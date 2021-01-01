Talksport saying they are noises the draw will be done again.

« Last Edit: Today at 11:53:41 am by RedSince86 »

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."