The dislikes on YouTube are gone?

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
November 25, 2021, 06:04:44 am
Have you guys noticed this or it's just me?
Offline ToneLa

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
November 25, 2021, 06:43:50 am
Just you mate, you'd better start troubleshooting

Most common cause I think is Disliking too much. Have you been Disliking a load of videos? If that's all you do then they may well remove the function for you.

What YouTube videos have you disliked lately?
Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
November 25, 2021, 07:21:24 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on November 25, 2021, 06:04:44 am
Have you guys noticed this or it's just me?
Not just you mate. Google has decided to remove likes and dislikes. It's been a big story for a while now, I don't know how you have missed it.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
November 25, 2021, 08:14:04 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on November 25, 2021, 06:04:44 am
Have you guys noticed this or it's just me?

I was angry that the dislike button wasn't available for this post :(



;)
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
November 25, 2021, 08:19:30 am
Just seen this as well. I hope they don't get rid of the like button, I've got a massive list of videos I've yet to watch on my "liked videos" section
Offline Jolly Elf?

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
November 25, 2021, 08:53:23 am
Think it's designed to prevent Promoted videos from being massively disliked but being sold as looking after the mental health of small creators.

It's a stupid idea that will harm efforts to reduce spread of misinformation (or for things like bat How To videos that give really bad advice).
Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
November 25, 2021, 08:57:36 am
Still there for me
Offline ToneLa

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
November 25, 2021, 12:44:00 pm
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on November 25, 2021, 07:21:24 am
Not just you mate. Google has decided to remove likes and dislikes. It's been a big story for a while now, I don't know how you have missed it.

come on, don't wind him up, we need to know what videos he's disliked to help him
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
November 25, 2021, 03:35:33 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on November 25, 2021, 06:43:50 am
Just you mate, you'd better start troubleshooting

Most common cause I think is Disliking too much. Have you been Disliking a load of videos? If that's all you do then they may well remove the function for you.

What YouTube videos have you disliked lately?

 ;D

That could possibly be the case
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
November 25, 2021, 03:36:31 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on November 25, 2021, 08:19:30 am
Just seen this as well. I hope they don't get rid of the like button, I've got a massive list of videos I've yet to watch on my "liked videos" section

Quick move them to "watch later"
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
November 25, 2021, 03:38:42 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on November 25, 2021, 08:14:04 am
I was angry that the dislike button wasn't available for this post :(



;)

 ;D ;D
Offline Riquende

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
November 25, 2021, 05:27:59 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on November 25, 2021, 08:19:30 am
Just seen this as well. I hope they don't get rid of the like button, I've got a massive list of videos I've yet to watch on my "liked videos" section

That's... not how you do it? There's literally a 'watch later' option. Likes are for when you, you know, like what you've seen.

On balance I think I'd take away any of those 'instant reaction' buttons from the internet as a whole, both positive and negative. I've seen some stupid strops online of people threatening to delete accounts because their subscribers weren't liking enough of their content etc. It's made the world mad, seeking this instant gratification after putting trash online.

With regard to things like technical 'how-tos' getting dislikes/downvotes as a way of warning people off them, then you'd have to keep a reporting function for inaccurate or dangerous guidance, although I'm not sure how a random YT moderator is going to be able to police that without themselves referring back to online videos.
Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
November 25, 2021, 05:50:43 pm
It's a dumb move that insults everyone's intelligence. Just have software to ensure people have to watch a certain percentage of a video to have the dislike count. Simple.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
November 25, 2021, 09:50:10 pm
Quote from: Riquende on November 25, 2021, 05:27:59 pm
That's... not how you do it? There's literally a 'watch later' option. Likes are for when you, you know, like what you've seen.
For some reason I've always used the liked videos, then after I've watched them I simply click the thumbs up to get rid of it from the list. But as Rick Rude suggested I'll move them into watch later
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
November 26, 2021, 06:03:30 am
YouTube has gone to the dogs since the last 4-5 years. It started with the advertisements. Its now this removing the dislike button.

I think they were just slightly peeved that the Youtube rewind hasnt gone the way they wanted it to go.
Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
November 26, 2021, 07:51:32 am
Pro tip:

Watch youtube on firefox instead of the app on android phones, you'll see much fewer adverts.

On topic: I loved voting down shite videos.  Bad tech guides, DIY and clickbait videos need to be marked as such.  Already annoying enough to trawl through a sea of shite to find something relevant.
Offline Red Berry

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
November 26, 2021, 03:58:20 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on November 26, 2021, 06:03:30 am
YouTube has gone to the dogs since the last 4-5 years. It started with the advertisements. Its now this removing the dislike button.

I think they were just slightly peeved that the Youtube rewind hasnt gone the way they wanted it to go.

I couldn't survive on youtube without my adblocker. Some videos I watch are only a minute or so long, but they try to attach a four fucking minute ad to it.
Offline johnybarnes

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
December 13, 2021, 08:05:41 pm
Offline Ziltoid

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
December 23, 2021, 02:43:03 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on November 26, 2021, 03:58:20 pm
I couldn't survive on youtube without my adblocker. Some videos I watch are only a minute or so long, but they try to attach a four fucking minute ad to it.

Can't you skip ad after 5 seconds?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
December 23, 2021, 03:43:50 pm
If you put a hyphen between the t and the u in the url gives you an ad free version anyway
Offline Jolly Elf?

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
December 23, 2021, 05:54:10 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 23, 2021, 03:43:50 pm
If you put a hyphen between the t and the u in the url gives you an ad free version anyway

It's much easier to just use UBlock. Harder to block on TV apps etc unless you use something like PiHole (I'm not sure how well they work with Youtube though, been meaning to build one with a Raspberry Pi for ages but never got round to it).
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
December 24, 2021, 10:09:54 am
SmartTubeNext (STN) blocks all adds and even automatically skips in video promotion sections!

https://github.com/yuliskov/SmartTubeNext

and for some reason I still have a dislike button
Offline Statto Red

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
December 24, 2021, 10:12:33 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on December 23, 2021, 02:43:03 pm
Can't you skip ad after 5 seconds?

It doesn't matter if it's 5 seconds or 5 minutes, youtube is still unviewable without adblock.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
December 24, 2021, 01:00:08 pm
Is YouTube Premium expensive there?

It's like 4 pounds for three months here. Totally worth it not to put up with ads.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: The dislikes on YouTube are gone?
Today at 08:37:39 am
Dislike buttons are on my You Tube
