no argument from me, I'm talking about the notion that we should only sign elite-level players as a squad strategy.



if you want to see a team comprised solely of "elite players" I don't think LFC is the place for you. we've never taken that approach and it is the opposite of the club's /FSG's philosophy or strategy.



and it's just fine with me.



think of Klopp's reign - how many "elite" players did he regularly have in his starting 11? maybe 3 or 4, depending on how you define "elite".



like Shanks said - piano players and piano carriers.



Some odd posts in this thread from you SamLad. I've not seen anyone argue that we should only sign elite level players as a squad strategy. The question is, do we need more squad level players in midfield and if we don't, what are the implications for Morton, assuming that's what he ends up as (and hopefully he'll be more than that).At our best we basically had a whole team of elite level players. 2 world class fullbacks, the best CB in the world, the best GK in the world. One of the best DMs in the world. The best false 9 in the world, 2 of the best wide forwards in the world. We didn't sign all of them when they were elite and so if you were arguing about a transfer strategy I'd be right there with you. But the above post is about a 'team' not a transfer strategy and as an assessment of Klopp's best teams, this woefully underrates several of our players. You don't get high 90 point totals and to multiple CL finals without being full of elite level players.