Thoughts with you And, its tough, tough thing to go through, especially for a parent.
Because my mum passed completely out of the blue I didn't have an idea what she would have wanted. One thing I was sure about was, I didn't want it to be a sad day, I wanted it to be a celebration of her life.
In a weird way my brain has blocked out certain parts of the day. I was frightened about seeing the hearse arrive at our house and all the neighbours out to pay their respects, I was also frightened of arriving at the crem and seeing a sea of familiar faces, family, friends, mates from work, all looking at me.
I might have said on here before, one of the most poignant memories of that day was following the hearse in the limo, we were coming up Kings Drive, Woolton on our way to Springwood Crem and I remember passing a group of workies digging up the road. As we approached they all stopped work, took off their hard hats and bowed their heads. I vividly remember catching the eye of one of them and exchanging nods. That act of dignity and kindness by a group of workies nearly broke my heart.