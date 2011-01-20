« previous next »
November 25, 2021, 09:41:29 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on November 25, 2021, 07:38:54 am
What a bizarre post.

This was the lads full debut and he was excellent throughout.

Knight is consistent if nothing else :D

Thought he was very good, some nice little touches to create space where he looked crowded. Definitely got the ability. Neco I thought was excellent too, the kids done well.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
November 25, 2021, 09:56:57 am
These kids are so well coached now. His movement off the ball was wonderfully intelligent, both when we had it and when they had it. He knew how to perform as part of a collective press for example. The way he received the ball was also delightful. Constantly looking to get it on the half turn. It was an ideal test for someone who is still strengthening since Porto lacked any physical presence at all, but he looked like he 'belonged'. Further confirmation after his League Cup outings that he has the makings of a serious player.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
November 25, 2021, 11:54:29 am
No one has a compilation yet?
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
November 25, 2021, 12:00:09 pm
Hope he plays in Milan. Will be a big challenge there as they'll be right up for it and a hostile crowd at a major stadium, given they've qualification at stake. That'd be a good learning curve and test for him.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
November 25, 2021, 12:03:24 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 25, 2021, 09:56:57 am
These kids are so well coached now. His movement off the ball was wonderfully intelligent, both when we had it and when they had it. He knew how to perform as part of a collective press for example. The way he received the ball was also delightful. Constantly looking to get it on the half turn. It was an ideal test for someone who is still strengthening since Porto lacked any physical presence at all, but he looked like he 'belonged'. Further confirmation after his League Cup outings that he has the makings of a serious player.

Ie. he's a midfielder.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
November 25, 2021, 12:12:51 pm
Quote from: Carra-ton on November 25, 2021, 04:21:28 am
Great pass for the Salah goal. Really composed passing style.

That was fantastic. To both see the long pass was on and to play it so accurately showed far more ability than is normal for a player with his level of experience. That one moment alone shows he very likely has a future at the top level. Exciting times.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
November 25, 2021, 12:19:19 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 25, 2021, 09:56:57 am
These kids are so well coached now. His movement off the ball was wonderfully intelligent, both when we had it and when they had it. He knew how to perform as part of a collective press for example. The way he received the ball was also delightful. Constantly looking to get it on the half turn. It was an ideal test for someone who is still strengthening since Porto lacked any physical presence at all, but he looked like he 'belonged'. Further confirmation after his League Cup outings that he has the makings of a serious player.
Echoes what I came in to say really.

The biggest compliment is that he didn't look out of place.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
November 25, 2021, 12:46:35 pm
Looked good. No surprise to anyone who has been watching him play these last few years. Won't be long before every midfield issue is followed by the thought What Would Tyler Morton Do?
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
November 25, 2021, 12:59:59 pm
Quote from: kj999 on November 25, 2021, 04:24:23 am
Jones - Morton - Elliott midfield in a few years?
Don't forget Milner.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
November 25, 2021, 01:01:55 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 25, 2021, 12:46:35 pm
Looked good. No surprise to anyone who has been watching him play these last few years. Won't be long before every midfield issue is followed by the thought What Would Tyler Morton Do?

So we basically have Morton, Jones and Elliott for the 3 CM positions.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
November 25, 2021, 01:14:48 pm
Quote from: Sangria on November 25, 2021, 12:03:24 pm
Ie. he's a midfielder.

If you think all midfielders do this you're seriously misguided.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
November 25, 2021, 02:40:23 pm
Well done lad, acquitted yourself superbly.....

I can't wait until he finds the resolute confidence that will enable him to develop.

Looking forward to his next outing...
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
November 25, 2021, 02:48:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on November 24, 2021, 11:02:01 pm
I mean did he do anything that stood out? He kept it nice and simple.

did you miss that 50-yard pass to Salah that led to his goal?  the kind of thing we used to see from Stevie.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
November 25, 2021, 02:53:01 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November 25, 2021, 12:59:59 pm
Don't forget Milner.

LOL.  that lad needs to learn how to discipline himself though, if he wants a future in the game - yellow card, only on the pitch a couple of minutes.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
November 25, 2021, 02:55:30 pm
Quote from: kj999 on November 25, 2021, 04:24:23 am
Jones - Morton - Elliott midfield in a few years?

Bellingham needs to be there too! Would cost big money, but I think hes special.

Fair play to our recruitment and development though, as we have some credible options to think about for the future. And I dont mean to dismiss them as future only, as Elliot looked the business the way he started the season, Jones is a very good player now too, and Morton didnt look out of place.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
November 25, 2021, 04:08:50 pm
Quote from: kj999 on November 25, 2021, 04:24:23 am
Jones - Morton - Elliott midfield in a few years?

That would be the dream wouldn't it?

All 3 definitely have raw ability and qualities. I think we've seen more of that at 1st team level from Jones than Elliott, who has had more opportunity than Morton given his Blackburn loan.

All 3 are currently squad options of differing degrees of viability. I think Morton will hopefully get another 3-5 starts over the domestic cup and Milan game this season. That would be huge progress from where many saw him in August. The rest of the time Morton is likely to play U23s and push for a place on the bench when others are absent. Jones and Elliott are a bit ahead of that.

