Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7760 on: Yesterday at 07:36:46 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 07:32:19 pm
Our biggest injury durations have all been impact injuries bar Ali, Elliot, Jota and Konate over 65% of missed game time those three and all impact injuries.
you're still trying to convince people that Slot's playing style has magic'd away injuries? bold! ;D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7761 on: Yesterday at 07:44:23 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 07:35:33 pm
Doesn't sound good.
I thought he was getting close to return.  damn.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7762 on: Yesterday at 07:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 07:35:33 pm
Doesn't sound good.

Didn't really give a timescale.

Be good to have him back for Girona.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7763 on: Yesterday at 08:47:27 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 07:36:46 pm
you're still trying to convince people that Slot's playing style has magic'd away injuries? bold! ;D

Yes I just watched his team play about 4 different tactical set ups and intensities in 60minutes, including one which was total control, solid  shape and counter attacking which I can assure you takes a lot less out of the legs than the hellterskkkelter tennis games of last year.

You can disagree all you want, just remember you came into this thread after the game to petty point score.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7764 on: Yesterday at 08:53:28 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:50:20 pm
Didn't really give a timescale.

Be good to have him back for Girona.

We're going to have to play Robertson next two games (ideally would sit one out), but definitely Girona and Southampton someone else has to play there and Gomez is needed for centre back and ideally would sit those games out as well.

We really can't afford any more defensive injuries now.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7765 on: Yesterday at 08:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:53:28 pm
We're going to have to play Robertson next two games, but definitely Girona and Southampton someone else has to play there and Gomez is needed for centre back and ideally would sit those games out as well.

We really can't afford any more defensive injuries now.

Must be another option for those games
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7766 on: Yesterday at 08:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:54:28 pm
Must be another option for those games

The issue defensively this season is there isn't really anyone defensively who can slot in from the under 21s/Academy the way Quansah and Bradley did last year. Owen Beck is capable and on loan at Blackburn. I think Chambers on loan at Wigan is out injured at the moment and Scanlon has come back injured from Millwall.

The closest to the first team from the Academy is probably the young centre back Nallo but realistically isn't quite ready. Defensive depth was always going to be an issue once we got some injuries. We played the last 20 today wth Quansah at right back, so there's going to be a lot of make do and mend for a while.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7767 on: Yesterday at 09:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:59:37 pm
The issue defensively this season is there isn't really anyone defensively who can slot in from the under 21s/Academy the way Quansah and Bradley did last year. Owen Beck is capable and on loan at Blackburn. I think Chambers on loan at Wigan is out injured at the moment and Scanlon has come back injured from Millwall.

The closest to the first team from the Academy is probably the young centre back Nallo but realistically isn't quite ready. Defensive depth was always going to be an issue once we got some injuries. We played the last 20 today wth Quansah at right back, so there's going to be a lot of make do and mend for a while.

3 injuries is pretty unlucky in all honesty.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7768 on: Yesterday at 09:10:55 pm »
Alisson gets injured. Step forward Caoimhin Kelleher.

Jota gets injured. Step forward Cody Gakpo.

Trent gets injured. Step forward Connor Bradley.

Konate gets injured. Step forward Joe Gomez.

There is just no drop off at the moment and we are relentless. No complaining or excuses from Arne - just getting on with business and racking up wins and points.

It'll be great to get more players back for the busy period and rotate in the CL/LC games. But bloody hell - we have some fantastic players in this squad who know exactly what's needed to play in a Liverpool shirt and how to step up when we need them most.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7769 on: Yesterday at 09:14:40 pm »
100%, the defensive injuries can stop now please though  :)


Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 09:10:55 pm
Alisson gets injured. Step forward Caoimhin Kelleher.

Jota gets injured. Step forward Cody Gakpo.

Trent gets injured. Step forward Connor Bradley.

Konate gets injured. Step forward Joe Gomez.

There is just no drop off at the moment and we are relentless. No complaining or excuses from Arne - just getting on with business and racking up wins and points.

It'll be great to get more players back for the busy period and rotate in the CL/LC games. But bloody hell - we have some fantastic players in this squad who know exactly what's needed to play in a Liverpool shirt and how to step up when we need them most.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7770 on: Yesterday at 09:30:47 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 08:47:27 pm
You can disagree all you want, just remember you came into this thread after the game to petty point score.
i didnt, been away this weekend so i saw your posts for the first time when i replied. not trying to point score, i promise (you've already lost by KO ;) )

Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 09:14:40 pm
100%, the defensive injuries can stop now please though  :)
let us pray! think we need to cancel a full back or Bajetic's loan soon if Tsimikas seemingly also isn't back imminently
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7771 on: Yesterday at 09:36:53 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:30:47 pm
i didnt, been away this weekend so i saw your posts for the first time when i replied. not trying to point score, i promise (you've already lost by KO ;) )
let us pray! think we need to cancel a full back or Bajetic's loan soon if Tsimikas seemingly also isn't back imminently
Whats Klavan doing these days? Perfect for situations like this.

