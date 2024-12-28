I must have missed it - what reason was given for Chiesa's absence yesterday?
After the win over West Ham, Slot explained: With Federico Ive said it many times already, we are working on two things.
We are working on his match fitness and whenever we can, we try to bring him on the bench with the team.
But he was on the bench during the week and we thought it was better for him to have some extra training sessions instead of joining us, so its a constant balance we have to find between getting him fitter and fitter and letting him join the team.