Agree with what Fromola has said directly above - the particular combination of players in midfield wasnt really one that ever looked natural or cohesive. It left Morton isolated and he did his best, but yesterday was not a game to judge him on whatsoever. Theres a reason weve never seen those three picked together in a game and likely, circumstances permitting, we wont ever see it again.



Thats not me being disrespectful to the individual players, just an acceptance that you need a certain combination of elements to play in Liverpools midfield and we couldnt marry all of those up yesterday, it was what it was.



Hell have learnt a lot and it speaks to Klopps trust of him that rather than change the shape, we asked Morton to step up and fulfil the role of the 6.



Theres an argument to be had that we should have lined up with a flat 4 in midfield, Milner and Ox either side of Morton and Naby to give them maximum protection. You then have to sacrifice a forward and work on a shape that were not used to, so you can understand why we didnt go for it.



The more you examine the exterior circumstances, the more you think that its a good point to have taken. Examining the internal instances within the match though will drive you crazy.