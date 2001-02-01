We didn't make the 2nd group stage that year. Had to beat Basle in the last game but drew 3-3 after being 3-0 down.
The Celtic knocked us out of the Uefa Cup (and got to the final before losing Mourinho's Porto).
Crazy times.
Yep,we were 3-0 down after 30 minutes in Switzerland, Owen equalized after 85 minutes but we couldn't get a winner, that's the season when we played Valencia too, lost both games against them, & Rafa was Valencia manager.
You had 2 group stages, & then you had the knockout rounds starting from the quarter final, which was ridiculous, you had to play 17 matches to reach the final, even more if you had to qualify