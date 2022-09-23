« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dark Mode for RAWK  (Read 10050 times)

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,251
Re: Dark Mode for RAWK
« Reply #80 on: September 23, 2022, 09:41:59 am »
;D still some things I need to fix and some tweaks to that mobile view I want to make. I hate the blank space when someone doesn't have an avatar but then I also hate it when they're not in line. The table is hiding too much I think but it's an arsehole because if I allow more cols to show then everything looks squished. Only changing css so some options are limited. What I wouldn't give for some react or angular components here ;D
Logged

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 643
Re: Dark Mode for RAWK
« Reply #81 on: January 8, 2023, 04:40:33 pm »
Hi Claire, can I have dark mode enabled to please? Thanks!
Logged

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 643
Re: Dark Mode for RAWK
« Reply #82 on: January 9, 2023, 04:15:41 pm »
Thanks! it looks really clean and helps the eyes ;D
Logged

Offline ghost77uk

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 876
    • Steve Kingsman Photography
Re: Dark Mode for RAWK
« Reply #83 on: January 16, 2023, 02:32:47 am »
I would love to have dark mode enabled too if possible? Thanks in advance
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,667
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Dark Mode for RAWK
« Reply #84 on: January 16, 2023, 02:02:54 pm »
Me too please Claire
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,667
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Dark Mode for RAWK
« Reply #85 on: January 16, 2023, 05:47:15 pm »
Loving the new mobile friendly layout by the way
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline ghost77uk

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 876
    • Steve Kingsman Photography
Re: Dark Mode for RAWK
« Reply #86 on: January 17, 2023, 02:14:42 am »
Loving the dark mode of the site :) Thank you :)
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,644
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Dark Mode for RAWK
« Reply #87 on: January 17, 2023, 09:38:16 am »
Rawk has suddenly stopped working for me on a couple of android browsers...anyone having the same issue?
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,653
Re: Dark Mode for RAWK
« Reply #88 on: January 17, 2023, 09:46:25 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on January 17, 2023, 09:38:16 am
Rawk has suddenly stopped working for me on a couple of android browsers...anyone having the same issue?
Not that I'm aware of mate, we've had a lot of spam, that's all.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,644
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Dark Mode for RAWK
« Reply #89 on: January 17, 2023, 12:15:51 pm »
Quote from: John C on January 17, 2023, 09:46:25 am
Not that I'm aware of mate, we've had a lot of spam, that's all.

Cheers John, it's stopped loading on Ghostery and Chrome for me...could just be my device...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,560
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Dark Mode for RAWK
« Reply #90 on: January 17, 2023, 12:22:19 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on January 17, 2023, 12:15:51 pm
Cheers John, it's stopped loading on Ghostery and Chrome for me...could just be my device...

Still working great on android with Chrome for me with dark mode.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,251
Re: Dark Mode for RAWK
« Reply #91 on: January 17, 2023, 03:50:37 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on January 17, 2023, 12:15:51 pm
Cheers John, it's stopped loading on Ghostery and Chrome for me...could just be my device...

What specifically is not working?
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,523
Re: Dark Mode for RAWK
« Reply #92 on: January 17, 2023, 03:55:52 pm »
Could I please have dark mode too if it's not too much trouble. Thanks.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,251
Re: Dark Mode for RAWK
« Reply #93 on: January 17, 2023, 06:10:15 pm »
course you can dear.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,644
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Dark Mode for RAWK
« Reply #94 on: January 17, 2023, 10:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on January 17, 2023, 03:50:37 pm
What specifically is not working?

The site won't load at all in Ghostery Claire - I just get a blank page.....and Chrome flags up an unsafe site warning ...this is on an Android box ...been fine for years and then just went kaput a couple of nights ago... ill try upgrading the apk's and see what happens
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Paul-LFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,934
Re: Dark Mode for RAWK
« Reply #95 on: January 29, 2023, 02:27:02 pm »
Could I have dark mode enabled too please? Much more comfortable to use at night!

I'd love to test the mobile theme too; I used to use Tapatalk for both of those, but it's been playing up lately (looks like a Tapatalk issue, not a RAWK one).
Logged

Offline Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,102
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Dark Mode for RAWK
« Reply #96 on: January 29, 2023, 02:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Paul-LFC on January 29, 2023, 02:27:02 pm
Could I have dark mode enabled too please? Much more comfortable to use at night!

I'd love to test the mobile theme too; I used to use Tapatalk for both of those, but it's been playing up lately (looks like a Tapatalk issue, not a RAWK one).
The RAWK Tapatalk plugin is no longer enabled. You can however use Tapatalk in 'read only' mode ie without logging in. Whenever you want to post, tap on the thread and click the 'WebView' pop-up which will log you into the mobile site.
Logged

Offline Paul-LFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,934
Re: Dark Mode for RAWK
« Reply #97 on: January 29, 2023, 06:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on January 29, 2023, 02:34:57 pm
The RAWK Tapatalk plugin is no longer enabled. You can however use Tapatalk in 'read only' mode ie without logging in. Whenever you want to post, tap on the thread and click the 'WebView' pop-up which will log you into the mobile site.
Thanks! That explains why I couldn't log in with Tapatalk - it does work read only, but clicking Web View just takes me to the desktop site at the moment, so I'm guessing I need to be added to the group for it to see the mobile site, possibly.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,644
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Dark Mode for RAWK
« Reply #98 on: Today at 08:55:27 am »
I've never been able to login to rawk on Tapatalk....but could still read the content....now I can't even do that......are there any alternatives to Tapatalk?.....as trying to access the site on a phone via a browser is a fairly unsatisfactory/grim experience
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 