Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley have been ruled out of Liverpool's trip to West Ham but both could have a chance of returning to face Manchester United on January 5, Arne Slot says



Lovely!



With Tsimi back as well we can really use extra bodies in defense to get players some rest in FA Cup/Carabao/CL next month.



Unbelievably good news.Even if they're not fit for Man Utd we have 9 days after that before our next league game. Bradley getting some minutes against Accrington would be very helpful.