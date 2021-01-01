« previous next »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7640 on: Today at 05:04:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:57:23 pm
why do you say MCL?
You'll soon learn to ignore anything Dr. Tepid says. We all do ;)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7641 on: Today at 05:05:45 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:04:23 pm
tag-team Joe and Quan at CB, so Joe can go to RB.

use Endo at fullback also is an option.

Hardly ideal against Man City or at St James's Park against Gordon and Isak or at Goodison in the derby.

We didn't need this at all. It's our biggest week of the season. Wednesday wasn't even important.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7642 on: Today at 05:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:05:45 pm
Hardly ideal against Man City or at St James's Park against Gordon or at Goodison in the derby.

We didn't need this at all.

Shit happens.

We have to dig in now.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7643 on: Today at 05:06:32 pm »
Everton are utter shit, we could play Szobo there.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7644 on: Today at 05:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:05:45 pm
Hardly ideal against Man City or at St James's Park against Gordon and Isak or at Goodison in the derby.

We didn't need this at all.
we're not in an ideal spot are we?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7645 on: Today at 05:06:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:57:32 pm
Down to 5 defenders now.

Would be better if we had Van Den Berg here or someone ready in the Academy.

Totally ruined the night on Wednesday. We're going to have to prioritise competitions this season. If we want to win the league other competitions will have to be sacrificed.
Tis the season to be jolly

Didnt ruin my night, was a wonderful performance. Weve got good players to come in, and these injuries could have been worse.
Leaves us more stretched at the back and less able to rotate so I get the concern but give up the misery just for Christmas at least
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7646 on: Today at 05:07:03 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 05:06:32 pm
Everton are utter shit, we could play Szobo there.

Yet we shit the bed there every year.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7647 on: Today at 05:07:55 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 05:06:32 pm
Everton are utter shit, we could play Szobo there.
actually I'd play Endo in the back line against them.  just tell him to stay away from unnecessary yellow cards.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7648 on: Today at 05:08:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:07:03 pm
Yet we shit the bed there every year.

We've just exorcised our Real demons, no reason we won't do the same to them.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7649 on: Today at 05:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:05:45 pm
Hardly ideal against Man City or at St James's Park against Gordon and Isak or at Goodison in the derby.

We didn't need this at all. It's our biggest week of the season. Wednesday wasn't even important.

It's football, it happens we just have to deal with it.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7650 on: Today at 05:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:02:50 pm
Also with Bradley last season was out for a few games when Trent came back, so Trent had to play a few games in a week and got injured again.

Trent and Robbo having to play 3 games in 6 days now with 3 brutal league games, if Tsimi isn't back there's nothing left in reserve.

It's the worst possible time thanks to UEFA and their expansion, flogging players to death.

The international breaks are just fucking horrible with most of these players playing 90 mins in 2 matches. And for what, some stupid international tournament nobody gives a shite about to fill the calendar. Then having to come back and play a game every 3 days. They are just ruining players.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7651 on: Today at 05:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:07:03 pm
Yet we shit the bed there every year.
no we don't.  :)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7652 on: Today at 05:10:13 pm »
Everton have only scored 6 goals against us at Goodison park in the last 11 years. It's scoring them ourselves we need to worry about. We never usually beat United at Old Trafford but did comfortably this year, Madrid too the other night, it feels like the emotion was taken out of the games a bit. Thing is, we don't always beat City at home either, hoping we put that right on Sunday.

We aren't down to kids, we just really need to keep Gomez fit!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7653 on: Today at 05:11:07 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:08:59 pm
The international breaks are just fucking horrible with most of these players playing 90 mins in 2 matches. And for what, some stupid international tournament nobody gives a shite about to fill the calendar. Then having to come back and play a game every 3 days. They are just ruining players.

It's not just internationals though is it? It's also that we are pretty much playing a settled back line, I thought for a while that Ibou should have sat out one of the games. It's not as if we haven't got good players to come in.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7654 on: Today at 05:11:10 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 05:08:29 pm
We've just exorcised our Real demons, no reason we won't do the same to them.

The key was finally getting Real with a strong side out and on form, while they were missing more players and not been playing well; we're usually depleted and well off form when we've drawn them.

It's similar with Goodison, we always go there at a bad time with the schedule/injuries.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7655 on: Today at 05:11:16 pm »
Don't think it's technically possible to drop points to Everton during the Christmas period, it just doesn't happen.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7656 on: Today at 05:11:20 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:10:13 pm
Everton have only scored 6 goals against us at Goodison park in the last 11 years. It's scoring them ourselves what we need to worry about.

We aren't down to kids, we just really need to keep Gomez fit!

Exactly, you'd imagine Quansah is chomping at the bit as well.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7657 on: Today at 05:12:48 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 05:11:20 pm
Exactly, you'd imagine Quansah is chomping at the bit as well.
we'd do well to keep our players away from Suarez right now.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7658 on: Today at 05:13:18 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 05:08:59 pm
The international breaks are just fucking horrible with most of these players playing 90 mins in 2 matches. And for what, some stupid international tournament nobody gives a shite about to fill the calendar. Then having to come back and play a game every 3 days. They are just ruining players.

