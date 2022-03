My only thought it that I may rather play City in the QF than the final. Get it out of the way now, with a stronger squad and where our priorities lay, they may take their eye off the ball for the league in favour of the QF against us.



I genuinely think we're better places to play them three times in quick succession. Face them up I say. Doubt anyone else will knock them out.



Beat City over two epic matches, and then play Atletico or Villareal in the final, who spend the entire match with 11 players behind the ball, dropping to the pitch as if poleaxed every time a Liverpool player comes near them, before jumping up again once the free kick has been given, pleading with the referee to get our players carded, and who then win 1-0 with a deflection from their one shot, late in the game?No thanks.It needs to be a proper final.City or Real. We have scores to settle.