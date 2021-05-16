I would have taken a point against Madrid and no injuries before we kicked off, but sometimes games have an intangible benefit that goes beyond points on the board. It was a huge statement win and performance against a team thats given us a load of grief in recent years and gave Anfield a fantastic night that the fans will remember, and the players were absolutely buzzing. Wins like that build huge belief and confidence, so I dont agree that it wasnt a significant game in that respect. Added to that, we can now arguably afford to put our feet up for the last 3 games in the very busy Christmas / January period which will feature a load of league games plus possibly two FA cup games and a two legged League cup semi finals
Its undeniably frustrating to lose an important player in a rich vein of form, but weve got two other talented CBs to pick and Konate will hopefully be back in the second half of January which will be a big boost.
We were never, ever going to put a weak team out yesterday, and I dont blame the coach either. Getting beaten by a few goals could have really impacted the confidence of the side before an important game against City.
I don't think we should have put a weak side out, or done much different, the problem is the schedule.
Whatever we gained from Wednesday we've lost with two key injuries at a really bad time. It's like that Brentford game last season, it's a pyrrhic victory.