In 3 years time it would be great to have all 3 being regular 1st team players at Liverpool. Lets be honest though that's a very big hurdle on an individual and collective level. That statement is not indicative of their ability or the club staff' ability to develop them, but more so from the very high level they'll need to attain on a consistent basis and the uncertainty in predicting any young players progression over a number of years.

In the meantime, we as fans should just continue to support all 3 and hope they continue to develop season on season, despite the likely up and downs they'll have as young players learning this trade. All 3 have made promising starts in their Liverpool careers and long may that continue.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
November 25, 2021, 04:15:52 pm
Quote from: Jookie on November 25, 2021, 04:08:50 pm
That would be the dream wouldn't it?

All 3 definitely have raw ability and qualities. I think we've seen more of that at 1st team level from Jones than Elliott, who has had more opportunity than Morton given his Blackburn loan.

All 3 are currently squad options of differing degrees of viability.

The most intriguing part is that they cover the 3 main CM positions, 6, 8 and 10. Jones might be the most versatile with the potential of covering all 3, Elliott covers the front 2, Morton the back 2.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
November 25, 2021, 04:17:21 pm
Quote from: kj999 on November 25, 2021, 04:24:23 am
Jones - Morton - Elliott midfield in a few years?

Wouldnt be the quickest midfield weve ever fielded.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
November 25, 2021, 06:17:40 pm
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on November 25, 2021, 04:17:21 pm
Wouldnt be the quickest midfield weve ever fielded.

Hendo, Fab and Thiago aren't exactly greyhounds are they?
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
November 25, 2021, 06:43:36 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on November 25, 2021, 03:51:34 am
He's tall
He's thin
He needs to put a shift in at the gym
Tyler Morton... Tyler Morton...

Purple aki likes this
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
November 25, 2021, 09:42:06 pm
Quote from: SamLad on November 25, 2021, 06:17:40 pm
Hendo, Fab and Thiago aren't exactly greyhounds are they?

Henderson is quick.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
November 25, 2021, 11:41:45 pm
Quote from: SamLad on November 25, 2021, 06:17:40 pm
Hendo, Fab and Thiago aren't exactly greyhounds are they?
Quote from: Coolie High on November 25, 2021, 09:42:06 pm
Henderson is quick.
And Thiago can whippet in
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
November 25, 2021, 11:48:55 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on November 25, 2021, 11:41:45 pm
And Thiago can whippet in


They're not as quick as Fernandinho though, who is a cheetah.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 10:02:37 pm
I'd have no problem with him starting a league game for us.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 10:05:00 pm
that backheel nutmeg to Gomez(?) was so nice..
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 10:05:48 pm
His composure on the ball is excellent for his age, picks the right pass every time.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 10:10:46 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 10:05:48 pm
His composure on the ball is excellent for his age, picks the right pass every time.

Creates so much time and space with the positioning of his body as well. Very continental style.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 10:11:45 pm
That kid's alright. Calm as a cucumber on the ball and wants it all the time. We have a capable Fabinho understudy.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 10:13:33 pm
Liam Brady - who knows a thing or two about midfield players - was absolutely purring about him tonight on RTE. Fantastic, never gave the ball away, always had time to pick a pass etc.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 10:13:56 pm
Unruffled, unperturbed, understudy
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 10:17:48 pm
Add another one to our collection of CMs. Absolute playerour youth coaches are doing a great job at the moment
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 10:18:18 pm
He looks quite good.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 10:19:56 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:13:33 pm
Liam Brady - who knows a thing or two about midfield players - was absolutely purring about him tonight on RTE. Fantastic, never gave the ball away, always had time to pick a pass etc.

He's such a head-up player. Positively periscopic. But his judgement is so mature as well. He practically played the right ball every time.

Can you imagine how he's feeling now? He absolutely knows he can cut it. And Jurgen will be telling him how pleased he is.

Good times for the Reds.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 10:22:55 pm
Hope to see him get some more minutes in the Premier League
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 10:23:51 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:11:45 pm
That kid's alright. Calm as a cucumber on the ball and wants it all the time. We have a capable Fabinho understudy.

He's well placed to take Milner's place in the squad when he hangs his boots up. A couple of seasons ago Curtis Jones got all the cup games and that's where Morton's at this season and getting two CL games is a real boost for him as well.

Capable of getting PL minutes as well, particularly with midfield injuries this season.
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 10:26:22 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:23:51 pm
He's well placed to take Milner's place in the squad when he hangs his boots up. A couple of seasons ago Curtis Jones got all the cup games and that's where Morton's at this season and getting two CL games is a real boost for him as well.
Yep, he should play in all the cup games, giving fab the necessary rest.

But he shouldn't have to wait another 10 years for Milner to hang his boots...   ;)
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 10:44:54 pm
Some kid eh?
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 10:55:12 pm
Now tonight's game he really did show up.

Maybe a loan to Norwich would do him wonders?
Re: Thiago Morton is a player. Ive got his poster on my wall
Today at 11:00:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:55:12 pm
Now tonight's game he really did show up.

Maybe a loan to Norwich would do him wonders?

Not a hope, want him with our coaches every day and going against the likes of Hendo, Fab, Thiago every day.
