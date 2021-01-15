« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents  (Read 5274 times)

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,207
  • BoRac
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #80 on: Today at 08:37:09 pm »
Is the draw going ahead if the Atalanta v Villarreal game is not played by then? It would be a bit irregular if they're not allowed to draw either a Spanish or an Italian team.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,982
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #81 on: Today at 08:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 08:31:46 pm
The only tricky sides for us in this are City,Bayern, Chelsea and maybe Ajax as a dark horse and we won't face any of them. We are miles ahead of the rest imo. This Barca side has Memphis depay as one of its best players ffs, would love to draw them.
I guarantee there will be one team that everyone will be wanting to avoid and fortunately it is impossible for us to meet them in any round
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,982
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:42:00 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 08:37:09 pm
Is the draw going ahead if the Atalanta v Villarreal game is not played by then? It would be a bit irregular if they're not allowed to draw either a Spanish or an Italian team.
don't see how it can, why was it postponed, saw on BBC that it was but no reason given
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,057
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #83 on: Today at 08:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 08:42:00 pm
don't see how it can, why was it postponed, saw on BBC that it was but no reason given

Sudden heavy snow I think.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,798
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #84 on: Today at 08:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 08:31:46 pm
The only tricky sides for us in this are City,Bayern, Chelsea and maybe Ajax as a dark horse and we won't face any of them. We are miles ahead of the rest imo. This Barca side has Memphis depay as one of its best players ffs, would love to draw them.
Barca are going out as of now.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,982
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #85 on: Today at 08:44:15 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:42:33 pm
Barca are going out as of now.
They are gone, brilliant too
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,565
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:45:42 pm »
All the teams are strong, which is why its the Champions League. However, we have absolutely nothing to fear from anyone. We are in very good form ourselves, have top class players across the pitch and only have a few injuries here and there. I think we'll be more than ready for whoever we face. The home/away format also suits us too. I actually hope we face PSG and Bayern in the coming legs because I fancy our chances are better over a home/away legs format than a single encounter in a final where anything can happen.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #87 on: Today at 08:48:13 pm »
Quote from: Redknight60 on Today at 08:31:46 pm
The only tricky sides for us in this are City,Bayern, Chelsea and maybe Ajax as a dark horse and we won't face any of them. We are miles ahead of the rest imo. This Barca side has Memphis depay as one of its best players ffs, would love to draw them.
Doesn't look like you'll get your wish, with Barca currently 2-0 down and Benfica 2-0 up. Shame.
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,565
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #88 on: Today at 08:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:48:13 pm
Doesn't look like you'll get your wish, with Barca currently 2-0 down and Benfica 2-0 up. Shame.

Not just that but completely dominated as well. Never seen a worse Barca team than this one.
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,807
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #89 on: Today at 09:54:35 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 08:37:09 pm
Is the draw going ahead if the Atalanta v Villarreal game is not played by then? It would be a bit irregular if they're not allowed to draw either a Spanish or an Italian team.

The draw is on Monday.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 2nd round - possible opponents
« Reply #90 on: Today at 09:55:41 pm »
Possible opponents:

PSG
Sporting Lisbon
Inter Milan
Benfica
Villareal or Atalanta
Salzburg
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 