In all seriousness, it appears weve only got 5 defenders for the foreseeable future. It will be interesting to see what Arne does in the games where they could feasibly rest, Girona and Southampton in particular.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7772 on: Yesterday at 09:38:38 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:36:53 pm
Whats Klavan doing these days?
Eurovision!

Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 09:36:53 pm
In all seriousness, it appears weve only got 5 defenders for the foreseeable future. It will be interesting to see what Arne does in the games where they could feasibly rest, Girona and Southampton in particular.
hopefully as close to the u23s as possible for both games, especially Girona
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7773 on: Yesterday at 09:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:03:20 pm
3 injuries is pretty unlucky in all honesty.

The Madrid game was a killer. Need to keep players fit now till we get them back but we're going to be struggling in terms of rotation as well

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7774 on: Yesterday at 09:42:20 pm »
Definitely looking thin on the defensive side. Taking Trent off after 70 mins was a sensible move, especially considering who he was coming up against.

Id honestly rather stick a midfielder like Endo in defence against Girona and Southampton than see Trent or VVD having to play those games.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7775 on: Yesterday at 09:44:42 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:38:38 pm
Eurovision!
hopefully as close to the u23s as possible for both games, especially Girona
Not sure he will, were still not technically qualified. Cant see a load of kids playing that Girona game.

BS away is a horrible game to have coming up, fully expect injuries there.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7776 on: Yesterday at 09:51:01 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:42:20 pm
Definitely looking thin on the defensive side. Taking Trent off after 70 mins was a sensible move, especially considering who he was coming up against.

Id honestly rather stick a midfielder like Endo in defence against Girona and Southampton than see Trent or VVD having to play those games.

Trent/Virg/Robbo should be nowhere near Girona and Southampton. If that means having to drop into the under 21s and playing Endo at the back then so be it, but then you'd want to play Endo in midfield for those games to give others a rest in there.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7777 on: Yesterday at 09:54:09 pm »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7778 on: Yesterday at 11:23:42 pm »
What on earth happened to Kostas to end up on crutches from a training incident?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7779 on: Yesterday at 11:32:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:51:01 pm
Trent/Virg/Robbo should be nowhere near Girona and Southampton. If that means having to drop into the under 21s and playing Endo at the back then so be it, but then you'd want to play Endo in midfield for those games to give others a rest in there.
If were in a situation where the midfield can consist of Morton, Elliot and one of the big hitters, then Endo might have to go in at the back.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7780 on: Today at 05:05:36 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:51:01 pm
Trent/Virg/Robbo should be nowhere near Girona and Southampton. If that means having to drop into the under 21s and playing Endo at the back then so be it, but then you'd want to play Endo in midfield for those games to give others a rest in there.

Resting anyone for Girona is insane. We are only 5 points away from 9th. You think we.couldny lose to a team like Girona away from home who.are.7th in the Spanish League? You don't mess around.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7781 on: Today at 05:55:58 am »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 05:05:36 am
Resting anyone for Girona is insane. We are only 5 points away from 9th. You think we.couldny lose to a team like Girona away from home who.are.7th in the Spanish League? You don't mess around.
Who the fuck cares about Girona? We are on 15 points, which was the originally forecasted threshold for automatic qualification. We are almost here, and 1-2 more points will all but guarantee it. All we need to do it win our home game to be in the top 8. The cup is not won at this stage.

The league situation is an entirely different story, and Fromola is right to suggest resting.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7782 on: Today at 06:29:09 am »
Wonder if theres any chance we cancel Bajcetic or Becks loans? Could always send them back out in January when we hopefully have some of our senior defenders fit again.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7783 on: Today at 07:49:57 am »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 05:05:36 am
Resting anyone for Girona is insane. We are only 5 points away from 9th. You think we.couldny lose to a team like Girona away from home who.are.7th in the Spanish League? You don't mess around.

Well if theyre 7th in la liga we need to take them very seriously! We need a point from 3 games to get top 8. This is the most out of place use of insane youll see.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7784 on: Today at 07:52:45 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 06:29:09 am
Wonder if theres any chance we cancel Bajcetic or Becks loans? Could always send them back out in January when we hopefully have some of our senior defenders fit again.
Or Nat Philips' loan, for that matter:).
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7785 on: Today at 08:45:06 am »
Quote from: Lomer on Today at 07:52:45 am
Or Nat Philips' loan, for that matter:).

