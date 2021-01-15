All the teams are strong, which is why its the Champions League. However, we have absolutely nothing to fear from anyone. We are in very good form ourselves, have top class players across the pitch and only have a few injuries here and there. I think we'll be more than ready for whoever we face. The home/away format also suits us too. I actually hope we face PSG and Bayern in the coming legs because I fancy our chances are better over a home/away legs format than a single encounter in a final where anything can happen.