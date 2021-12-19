« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall  (Read 12972 times)

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #160 on: December 19, 2021, 10:20:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 19, 2021, 10:11:05 pm
Yeah good point makes sense that thats how we got there and you can see the argument - but the 6 is so fucking hard in our system when playing vs an effective counter attacking team  oh well
Yeah also Morton has only really been playing it since the League Cup game so really having to learn the role as he goes. Throughout the u18s and 23s he's been more of a an 8.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #161 on: December 19, 2021, 10:35:56 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 19, 2021, 09:53:20 pm
So play Minamino not Firmino.
Hes played the 6 against very different opposition - and not with two other midfielders who were coming back from injury, one of whom (Milner) whose become awful at keeping our shape without the ball.
He was getting left on an island against some of the more effective counter attackers in the league

Dont think any of it was his fault he was set up to fail today  and on the plus side he looks extremely tidy on the ball.
Then who the at 6? He started because he was best to fill the role of 6 in this game. You want Keita, Minamino or Milner playing 6? Probably not.
Milner leaving shape as 6 would be worse set up then.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,532
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #162 on: December 19, 2021, 10:37:39 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on December 19, 2021, 10:35:56 pm
Then who the at 6? He started because he was best to fill the role of 6 in this game. You want Keita, Minamino or Milner playing 6? Probably not.
Milner leaving shape as 6 would be worse set up then.


4231 was the alternative which we did (ish) in game
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,299
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #163 on: December 19, 2021, 10:37:47 pm »
He was okay on the ball but consistently off the pace without it. Understandable for such a young player though. It's really not his fault. It is some of the more senior players that were the really underwhelming ones for me. Milner in particular was sloppy in his passing and seemed to not cover the necessary ground.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,372
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #164 on: December 19, 2021, 10:41:16 pm »
Off the pace without it isn't really fair though. When fans see a player a little off the pace what the manager and analysts will see is massive gaps between our 3 midfielders.

Someone said it earlier, he was on an island out there at times and even Fabinho struggles in that situation sometimes. Tough game for him but it's all part of the journey. Remains boss on the ball though.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #165 on: December 19, 2021, 11:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on December 19, 2021, 10:10:09 pm
I thought he'd play Chamberlain to be honest. He's been decent defensively this.season and he seems to enjoy quick games. The management will know all about how fitness though and even naby/milner had to be pushed way beyond what klopp probably would have wanted. Tyler struggled but played some great balls in the first half. That one to Salah was almost perfect. It'll be great experience for him and klopp clearly rates him. Too good to go on loan probably
I think he played him out of absolute necessity today. Personally I think cover/competition for Fabinho is the one area where we really lack but that is not to say this lad won't be the answer long term but we saw last season how Klopp favours an older player over a young player in the short term.
I am sure ideally he would play him a game where he has to make one change to midfield or a dead rubber. Play the lad in an environment he can learn without destroying his confidence if he makes mistakes. Today all 3 players were coming in without real rhythm, even our best players struggle in those circumstances.
Personally would like us to bring a more experienced holding midfielder in. Morton has plenty of time and the more games he can start/come on in in where he is in a settled 11 and to some degree his performance doesn't have to be great, the better he will be in the long term imho.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 01:21:42 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 19, 2021, 10:37:39 pm
4231 was the alternative which we did (ish) in game
And Milner was more of the 6 when they went too and they still creating chances before the red card with it.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,472
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 02:11:02 am »
Looks a good player and very mature for his age. Needs to improve his first touch which lets him down a few times but is young enough to improve everything.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,299
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 03:44:16 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on December 19, 2021, 10:41:16 pm
Off the pace without it isn't really fair though. When fans see a player a little off the pace what the manager and analysts will see is massive gaps between our 3 midfielders.

Someone said it earlier, he was on an island out there at times and even Fabinho struggles in that situation sometimes. Tough game for him but it's all part of the journey. Remains boss on the ball though.

I think this is a fair comment. to be honest I think he would have done better if he had to cover less ground and maybe was thrown in alongside Henderson and Thiago as opposed to Milner and Keita who were both not up to full sharpness having not played for a while. I did notice a couple of times where he got outmuscled or wasn't quick enough to the ball when a challenge in that position would have helped him win the ball and thwart the attack quickly. The margins are slim and the standards are high, unfortunately.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,579
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 06:14:00 am »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on December 19, 2021, 11:27:25 pm
I think he played him out of absolute necessity today. Personally I think cover/competition for Fabinho is the one area where we really lack but that is not to say this lad won't be the answer long term but we saw last season how Klopp favours an older player over a young player in the short term.
I am sure ideally he would play him a game where he has to make one change to midfield or a dead rubber. Play the lad in an environment he can learn without destroying his confidence if he makes mistakes. Today all 3 players were coming in without real rhythm, even our best players struggle in those circumstances.
Personally would like us to bring a more experienced holding midfielder in. Morton has plenty of time and the more games he can start/come on in in where he is in a settled 11 and to some degree his performance doesn't have to be great, the better he will be in the long term imho.