Why? So he can go from sitting on the bench at Derby to getting nowhere near the squad for us? Pointless.

Quote from: Rosario on Today at 06:29:09 am
Wonder if theres any chance we cancel Bajcetic or Becks loans? Could always send them back out in January when we hopefully have some of our senior defenders fit again.

You can't cancel loans until the transfer window opens anyway so we'd need to see what the situation is like in January if we're able to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7786 on: Today at 09:19:03 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 07:36:46 pm
you're still trying to convince people that Slot's playing style has magic'd away injuries? bold! ;D
Injuries are always going to happen. Impact stuff way more out of the control of any thing coaches/medical staff can do.
Alisson,Bradley, Trent, Jones injuries where more preventable stuff on muscle and also took as a much precaution with it to prevent it from getting worse.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7787 on: Today at 09:25:01 am »
Quote from: Rudolph the red nose griffin on Yesterday at 11:23:42 pm
What on earth happened to Kostas to end up on crutches from a training incident?

My son mentioned that and I assumed he was chatting bollocks! Whats happened there? I was just popping in to ask when he was back. Robbos played a few big games back to back now. Wonder if well see Joe at LB and Quansah starting at CB in one of the next few? Or do we go with what we had yesterday for as long as possible?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7788 on: Today at 09:32:36 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 09:25:01 am
My son mentioned that and I assumed he was chatting bollocks! Whats happened there? I was just popping in to ask when he was back. Robbos played a few big games back to back now. Wonder if well see Joe at LB and Quansah starting at CB in one of the next few? Or do we go with what we had yesterday for as long as possible?

He wasn't on crutches on Friday when at Training Centre.

Might just be the boot to protect it like Jones had last year.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7789 on: Today at 10:01:52 am »
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 09:14:40 pm
100%, the defensive injuries can stop now please though  :)


They won't with the amount of games we have and the time between them.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7790 on: Today at 10:46:01 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:19:03 am
Injuries are always going to happen. Impact stuff way more out of the control of any thing coaches/medical staff can do.
Alisson,Bradley, Trent, Jones injuries where more preventable stuff on muscle and also took as a much precaution with it to prevent it from getting worse.
yep precisely - there's been multiple muscle related injuries. the idea a manager could eliminate those is daft!

people would probably have stopped taking the piss out of that suggestion if the guy didnt keep doubling down on it!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7791 on: Today at 11:15:19 am »
Shearer acknowledging that we've had a few injuries of our own but... that we've coped.

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c62z8mpd585o
Liverpool were defensively solid and well organised too. They had injuries to contend with at the back - Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley were both absent after getting injured against Real, but it did not seem to matter.

It is the same right through the team. They have been without Alisson, who is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, since the end of October but no-one ever mentions he is missing, because of the form of Caoimhin Kelleher.

That depth of quality means Slot has options and the ability to rotate his players, particularly in midfield.

It's an interesting contrast to a couple of other teams where you'd be mistaken for thinking they had to start with a player less due to injuries.

That said, with four defensive injuries (including Alisson) it would be great to get through a few weeks without picking up any more.  Harvey making his return was the icing on the cake yesterday but, for now at least, that's one part of the pitch where we're reasonably well blessed with options.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7792 on: Today at 11:16:35 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:46:01 am
yep precisely - there's been multiple muscle related injuries. the idea a manager could eliminate those is daft!

people would probably have stopped taking the piss out of that suggestion if the guy didnt keep doubling down on it!

Having a scan of the injuries we had at this stage last season, and the ones we've had this season, it looks about even. Although aside from Alisson the longer term injuries we've had have been impact ones, and we'd had more strains at this point last season but around the same games missed (Ali does a lot of the heavy lifting!)

But a lot of our muscle injuries last season happened in the second half of the season, and considering its a new manager I'm really not sure anyone can say with any certainty what sort of impact there'll be longer term (rather than close to the start of a season, when there's just naturally going to be fewer injuries). But the suggestion that a less hectic style of football may lead to fewer muscle injuries isn't really particularly outrageous and any result of that injury wise is unlikely to be particularly noticeable yet.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7793 on: Today at 11:21:57 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:46:01 am
yep precisely - there's been multiple muscle related injuries. the idea a manager could eliminate those is daft!

people would probably have stopped taking the piss out of that suggestion if the guy didnt keep doubling down on it!

Ah good old disingenuous posting from the hypocritical hall monitor. Never once did I say Slot would "eliminate" muscle related injuries, you are nothing but a troll.
