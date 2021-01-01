It's funny as fuck, but for once they actually have a point. UEFA have fucked it up massively.
Why?
Goldbridge saying in an age of mistrust in authority it's important they do a re-draw.
Talksport saying they are noises the draw will be done again.
UEFA wants Messi v Ronaldo
people like big dick nick.
They don't know shit.People will have booked flights/hotels already they can't change it now.
Did you watch it? Man Utd got drawn out against Villareal which wasnt possible, they then just took them out and drew Man City, that would have been fine, but on the next draw (to see who played Atletico) they added Liverpool's ball but not Man Utd's ball, so that draw was what really fucked it.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.76]