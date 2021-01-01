Sporting

All the talk of European Royalty etc on the previous pages, wind your fucking necks in - that sounds like those Ajax/Barcelona idiots from 2020 who wanted to embrace in the final and have a cry about Cryuff.I want to beatBenfica, get Villareal and then Atletico in the final. Easiest possible route please.I would never in a million years write off Real Madrid in a final after Kiev. I was more confident going into that game than any other final since the Cardiff City League cup win, and we nearly fucked that one up too.