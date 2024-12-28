I must have missed it - what reason was given for Chiesa's absence yesterday?



After the win over West Ham, Slot explained: With Federico Ive said it many times already, we are working on two things.We are working on his match fitness and whenever we can, we try to bring him on the bench with the team.But he was on the bench during the week and we thought it was better for him to have some extra training sessions instead of joining us, so its a constant balance we have to find between getting him fitter and fitter and letting him join the team.