Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8120 on: December 28, 2024, 10:03:48 pm »
Quote from: muszka on December 27, 2024, 02:47:48 pm
Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley have been ruled out of Liverpool's trip to West Ham but both could have a chance of returning to face Manchester United on January 5, Arne Slot says

Lovely!

With Tsimi back as well we can really use extra bodies in defense to get players some rest in FA Cup/Carabao/CL next month.

Unbelievably good news.

Even if they're not fit for Man Utd we have 9 days after that before our next league game. Bradley getting some minutes against Accrington would be very helpful.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8121 on: Yesterday at 12:17:03 am »
Quote from: SamLad on December 28, 2024, 09:49:34 pm
chest not knee.
What is a chestnut knee?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8122 on: Yesterday at 12:18:26 am »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8123 on: Yesterday at 12:20:30 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on December 28, 2024, 10:03:48 pm
Unbelievably good news.

Even if they're not fit for Man Utd we have 9 days after that before our next league game. Bradley getting some minutes against Accrington would be very helpful.
Hopefully they will both get minutes against Spurs. Ibou will probably have to managed a bit closer as its harder to give him sub mins.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8124 on: Yesterday at 08:23:28 pm »
Any news on Joe?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8125 on: Yesterday at 08:43:48 pm »
If it's a hammy - it's at least 4 weeks.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8126 on: Yesterday at 08:46:45 pm »
Hopefully just a precaution. His passing been really good lately.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8127 on: Yesterday at 08:47:00 pm »
Let's hope Konate is back soon if Joe is out more than a week or 2.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8128 on: Yesterday at 08:48:04 pm »
https://xcancel.com/LewisSteele_/status/1873457788229443749

Quote
Just spoke to Joe Gomez in mixed zone. Says its a hamstring injury but doesnt know how severe until scans. Seemed in good spirits but obviously gutted inside.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8129 on: Yesterday at 09:03:24 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Yesterday at 08:47:00 pm
Let's hope Konate is back soon if Joe is out more than a week or 2.
Hopefully Ibou is available to start on January 14th. Cant see him being involved against Yernited but should hopefully be able to pick up minutes in the two cups to ready him for league action.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8130 on: Today at 12:53:54 pm »
I must have missed it - what reason was given for Chiesa's absence yesterday?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8131 on: Today at 12:54:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:53:54 pm
I must have missed it - what reason was given for Chiesa's absence yesterday?

It was a Sunday in London.


(Rumor mill has him going back to Italy)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8132 on: Today at 12:54:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:53:54 pm
I must have missed it - what reason was given for Chiesa's absence yesterday?

I read it was to do with him getting more training sessions to get him up to speed.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8133 on: Today at 12:56:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:53:54 pm
I must have missed it - what reason was given for Chiesa's absence yesterday?
After the win over West Ham, Slot explained: With Federico Ive said it many times already, we are working on two things.

We are working on his match fitness and whenever we can, we try to bring him on the bench with the team.

But he was on the bench during the week and we thought it was better for him to have some extra training sessions instead of joining us, so its a constant balance we have to find between getting him fitter and fitter and letting him join the team.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8134 on: Today at 01:02:23 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 12:54:43 pm
I read it was to do with him getting more training sessions to get him up to speed.
that's starting to seem never-ending.  ta, jill.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #8135 on: Today at 01:06:04 pm »
Chiesa has to get used to the squad and the system as well. We have five senior forwards and also Harvey Elliott and Szobozslai who know the system. Not all games are being won 5-0, lets not forget it was 2-1 against Leicester until 80 minutes. The aim is to win games, not get Chiesa fit.
