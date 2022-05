Hi Claire, I'm really liking the colours and format of the desktop version. I'm having some usability issues when viewing on a mobile and not requesting the desktop site. I struggled to find the "unread posts" link initially and still can't see a "new replies" one. I always access the site from the .com landing page and not having the links there is a bit of an issue for me. I've also noticed that the "unread posts" page is not formatted correctly in mobile mode, the column for user is about twice as wide as the column for the thread title (leading to lots of wrapping).



95% of my browsing is using Chrome on a Samsung S20 Ultra.