Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 02:56:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:42:40 pm
Tyler Morton and Max Woltman 10 years ago.  ;D


They havent changed a bit
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 05:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:47:23 pm
Warriors coming out to play

Brilliant.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 05:22:05 pm »
Quote from: dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen on Yesterday at 02:56:13 pm
They havent changed a bit
That's pre-Klopp though, he changed them.  ;)
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 07:06:54 pm »
He's not going anywhere. Klopp loves this kid. Will be understudy to Fabinho.

Not yet a "lighthouse". Needs some of Goretzka's protein powder. But definitely brighter than the average bulb. How about "aircraft landing light"? Has a nice ring to it .   .    .
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 11:35:42 pm »
He's looking promising but we should probably not get carried away just yet.

The list of Liverpool players who played between 1-24 games for the club is littered with promising young midfielders that RAWK gushed over.

In the last 15 years ago, I'm pretty sure I remember a lot of excitement about at least:

* Plessis - Killed it in debut against Arsenal - went on to play 7 games
* Rossiter - Scored on debut at 17 against Middlesbrough - Now playing for Fleetwood Town
* Stewart - Played a number of very decent games at the start of the Klopp era - Now plays for Hull

And that's without getting into the Grujics and Woodburns.

That's not to say Morton won't make it or isn't better than most of the above (prolly not as good as Grujic for now), but the level at Liverpool is unbelievably high. For now I'm pretty happy to cheer that he performs well in instances where we need someone to step in and give Fab a rest. That's already huge.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 11:48:08 pm »
Quote from: Redcap on Yesterday at 11:35:42 pm
He's looking promising but we should probably not get carried away just yet.

The list of Liverpool players who played between 1-24 games for the club is littered with promising young midfielders that RAWK gushed over.

In the last 15 years ago, I'm pretty sure I remember a lot of excitement about at least:

* Plessis - Killed it in debut against Arsenal - went on to play 7 games
* Rossiter - Scored on debut at 17 against Middlesbrough - Now playing for Fleetwood Town
* Stewart - Played a number of very decent games at the start of the Klopp era - Now plays for Hull

And that's without getting into the Grujics and Woodburns.

That's not to say Morton won't make it or isn't better than most of the above (prolly not as good as Grujic for now), but the level at Liverpool is unbelievably high. For now I'm pretty happy to cheer that he performs well in instances where we need someone to step in and give Fab a rest. That's already huge.

Fun fact: I advocated for Woodburn to play the 'dead rubber' semi-final against Barca at Anfield so as to give him top game experience.

Glad I'm not a football manager.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #126 on: Today at 12:51:54 am »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:48:08 pm
Fun fact: I advocated for Woodburn to play the 'dead rubber' semi-final against Barca at Anfield so as to give him top game experience.

Glad I'm not a football manager.

Fun fact: Redcaps friends call him Johnny Buzzkill
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:50:16 am »
Quote from: afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas on Today at 12:51:54 am
Fun fact: Redcaps friends call him Johnny Buzzkill


hahahaha



... you think I have friends :lmao
