Author Topic: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents  (Read 6228 times)

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 08:37:09 pm »
Is the draw going ahead if the Atalanta v Villarreal game is not played by then? It would be a bit irregular if they're not allowed to draw either a Spanish or an Italian team.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 08:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Yesterday at 08:31:46 pm
The only tricky sides for us in this are City,Bayern, Chelsea and maybe Ajax as a dark horse and we won't face any of them. We are miles ahead of the rest imo. This Barca side has Memphis depay as one of its best players ffs, would love to draw them.
I guarantee there will be one team that everyone will be wanting to avoid and fortunately it is impossible for us to meet them in any round
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 08:42:00 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:37:09 pm
Is the draw going ahead if the Atalanta v Villarreal game is not played by then? It would be a bit irregular if they're not allowed to draw either a Spanish or an Italian team.
don't see how it can, why was it postponed, saw on BBC that it was but no reason given
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 08:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Yesterday at 08:42:00 pm
don't see how it can, why was it postponed, saw on BBC that it was but no reason given

Sudden heavy snow I think.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 08:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Yesterday at 08:31:46 pm
The only tricky sides for us in this are City,Bayern, Chelsea and maybe Ajax as a dark horse and we won't face any of them. We are miles ahead of the rest imo. This Barca side has Memphis depay as one of its best players ffs, would love to draw them.
Barca are going out as of now.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 08:44:15 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:42:33 pm
Barca are going out as of now.
They are gone, brilliant too
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 08:45:42 pm »
All the teams are strong, which is why its the Champions League. However, we have absolutely nothing to fear from anyone. We are in very good form ourselves, have top class players across the pitch and only have a few injuries here and there. I think we'll be more than ready for whoever we face. The home/away format also suits us too. I actually hope we face PSG and Bayern in the coming legs because I fancy our chances are better over a home/away legs format than a single encounter in a final where anything can happen.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 08:48:13 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Yesterday at 08:31:46 pm
The only tricky sides for us in this are City,Bayern, Chelsea and maybe Ajax as a dark horse and we won't face any of them. We are miles ahead of the rest imo. This Barca side has Memphis depay as one of its best players ffs, would love to draw them.
Doesn't look like you'll get your wish, with Barca currently 2-0 down and Benfica 2-0 up. Shame.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 08:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 08:48:13 pm
Doesn't look like you'll get your wish, with Barca currently 2-0 down and Benfica 2-0 up. Shame.

Not just that but completely dominated as well. Never seen a worse Barca team than this one.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 09:54:35 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:37:09 pm
Is the draw going ahead if the Atalanta v Villarreal game is not played by then? It would be a bit irregular if they're not allowed to draw either a Spanish or an Italian team.

The draw is on Monday.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 09:55:41 pm »
Possible opponents:

PSG
Sporting Lisbon
Inter Milan
Benfica
Villareal or Atalanta
Salzburg
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 09:59:19 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:54:35 pm
The draw is on Monday.

I know, but will they get the game played by then? Have they announced anything?
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 09:59:34 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 08:37:09 pm
Is the draw going ahead if the Atalanta v Villarreal game is not played by then? It would be a bit irregular if they're not allowed to draw either a Spanish or an Italian team.

Game is now scheduled for tomorrow apparently. 
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 10:09:19 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 09:55:41 pm
Possible opponents:

PSG
Sporting Lisbon
Inter Milan
Benfica
Villareal or Atalanta
Salzburg

Should be beating any of these teams comfortably right now.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 10:11:02 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 10:09:19 pm
Should be beating any of these teams comfortably right now.

except PSG. simply the have a ton of talent (and malcontents). it would be a tough tie.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 10:16:40 pm »
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 10:19:07 pm »
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 10:21:50 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:19:07 pm
let's go blank spot!

That's Citys.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 10:26:06 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 09:55:41 pm
Possible opponents:

PSG
Sporting Lisbon
Inter Milan
Benfica
Villareal or Atalanta
Salzburg
Not PSG or Inter. Happy with anyone else.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 10:50:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:16:40 pm

Haven't really paid much attention to club badges before, but there's some right shockers in there.

Atletico and Lille look like they could be American football franchises, Inter looks more like a car brand, Salzburg is basically just their sponsors logo, Juventus looks like a motorway sign, and Ajax looks like a doodle, or one of those optical illusions that could be a princess or a witch.

Bayern's is OK but uninspiring, and tells you nothing about the club. Only ours, Real, Benfica and Sporting look like proper football clubs. Even Utd's is half decent, but they blatantly copied it from our previous version.

City, Chelsea and PSG just look like cheap beer mats.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 11:37:37 pm »
Bring on PSG - When do we do things the easy way!


Or will we save them till the final!!!
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 11:38:47 pm »
Juventus looks like a motorway sign... 😂😂😂
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 11:57:17 pm »
So if we correctly assume that City will get Stevenage FC, that leaves us with PSG, Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica, Villarreal or Atalanta, Red Bull Salzburg, who are all worse than a similar level team in our group.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #103 on: Today at 12:00:04 am »
Quote from: Roady on Yesterday at 11:38:47 pm
Juventus looks like a motorway sign... 😂😂😂

The Ajax optical illusion one tickled me! Has anyone actually looked at it from upside down? Actually, the Cavalier turns into a baby in the womb. Lovely stuff.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #104 on: Today at 01:03:58 am »
The PSG one looks like someone spreading their cheeks.


Sir, this is a bakery
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #105 on: Today at 01:38:13 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:16:40 pm


that blank spot reserved for city and their brown envelopes surely. a walkover to the next stage. ;D

wont be shocked if they get sporting lisbon too. easiest and most convenient.

Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #106 on: Today at 04:00:49 am »
Given that City can't draw PSG, it increases the odds of us getting them even more
