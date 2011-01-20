He's looking promising but we should probably not get carried away just yet.
The list of Liverpool players who played between 1-24 games
for the club is littered with promising young midfielders that RAWK gushed over.
In the last 15 years ago, I'm pretty sure I remember a lot of excitement about at least:
* Plessis - Killed it in debut against Arsenal - went on to play 7 games
* Rossiter - Scored on debut at 17 against Middlesbrough - Now playing for Fleetwood Town
* Stewart - Played a number of very decent games at the start of the Klopp era - Now plays for Hull
And that's without getting into the Grujics and Woodburns.
That's not to say Morton won't make it or isn't better than most of the above (prolly not as good as Grujic for now), but the level at Liverpool is unbelievably high. For now I'm pretty happy to cheer that he performs well in instances where we need someone to step in and give Fab a rest. That's already huge.