to be honest Don't think it will be needed. We have Fab and Hendo who can cover that role, and then as a make-shift I think Thiago and Milner could probably occupy it, with Naby and Ox following suit. Obviously Fab and Hendo are the best in that role, but it's unlikely that we'll lose both at the same time. In other words, there is actually cover for the role and Tyler should still have some opportunities to play fairly frequently which is what a good midfielder needs in order to progress.

I think he played OK. Naturally he won't quite have been at the pace of such a high profile game and there's just things he needs to learn the hard way about positioning, security of the ball, winning 50-50s and how to recycle possession and springboard our attacks. In general, though, I thought he played very well considering he wasn't afforded a lot of protection by either Naby or Milner and we didn't have VVD at the back to mop everything up.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 07:01:37 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on December 19, 2021, 10:41:16 pm
Off the pace without it isn't really fair though. When fans see a player a little off the pace what the manager and analysts will see is massive gaps between our 3 midfielders.

Someone said it earlier, he was on an island out there at times and even Fabinho struggles in that situation sometimes. Tough game for him but it's all part of the journey. Remains boss on the ball though.
He is a boy playing against men. Not surprising.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,043
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 08:18:04 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on December 19, 2021, 10:41:16 pm
Off the pace without it isn't really fair though. When fans see a player a little off the pace what the manager and analysts will see is massive gaps between our 3 midfielders.

Someone said it earlier, he was on an island out there at times and even Fabinho struggles in that situation sometimes. Tough game for him but it's all part of the journey. Remains boss on the ball though.

Fabinho started the Watford 3-0 and Villa 7-2. Or West Ham and Brentford this season when we conceded three.

Yesterday was a similar game. We battled well for a point (especially given the decisions against us) but like those games we looked like conceding every time Spurs broke. It's an impossible game for the DM to play in that situation given the gaps we leave when the midfield isn't quite right.

He was thrown in along with an undercooked Milner and Keita. We should really have changed the set up, we didn't have the legs in midfield yesterday given our whole first choice midfield was missing. Henderson ruled out last minute threw a big spanner in the works and we didn't want to change our whole shape.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:22:19 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,455
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 08:49:26 am »
Agree with what Fromola has said directly above - the particular combination of players in midfield wasnt really one that ever looked natural or cohesive. It left Morton isolated and he did his best, but yesterday was not a game to judge him on whatsoever. Theres a reason weve never seen those three picked together in a game and likely, circumstances permitting, we wont ever see it again.

Thats not me being disrespectful to the individual players, just an acceptance that you need a certain combination of elements to play in Liverpools midfield and we couldnt marry all of those up yesterday, it was what it was.

Hell have learnt a lot and it speaks to Klopps trust of him that rather than change the shape, we asked Morton to step up and fulfil the role of the 6.

Theres an argument to be had that we should have lined up with a flat 4 in midfield, Milner and Ox either side of Morton and Naby to give them maximum protection. You then have to sacrifice a forward and work on a shape that were not used to, so you can understand why we didnt go for it.

The more you examine the exterior circumstances, the more you think that its a good point to have taken. Examining the internal instances within the match though will drive you crazy.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 08:51:28 am »
I dont think he was the problem, he performed as expected for a young lad with 2 midfielders beside him who played poorly. We really needed more from Milner and Keita to support him through the game. Having said all that if the ref does his job properly this was a much easier game and probably a win for us.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,043
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 09:21:27 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:49:26 am
Agree with what Fromola has said directly above - the particular combination of players in midfield wasnt really one that ever looked natural or cohesive. It left Morton isolated and he did his best, but yesterday was not a game to judge him on whatsoever. Theres a reason weve never seen those three picked together in a game and likely, circumstances permitting, we wont ever see it again.

Thats not me being disrespectful to the individual players, just an acceptance that you need a certain combination of elements to play in Liverpools midfield and we couldnt marry all of those up yesterday, it was what it was.

Hell have learnt a lot and it speaks to Klopps trust of him that rather than change the shape, we asked Morton to step up and fulfil the role of the 6.

Theres an argument to be had that we should have lined up with a flat 4 in midfield, Milner and Ox either side of Morton and Naby to give them maximum protection. You then have to sacrifice a forward and work on a shape that were not used to, so you can understand why we didnt go for it.

