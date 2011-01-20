Jones - Morton - Elliott midfield in a few years?



That would be the dream wouldn't it?All 3 definitely have raw ability and qualities. I think we've seen more of that at 1st team level from Jones than Elliott, who has had more opportunity than Morton given his Blackburn loan.All 3 are currently squad options of differing degrees of viability. I think Morton will hopefully get another 3-5 starts over the domestic cup and Milan game this season. That would be huge progress from where many saw him in August. The rest of the time Morton is likely to play U23s and push for a place on the bench when others are absent. Jones and Elliott are a bit ahead of that.In 3 years time it would be great to have all 3 being regular 1st team players at Liverpool. Lets be honest though that's a very big hurdle on an individual and collective level. That statement is not indicative of their ability or the club staff' ability to develop them, but more so from the very high level they'll need to attain on a consistent basis and the uncertainty in predicting any young players progression over a number of years.In the meantime, we as fans should just continue to support all 3 and hope they continue to develop season on season, despite the likely up and downs they'll have as young players learning this trade. All 3 have made promising starts in their Liverpool careers and long may that continue.