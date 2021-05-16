« previous next »
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7680
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK
I'll repeat what I said in the Ibou thread. People who aren't medical professionals and haven't examined the player have no place making diagnoses.

We'll either hear what it is or we won't. Knowing won't make him return any quicker
I dont mind not knowing - we have no right to know in truth. However, the vacuum of information leads folk to fill in the void with their own prognosis. This I do mind. Like the contract thread, guesswork becomes so pervasive that it becomes the truth and everyone gets angry at stuff thats not actually reality.
Offline Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7681
Quote from: JerseyKloppite
I would have taken a point against Madrid and no injuries before we kicked off, but sometimes games have an intangible benefit that goes beyond points on the board. It was a huge statement win and performance against a team thats given us a load of grief in recent years and gave Anfield a fantastic night that the fans will remember, and the players were absolutely buzzing. Wins like that build huge belief and confidence, so I dont agree that it wasnt a significant game in that respect. Added to that, we can now arguably afford to put our feet up for the last 3 games in the very busy Christmas / January period which will feature a load of league games plus possibly two FA cup games and a two legged League cup semi finals

Its undeniably frustrating to lose an important player in a rich vein of form, but weve got two other talented CBs to pick and Konate will hopefully be back in the second half of January which will be a big boost.

We were never, ever going to put a weak team out yesterday, and I dont blame the coach either. Getting beaten by a few goals could have really impacted the confidence of the side before an important game against City.

I don't think we should have put a weak side out, or done much different, the problem is the schedule.

Whatever we gained from Wednesday we've lost with two key injuries at a really bad time. It's like that Brentford game last season, it's a pyrrhic victory.
Offline KalantaScouser

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7682
Quote from: Nick110581
Is there any news on Jota ?

Hes being smart and avoiding injury by not recovering from his injury
Online Hazell

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7683
Online SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7684
Quote from: KalantaScouser
Hes being smart and avoiding injury by not recovering from his injury
:wellin :wellin
Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7685
Quote from: KalantaScouser
Hes being smart and avoiding injury by not recovering from his injury

By playing fifa..
Offline newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7686
Fabinho has played numerous games at CB...we will be fine.

Offline BobPaisley3

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7687
Much like last season, Gomez is about to show hes one of the most important members of the squad.
Online Eeyore

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7688
Quote from: BobPaisley3
Much like last season, Gomez is about to show hes one of the most important members of the squad.

I am going with you Sir Bob, you could diagnose an injury from 60 yards away.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7689
Its time like these that you are delighted we kept a hold of Gomez. You wouldnt have put it past us to have sold him and risked it with one defender less.
