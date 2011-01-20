Agree with what Fromola has said directly above - the particular combination of players in midfield wasnt really one that ever looked natural or cohesive. It left Morton isolated and he did his best, but yesterday was not a game to judge him on whatsoever. Theres a reason weve never seen those three picked together in a game and likely, circumstances permitting, we wont ever see it again.
Thats not me being disrespectful to the individual players, just an acceptance that you need a certain combination of elements to play in Liverpools midfield and we couldnt marry all of those up yesterday, it was what it was.
Hell have learnt a lot and it speaks to Klopps trust of him that rather than change the shape, we asked Morton to step up and fulfil the role of the 6.
Theres an argument to be had that we should have lined up with a flat 4 in midfield, Milner and Ox either side of Morton and Naby to give them maximum protection. You then have to sacrifice a forward and work on a shape that were not used to, so you can understand why we didnt go for it.
The more you examine the exterior circumstances, the more you think that its a good point to have taken. Examining the internal instances within the match though will drive you crazy.