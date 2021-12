Chelsea finishing 2nd in their group yet getting an easier opponent then some winners because they can't face Liverpool, Manchester City or even Manchester United (lol) doesn't sit right with me



Uefa need to bin that rule asap



Its just the luck of the draw so to speak. Chelsea benefitted from the fact that 3 English teams came top, which dramatically narrowed the teams down to who they could play.They have benefitted from the fact that Lille were in pot 1 of the group draw as they were French champions.Also, if Chelsea would have got Real (it was a 50/50) chance, then we would have had a 33.3% chance of getting PSG.I think over time they should bin the same confederation rule. It makes sense to not play someone from same group in last 16.