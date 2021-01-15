« previous next »
It is written:

Liverpool v Real Madrid in Gay Paree.
I remember it well  ;)
More like 85-90% to be honest.

Lots of overrating of Atletico on here; they just about scraped through against the worst Man United team in over 30 years last round! They gave us problems away in the group stages but we battered them at Anfield before the red card; then went into energy conservation mode thereafter.

Plenty of underrating of the oil cheats too. Yes, they are horrible cheats but also win most of their games. I'd be shocked if Atletico even make it close. Best case is that they force City to work very hard in a first leg that happens on the Wednesday and somehow stay in the tie, whereas we get to play Tuesday and do a good job against Benfica.

Travelodge FC will find Real a problem I think but should just about get through. Bayern should handle Villarreal without too much fuss but perhaps the Yellow Submarine have one last surprise in store.
City also play the first leg on the Tuesday
Mentally I think I'd much rather see them dealing with being knocked out of the CL as well as dropping points in the CL. They're a monotonous side. Once they get on a bit of a run, it feels almost inevitable that it'll end up with them winning 9/10+ games in a row. Plus I think, more than ever, its the one they REALLY want this season. The more little setbacks they get, the more likely it is that they'll have more (IMO)
Yep, definitely better for them to get knocked out - the extra games they'll have by beating Atletico won't be problem for a squad like theirs.

Pep will desperately want a CL to validate his status, break the 11-year gap since he last won it, and justify spending £1.5billion in 5 years. The fans will want to win it so they can continue to gloat in ignorance despite the cheating, and the owners want it to continue the sportswashing. Going out in the quarters would put the spotlight back on the whole 'project' - especially in Guardiola's penultimate season.

Atletico is the perfect opponent to mess with Pep's head, irritate the hell out of petulant twats like Sterling, Walker, Silva and Foden, and give them a physical battle that will hopefully leave them battered and bruised bruised when we play them at the Etihad.

They've already dropped 7 points in 7 games in the PL. If they go out of the CL and we win at the Etihad, that's the poorest run they'll have had in years which could derail them completely.
I reckon city have about a 60%/65% chance of beating Atletico Madrid but it will come at a cost

The League hopefully ;)
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League draw
« Reply #1684 on: Today at 02:01:17 pm »
Mad that Real have never lost a Champions League Final and there last loss in a final was against us in the 81 European Cup Final.

For that reason theyre not a team Ive ever wanted in a final but its clearly preferable to either of City or Chelsea. It would be delightful to inflict their first final loss since 81 on them to make up for that Kiev match.

Exciting stuff for the reds anyway, Im just glad weve avoided city or Chelsea to be honest. It feels like weve completed the all English ties, Im not sure youre ever going to get better moments than the ones weve already had with Garcias goal vs Chelsea and the let off at the final whistle, the penalty we get against Arsenal right after they think Adebayor has won it for them and the moment when Salah scores against City.
