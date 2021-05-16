« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 188 189 190 191 192 [193]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 694350 times)

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,777
  • Indefatigability
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7680 on: Yesterday at 05:47:43 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 05:31:45 pm
I'll repeat what I said in the Ibou thread. People who aren't medical professionals and haven't examined the player have no place making diagnoses.

We'll either hear what it is or we won't. Knowing won't make him return any quicker
I dont mind not knowing - we have no right to know in truth. However, the vacuum of information leads folk to fill in the void with their own prognosis. This I do mind. Like the contract thread, guesswork becomes so pervasive that it becomes the truth and everyone gets angry at stuff thats not actually reality.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,719
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7681 on: Yesterday at 05:49:38 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 05:32:57 pm
I would have taken a point against Madrid and no injuries before we kicked off, but sometimes games have an intangible benefit that goes beyond points on the board. It was a huge statement win and performance against a team thats given us a load of grief in recent years and gave Anfield a fantastic night that the fans will remember, and the players were absolutely buzzing. Wins like that build huge belief and confidence, so I dont agree that it wasnt a significant game in that respect. Added to that, we can now arguably afford to put our feet up for the last 3 games in the very busy Christmas / January period which will feature a load of league games plus possibly two FA cup games and a two legged League cup semi finals

Its undeniably frustrating to lose an important player in a rich vein of form, but weve got two other talented CBs to pick and Konate will hopefully be back in the second half of January which will be a big boost.

We were never, ever going to put a weak team out yesterday, and I dont blame the coach either. Getting beaten by a few goals could have really impacted the confidence of the side before an important game against City.

I don't think we should have put a weak side out, or done much different, the problem is the schedule.

Whatever we gained from Wednesday we've lost with two key injuries at a really bad time. It's like that Brentford game last season, it's a pyrrhic victory.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:51:42 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online KalantaScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7682 on: Yesterday at 06:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 05:26:43 pm
Is there any news on Jota ?

Hes being smart and avoiding injury by not recovering from his injury
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,671
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7683 on: Yesterday at 06:15:01 pm »
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7684 on: Yesterday at 06:17:47 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 06:13:36 pm
Hes being smart and avoiding injury by not recovering from his injury
:wellin :wellin
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,479
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7685 on: Yesterday at 06:19:56 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 06:13:36 pm
Hes being smart and avoiding injury by not recovering from his injury

By playing fifa..
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,517
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7686 on: Yesterday at 06:20:22 pm »
Fabinho has played numerous games at CB...we will be fine.

Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,314
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7687 on: Yesterday at 06:46:22 pm »
Much like last season, Gomez is about to show hes one of the most important members of the squad.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,690
  • JFT 97
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7688 on: Yesterday at 06:50:14 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 06:46:22 pm
Much like last season, Gomez is about to show hes one of the most important members of the squad.

I am going with you Sir Bob, you could diagnose an injury from 60 yards away.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,936
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7689 on: Yesterday at 07:11:20 pm »
Its time like these that you are delighted we kept a hold of Gomez. You wouldnt have put it past us to have sold him and risked it with one defender less.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,314
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7690 on: Yesterday at 07:19:13 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:50:14 pm
I am going with you Sir Bob, you could diagnose an injury from 60 yards away.
Go on
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,479
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7691 on: Yesterday at 07:37:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:11:20 pm
Its time like these that you are delighted we kept a hold of Gomez. You wouldnt have put it past us to have sold him and risked it with one defender less.

Things that didn't happen but you're trying to spin as the club being shit number #2933434234234234
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,719
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7692 on: Yesterday at 07:40:25 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:11:20 pm
Its time like these that you are delighted we kept a hold of Gomez. You wouldnt have put it past us to have sold him and risked it with one defender less.

Always thought we needed an extra defender,  ideally keeping Van Den Berg who could cover across the back, let alone losing Gomez as well as Matip without a replacement.

We've coped up to now because we've kept the CBs fit, but here is where it gets tough.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online KalantaScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7693 on: Yesterday at 07:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:40:25 pm
Always thought we needed an extra defender,  ideally keeping Van Den Berg who could cover across the back, let alone losing Gomez as well as Matip without a replacement.

We've coped up to now because we've kept the CBs fit, but here is where it gets tough.

If wed kept Van Den Berg, is it fair to say this injury to Konate would still have had you saying we needed more CBs though? Be honest.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,719
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7694 on: Yesterday at 07:48:24 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 07:44:06 pm
If wed kept Van Den Berg, is it fair to say this injury to Konate would still have had you saying we needed more CBs though? Be honest.

No, the concern going into the season defensively was we had 8 (2 for each position) which is fine, but nothing behind it when injuries hit. Last season we had Bradley and Quansah to come in from the youth, now they're part of the 8. There's nobody in the Academy teams ready to come in at the back. VDB could have covered across the back 4 like Gomez.