The more you examine the exterior circumstances, the more you think that its a good point to have taken. Examining the internal instances within the match though will drive you crazy.

We ideally would have tried something different but it's lack of time as much as anything. Henderson ruled out on the day of the game, Thiago the day before.

It was a really cobbled together midfield. Two players not match sharp, a young lad making his full league debut and they've not played together before. The blend not really there for our midfield either and it allowed a sharp manager like Conte to exploit it with his well rested team.

The way we changed shape to become more solid after the red we could have done something along those lines at half time, or just after we took the lead, as it was just too open.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:25:18 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 09:44:33 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on December 19, 2021, 10:11:50 pm
I think for an 18 yo playing his ever first game in the Prem on short notice away to spurs in a position normally owned by Alcantara, the lad was excellent. His passing vision's outstanding.

Agreed. He made a few mistakes but Im prepared to cut him a lot of slack in the circumstances. That was a really tough game to come into at such short notice.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 11:36:55 am »
Once he gets up to speed physically hell be a decent player, that role he was assigned to play is probably the most nuanced in the whole team, Guardiola was talking about  Rodri needing to adapt to that position in the PL last season and he was already someone who came with a decent amount of experience.


He has the intelligence and technique, once he adds some pounds, a bit of pace and experience hell be a viable replacement for Fab.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,043
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 01:09:55 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:36:55 am
Once he gets up to speed physically hell be a decent player, that role he was assigned to play is probably the most nuanced in the whole team, Guardiola was talking about  Rodri needing to adapt to that position in the PL last season and he was already someone who came with a decent amount of experience.


He has the intelligence and technique, once he adds some pounds, a bit of pace and experience hell be a viable replacement for Fab.

Fabinho needed months to adapt. Klopp had him in and out the team for half a season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,077
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 01:20:26 pm »
Loved his one-thought, one-touch nanosecond pass to Mo from midfield, after the press, in the early moments of the game. Could easily have led to a goal
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 06:42:28 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 06:14:00 am
to be honest Don't think it will be needed. We have Fab and Hendo who can cover that role, and then as a make-shift I think Thiago and Milner could probably occupy it, with Naby and Ox following suit. Obviously Fab and Hendo are the best in that role, but it's unlikely that we'll lose both at the same time. In other words, there is actually cover for the role and Tyler should still have some opportunities to play fairly frequently which is what a good midfielder needs in order to progress.

I think he played OK. Naturally he won't quite have been at the pace of such a high profile game and there's just things he needs to learn the hard way about positioning, security of the ball, winning 50-50s and how to recycle possession and springboard our attacks. In general, though, I thought he played very well considering he wasn't afforded a lot of protection by either Naby or Milner and we didn't have VVD at the back to mop everything up.
Personally think we have loads of players but none that play the Fabinho role well, hence why we look porous when he doesn't play.

I would like to see us have another option to play alongside Fabinho. Maybe that player would just be a good defensive midfielder that offered additional defensive protection in some games but ideally they would be a quality all rounder and offer a bit more (maybe it will be Bellingham) and provide effective cover if Fabinho is out.

I don't think Morton is ready for that role yet and I don't see we should be putting that pressure on him to have that level of responsibility either.
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,579
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 06:58:08 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Yesterday at 06:42:28 pm
Personally think we have loads of players but none that play the Fabinho role well, hence why we look porous when he doesn't play.

I would like to see us have another option to play alongside Fabinho. Maybe that player would just be a good defensive midfielder that offered additional defensive protection in some games but ideally they would be a quality all rounder and offer a bit more (maybe it will be Bellingham) and provide effective cover if Fabinho is out.

I don't think Morton is ready for that role yet and I don't see we should be putting that pressure on him to have that level of responsibility either.

Morton only played because our entire midfield was ruled out at very short notice. We really had no other option but to play him. Some might argue why didn't Ox play instead, but we were still very short in midfield. Depending on how things go, we might see more of the same for the next game or two.
Logged

Offline FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #181 on: Today at 02:46:14 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 06:58:08 pm
Morton only played because our entire midfield was ruled out at very short notice. We really had no other option but to play him. Some might argue why didn't Ox play instead, but we were still very short in midfield. Depending on how things go, we might see more of the same for the next game or two.
Yeah, no issue with that. Needs must.
I just don't think we have great options now for the Fabinho role. He may turn out to be one day but not this season or next. It's an area of the squad that could do with addressing. Jurgen protects his players, especially the young ones, so am sure he would prefer not to have to throw him in.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #182 on: Today at 03:38:28 pm »
Reading the comments made me wonder what was said about Stevie in his first games.

Morton's a kid. His potential is enormous, and his development is and will be managed superbly.  Can't wait to see him progress.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 