10 albums. Sax, amps, and a trumpet played thru an elephants ass.

https://rawtonkrecords.bandcamp.com/album/vs-amp
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #21 on: December 4, 2021, 09:24:48 am »
Quote from: Filler. on December  3, 2021, 11:42:54 pm
We can all list favourite reissues (and singles for that matter,) but they don't count in the RAOTY. Stick them up in a favourite reissue list. Always good to read.

There's been many a fine reissue and I think we should try and make it a thing... no competition - just a list.

Will certainly be doing a reissue list here ;D

Currently enjoying Leo Nocentelli of The Meters' lost solo album which Light in the Attic reissued this month. Lovely booklet with it containing a great story. The music is on point too - some of New Orleans' finest having fun doing some more mellow stuff between their regular gig. Light in the attic doing it right as always - one of my top 5 reissue labels for sure. Throw a dart in their catalogue and I'll enjoy whatever it hits to be honest.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #22 on: December 5, 2021, 11:22:59 pm »
Flash fried the Quietus 100 tonight - a few I have, a few I know about, a good few i have not there, a few too high, a few too low. Usual fare. Didn't know Helvig Mollestad had a new one out and didn't realise quite as much till tonight how I'll never get on with jazz guitar courtesy of William Parker's. Also didn't realise how much I'd love Succumb - the death metal entry - there may be more. That's an absolute beauty... https://succumb.bandcamp.com/
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:15:38 am »
Quote from: Filler. on December  5, 2021, 11:22:59 pm
didn't realise quite as much till tonight how I'll never get on with jazz guitar courtesy of William Parker's.

Wanted to like this one just so I could annoy you. But not into it either - pity, as the bass and drums sound amazing, that guitar tone though  :puke2
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 01:07:51 pm »
1. Bo Burnham - Inside
2. Billie Eilish - Happier than Ever
3. Lil Nas X - Montero
4. Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee
5. Low - Hey what
6. Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
7. St. Vincent- Daddy's Home
8. Snailmail - Valentine
9. Helado Negro - Far In
10. Grouper - Shade
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 01:56:16 pm »
None. Music stopped being good after the 90s

Fact.

:)
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 02:06:28 pm »
You not the fella who picked about 28 Ultravox songs in the RAWK 100 best songs of all time thread?
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 02:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 01:56:16 pm
None. Music stopped being good after the 90s

Fact.

:)

your not wrong, the invention of the gramaphone and jazz was the death of sheet music and the Waltz.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 03:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 01:56:16 pm
None. Music stopped being good after the 90s

Fact.

:)

1890s?
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 03:28:02 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 03:04:47 pm
1890s?


1790s - Mozart, Bianchi, Dussek, Schall and James Hook were down with the kids then.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:08:28 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Yesterday at 01:56:16 pm
None. Music stopped being good after the 90s

Fact.

:)





be-beep beep beeeeep

MM: You passed on just the one...  'What was the very final album recorded in western pop and rock history in the 1990's?'...

(MM & A@A both start nodding)

(together) ....Red Hot Chilli Peppers' : Californication

MM: Thankyou very much Mr Allerton.
Re: RAWK Album of the Year 2021
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:54:32 am »
I will construct mine here, I will have more than 5 when finished so don't score it until it says done

1.NOT ON THE MAP-The Colorist Orchestra & Howe Gelb feat. Pieta Brown

Just wonderful and different
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gFyXPw76xIY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gFyXPw76xIY</a>

.HEAVY LOAD BLUES-Gov't Mule

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/L-MGNC7G5tg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/L-MGNC7G5tg</a>


.OCEAN TO OCEAN-Tori Amos

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ybHkWbHsRd4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ybHkWbHsRd4</a>


.QUEENS OF THE SUMMER HOTEL-Aimee Mann

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wDmoMaj96JI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wDmoMaj96JI</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 01:16:03 am by Black Bull Nova »
