I'll repeat what I said in the Ibou thread. People who aren't medical professionals and haven't examined the player have no place making diagnoses.



We'll either hear what it is or we won't. Knowing won't make him return any quicker



I dont mind not knowing - we have no right to know in truth. However, the vacuum of information leads folk to fill in the void with their own prognosis. This I do mind. Like the contract thread, guesswork becomes so pervasive that it becomes the truth and everyone gets angry at stuff thats not actually reality.