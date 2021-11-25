I don't envy you at all, Andy. As you say, it's incredibly difficult and emotionally distressing.



I've had to do one for both my Dad and my Mum over the last 18 months and it was the thing I didn't want to do more than anything, but equally the thing that needed to be done, in my view - and as you say, to help add some colour to the lives that they led and the relationships that they formed and the memories that they shared with so many. It was hard, but I'm so, so glad that I did it.



A close family friend did one for both of my parents and for me, it was just wonderful, to hear some of the memories of their lives before me, from before they were parents and were enjoying their lives in a different way. That added so much to the send off that we gave them and I'm unbelievably grateful to them for that.



Hats off to anyone who has done the same for someone.