We got a good fee but it's useless if we won't spend it
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7695 on: Yesterday at 07:52:41 pm »
It's times like this we really regret letting Chirivella leave.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,555
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7696 on: Yesterday at 08:18:27 pm »
The squad planning is functioning as it should when tested: Bradley - Trent is near perfect, Gomez for Konate with Quansah as the last contingency.
The concern, if you will, is the fact that Konate had that speed, strength, height to the point he stopped every profile of attacker most games. Thus we could tailor our tactics advantageously.
No other centreback has that, while being very good, equalling him in some attributes, just not all. We will be more open to exploitation, whether the opponents can execute - we'll see.
You can't really squad-plan to backup current Konate or prime Van Dijk, just accept the downgrade.
Logged

Online KalantaScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7697 on: Yesterday at 08:18:47 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:52:41 pm
It's times like this we really regret letting Chirivella leave.

Was the million we got for Herbie Kane really worth it?
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,555
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7698 on: Yesterday at 08:20:54 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 06:46:22 pm
Much like last season, Gomez is about to show hes one of the most important members of the squad.

Yeah him over Quansah v City for me.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:22:31 pm by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,348
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7699 on: Yesterday at 08:36:35 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 08:18:27 pm
The squad planning is functioning as it should when tested: Bradley - Trent is near perfect, Gomez for Konate with Quansah as the last contingency.
The concern, if you will, is the fact that Konate had that speed, strength, height to the point he stopped every profile of attacker most games. Thus we could tailor our tactics advantageously.
No other centreback has that, while being very good, equalling him in some attributes, just not all. We will be more open to exploitation, whether the opponents can execute - we'll see.
You can't really squad-plan to backup current Konate or prime Van Dijk, just accept the downgrade.

The period we had Joe and Virg leading our Defence we barely conceded anything. In fact statistically Virj and Joe is our best partnership.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,314
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7700 on: Yesterday at 08:56:40 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 08:20:54 pm
Yeah him over Quansah v City for me.
Definitely. If Bradley and Konate are both out for a few weeks then Jarrell will be getting games soon enough. Trent wont be able to do the whole Christmas period so Gomez would have to play there. Is Calvin Ramsey doing alright at Wigan?
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,303
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7701 on: Today at 10:36:18 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 08:56:40 pm
If Bradley and Konate are both out for a few weeks then Jarrell will be getting games soon enough. Trent wont be able to do the whole Christmas period so Gomez would have to play there. Is Calvin Ramsey doing alright at Wigan?

We can easily use Endo at RB to rest Trent against Everton, Girona, Fulham, Southampton or Leicester ...
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,546
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7702 on: Today at 10:55:20 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:40:25 pm
Always thought we needed an extra defender,  ideally keeping Van Den Berg who could cover across the back, let alone losing Gomez as well as Matip without a replacement.

We've coped up to now because we've kept the CBs fit, but here is where it gets tough.

Yep, a glaring omission from the summer for me. Should have brought in an experienced centre half imo.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,587
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7703 on: Today at 11:18:58 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:55:20 am
Yep, a glaring omission from the summer for me. Should have brought in an experienced centre half imo.

When would they have played ?

We have an experienced CB in Gomez.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,566
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7704 on: Today at 11:32:53 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:36:35 pm
The period we had Joe and Virg leading our Defence we barely conceded anything. In fact statistically Virj and Joe is our best partnership.

I was about to say the same thing. People forget just how good Joe was and it wasn't like he disappointed this season when used either.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,365
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7705 on: Today at 11:42:12 am »
 Happy for Joe to step in and show us his stuff.
No more injuries because it gets dicy then. Virgil getting injured now would be disastrous.

Legohead was moaning when Saliba was out suspended. We have Allison Bradley Konate out!
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,396
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7706 on: Today at 11:51:59 am »

Tbf to Legohead he just says that its hard to sustain top form for a whole season and that his job is to keep winning to take advantage if we slip. No need for us to take fake outrage over anodyne comments. If we were behind City or Arsenal Id expect Slot to say the same rather than say we cant win the league.

Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,314
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7707 on: Today at 11:58:30 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 10:36:18 am
We can easily use Endo at RB to rest Trent against Everton, Girona, Fulham, Southampton or Leicester ...
Maybe, but hell be used in other spots too. Gravenberch wont play every game.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,332
  • Seis Veces
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7708 on: Today at 12:03:38 pm »
Could definitely play Morton defensive mid against Girona and Southampton and try Endo at right back I think.

I'm interested in seeing if the young lad, Nallo, maybe plays in those two.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 188 189 190 191 192 [193]   Go Up
« previous next »
 