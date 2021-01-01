« previous next »
Offline elsewhere

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #360 on: Today at 11:51:54 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 11:48:18 am
It's funny as fuck, but for once they actually have a point. UEFA have fucked it up massively.
true, which makes it funnier.

I fucking wish UEFA added Utd's ball in Europa League and got them Widzew Lodz or PAOK ;D
Online RedSince86

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #361 on: Today at 11:51:56 am »
Talksport saying they are noises the draw will be done again. ::)
Online Libertine

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #362 on: Today at 11:52:13 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 11:48:18 am
It's funny as fuck, but for once they actually have a point. UEFA have fucked it up massively.

Perhaps. But it's clearly due to incompetence and not an attempt to rig the draw.

The extent to which people automatically start believing in conspiracies at every opportunity is really quite depressing.
Online AmanShah21

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #363 on: Today at 11:52:52 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 11:44:43 am
Why?

Because we can beat whoever we play. I just dont want Chelsea and City to get an easy route because they have managers who have the tendency to spontaneously combust in these tournaments.
Online RedSince86

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #364 on: Today at 11:54:01 am »
UEFA wants Messi v Ronaldo ;D
Online kennedy81

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #365 on: Today at 11:54:21 am »
Goldbridge saying in an age of mistrust in authority it's important they do a re-draw. :lmao
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #366 on: Today at 11:55:23 am »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 11:54:21 am
Goldbridge saying in an age of mistrust in authority it's important they do a re-draw. :lmao

Yeah that'll solve all mistrust in all authority
Online S'mas day

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #367 on: Today at 11:55:46 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:51:56 am
Talksport saying they are noises the draw will be done again. ::)
They have to and they almost certainly will. Theres no way theyll let it stand when the footage so clearly shows the mistake.

Just hope we get a decent draw again.
Online Mister men

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #368 on: Today at 11:55:55 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:51:56 am
Talksport saying they are noises the draw will be done again. ::)

They don't know shit.

People will have booked flights/hotels already they can't change it now.
Online thaddeus

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #369 on: Today at 11:56:26 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:54:01 am
UEFA wants Messi v Ronaldo ;D
They probably do but that was plain old cock up.  Unless the cock up was to draw attention away from the conspiracy ;)
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #370 on: Today at 11:56:43 am »
Feels a bit forced this. They saw what happened at F1 and wanted to do something themselves to make headlines.

Anyway glad to see the away goals rule is gone, always hated it.
Online kennedy81

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #371 on: Today at 11:58:31 am »
Imagine they do a re-draw and they get PSG again. ;D
Offline johnybarnes

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #372 on: Today at 11:58:34 am »
I've got Goldbridge on and it is pretty amusing, he is doing the best David Brent impression.

'It is like when you order steak and a salad, the salad doesn't turn up...are you bothered? Do you complain? If you let this slide, what is next?'
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #373 on: Today at 11:58:37 am »
Feels very much like that late 2000s era of three English teams plus one getting through to the semis, depending on the draw. I can see two of us, Chelsea and City playing each other at some point with the winner playing the other one in a later round.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #374 on: Today at 11:58:54 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:55:55 am
They don't know shit.

People will have booked flights/hotels already they can't change it now.

Really? Without even knowing which week they are playing?
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #375 on: Today at 11:59:37 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 11:39:00 am
Did you watch it? Man Utd got drawn out against Villareal which wasnt possible, they then just took them out and drew Man City, that would have been fine, but on the next draw (to see who played Atletico) they added Liverpool's ball but not Man Utd's ball, so that draw was what really fucked it.

They should not have added Man United's ball in the draw for Villareal in the first place. Who knows which legit team they left out.
