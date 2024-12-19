« previous next »
Author Topic: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall  (Read 73630 times)

Yep 100% and sometimes you need to do what's best for the squad ahead of the player which is what happened for Endo and Morton, both probably got sold/loaned if we signed Zubimendi but he didn't so we can't leave ourselves short.

Morton showed he is more than capable (along with Endo) to get minutes in the double pivot which is great for our title push.

Even if we signed Zubimendi in Jan both Morton and Endo have a place in the squad, as both have highlighted now they can cover in different positions.

Also, Slott has learnt or thought to himself when internationals travel long distances on international duty that its best the rest/bench them the follow league game.

We have to move away from football is just about 11 players.
Never want to see him at RB ever again.
Even if we signed Zubimendi in Jan both Morton and Endo have a place in the squad, as both have highlighted now they can cover in different positions.

Also, Slott has learnt or thought to himself when internationals travel long distances on international duty that its best the rest/bench them the follow league game.

We have to move away from football is just about 11 players.

Endo was lined up to be sold to Marseille and Morton was to Bayer Leverkusen, not saying that will change now but that looked like the plan in summer gone.

I think Endo still has a place in the squad after next summer but he might want to go back to being a first choice, likewise Morton won't want to be a bench player.
Endo was lined up to be sold to Marseille and Morton was to Bayer Leverkusen, not saying that will change now but that looked like the plan in summer gone.

I think Endo still has a place in the squad after next summer but he might want to go back to being a first choice, likewise Morton won't want to be a bench player.

Neither Morton or Endo would still be here, ideally. I do like Morton, just a shame he doesn't have the athleticism of peak Hendo. He'd probably be starting PL games regularly for us now if he did.
We have to move away from football is just about 11 players.

No-one is saying that and its odd thats the conclusion you would make from my post.

Senior players in our squad we have 3 GK, 8 defenders, 7 midfielders and 6 forwards. Thats 24 players before you include Nyoni, Danns, McConnell, Nallo and Norris who have all made the bench this season.


If you list down the 24 senior players in likelihood to get game time then Morton would be somewhere between position 21 and 24. You just arent going to get much game time in any squad in that position in the pecking order .


Thats fine. We need depth and likes of Endo, Jaros & Morton provide that. But it does come at some sacrifice. Jaros well lose on a free this coming summer. Morton misses a year of development through playing regularly. His value is likely diminished.


I was more raising those points and saying keeping a Clark or Bajcetic on top of what we currently have would have been overkill and probably detrimental to the player and club.

I know others disagree and want us to have a squad of about 30 1st teamers. Theres literally only 1 team in World football who had that. Everyone else has squads that have some compromise. That includes letting young players go out in loan or be sold, even if theyd prove useful for a game or 2 throughout the season.
I thought he was class in that 1st half to be honest. Very good movement, managed to drift into little pockets of space and always offering an option. Very composed on the ball too

Does he have the quality to remain at Liverpool long term? It'll look very doubtful if we do end up signing another midfielder in January/summer, but I do think he has the ability to be playing top-flight football. Will be a very good signing for someone down the road.
Even if we signed Zubimendi in Jan both Morton and Endo have a place in the squad, as both have highlighted now they can cover in different positions.

Across the Premier League and Champions League so far, Endo and Morton have between them played an average of 32 seconds per game.

If we sign Zubimendi in January it'd be incredibly surprising if we kept both of them, and wouldn't be a big surprise to see both of them go.
Hope we don't loan him in Jan unless we recall Bajcetic.
Neither Morton or Endo would still be here, ideally. I do like Morton, just a shame he doesn't have the athleticism of peak Hendo. He'd probably be starting PL games regularly for us now if he did.

He'd be some player if he had Henderson's stamina and power.  If Henderson had his technique and agility on the ball he would've been incredible.
He'd be some player if he had Henderson's stamina and power.  If Henderson had his technique and agility on the ball he would've been incredible.

Mac lacks athleticism..that's a problem with Morton if you've got both starting CMs lacking it. Morton's window would be as a substitute for Grav but we really need Grav's athleticism. Similar problem with Endo. Grav has shown the ball playing ability as well.
From an LFC interview post match:
Its been tough for me this season, minutes wise, he answered. I think Ive handled it very well, Ive kept my head down and given it everything every day. I think I do deserve the chance. I got the chance today and hopefully people thought I took it. I think I had a good game and when you dont get many chances you have to take them and I think I did today.

Pushed on whether hes waiting to see what might happen in the window and if he could potentially leave on loan, Morton gave a candid response.

This months obviously a big month for myself, he answered. Its decision time and I think Im ready to kick on and be a proper professional. Definitely Im ready to kick on now and move up a step.

If thats here, if thats somewhere else, I think footballs football and Ive got to be a bit selfish and go with however I feel.
Can't argue with that. He needs to be at a club where he's a starter now.
Pretty reasonable response. I think he did well and even if its not here - hopefully hes put himself in the shop window a bit. Could probably do a job at a higher end championship side.
the lad's very talented but that next step at a club like us is very very difficult - that elusive 1%. 

right now he's doing exactly what we need but he's right - this month (or next 6 months) could be crucial in his career.
