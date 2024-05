What a talent this boy is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hy_VUgUEs-w

His technique is reminiscent of a Spanish number 6, he's comfortable with both feet, and he's resistant to pressing. I really hope he gets a chance in preseason. However, I am concerned about the physical stature of our midfield, and he might be sacrificed because of it.



He's got a great left peg for a right-footed player!It was also noticeable that his team-mates make runs when he's on the ball, so it looks like they trust him to find them.I think he'd have to alter his tackling in the PL, though. Against players who know better how to protect the ball he'd get a few cards.