I've said it before, but the trophies this season will be won by whatever of the top sides can avoid constant injuries with the schedule this season. Arsenal in hysterics because they had a few injuries for once, but whoever can avoid the most will reap the rewards in this schedule.

It's what's done City in. A few key injuries and they haven't been able to cope.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7659 on: Today at 05:14:50 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 05:11:07 pm
It's not just internationals though is it? It's also that we are pretty much playing a settled back line, I thought for a while that Ibou should have sat out one of the games. It's not as if we haven't got good players to come in.

Definitely should have sat out one of the games. Slot doesn't rotate much but that's also part of our success so far this season.

Nothing we can do now. I think Gomez will see this as a great opportunity. But we absolutely can't afford any more defensive injuries.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7660 on: Today at 05:15:41 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 05:11:20 pm
Exactly, you'd imagine Quansah is chomping at the bit as well.

Judging by his comments when Matip got his ACL last season I'd imagine he's made up  ;D

Quansah's been alright when he's played this season, not great but the only big mistake he's made was that pass to give a goal up at Brighton. I thought it was a bit mad he got taken off at Ipswich because at worst he'd only looked pretty average to me. It has to mean something that he started the first game under the new manager.

He'll be fine when he's back playing I reckon, but for the time being I hope Gomez is starting and Quansah gets some minutes in the less important games like Girona.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7661 on: Today at 05:15:53 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 05:11:07 pm
It's not just internationals though is it? It's also that we are pretty much playing a settled back line, I thought for a while that Ibou should have sat out one of the games. It's not as if we haven't got good players to come in.

it's the schedule again though. We treated Real like it was a big CL game and it was because it was Real Madrid, but ultimately it didn't mean anything compared to the games we've got coming up. We've put the hard yards in winning our first 4 games. Any previous season that leaves you with your feet up for game 5 and 6, instead Real was treated like a CL quarter final.

You can't legislate for bad tackles but minutes have to be managed.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7662 on: Today at 05:17:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:57:23 pm
why do you say MCL?
Knee injury that requires 5-6 weeks to recover and no surgery being mentioned, most likely its MCL or LCL injury (MCL is more common)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7663 on: Today at 05:19:37 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:15:41 pm
Judging by his comments when Matip got his ACL last season I'd imagine he's made up  ;D

Quansah's been alright when he's played this season, not great but the only big mistake he's made was that pass to give a goal up at Brighton. I thought it was a bit mad he got taken off at Ipswich because at worst he'd only looked pretty average to me. It has to mean something that he started the first game under the new manager.

He'll be fine when he's back playing I reckon, but for the time being I hope Gomez is starting and Quansah gets some minutes in the less important games like Girona.

He's coming into a settled side and system, should make it easier.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7664 on: Today at 05:20:45 pm »
Sorry have I just read someone say anything match against Real Madrid didn't matter?!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7665 on: Today at 05:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:05:45 pm
Hardly ideal against Man City or at St James's Park against Gordon and Isak or at Goodison in the derby.

We didn't need this at all. It's our biggest week of the season. Wednesday wasn't even important.

If we had rested Ibou which of our players would you have wanted Endrick to injure?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7666 on: Today at 05:26:43 pm »
Is there any news on Jota ?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7667 on: Today at 05:27:49 pm »
It wasn't the most important game of the week, BUT, if we'd lost it no doubt there'd have been panic about not getting the job done early and having to play Girona/Lille needing something just to make sure. I think we're in a position to mostly change the team at Girona and still realistically get something.

Those last three games meaning less now and the fact he's made about 9/10 changes in the League Cup games means we should be able to play our strongest side in league matches, for the time being we're obviously just needing Gomez and Quansah to stay fit. Tsimikas being back would help on the left but surely he's back after the weekend.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7668 on: Today at 05:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:26:43 pm
Is there any news on Jota ?
Nothing pneu
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7669 on: Today at 05:28:37 pm »
We went into the season with Quansah as our starting centre back and Gomez is solid as a rock alongside van Dijke. We'll be fine, especially with a tactician as astute as Slot.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7670 on: Today at 05:28:44 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 05:20:45 pm
Sorry have I just read someone say anything match against Real Madrid didn't matter?!

Yeah guess who.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7671 on: Today at 05:29:20 pm »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 05:17:17 pm
Knee injury that requires 5-6 weeks to recover and no surgery being mentioned, most likely its MCL or LCL injury (MCL is more common)
I'll say again for the hard of reading.

neither "5-6 weeks to recover" or "no surgery" have been confirmed by anyone!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7672 on: Today at 05:29:57 pm »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7673 on: Today at 05:30:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:09:03 pm
no we don't.  :)
It's Fro that shits the bed every year. Not Liverpool FC.  :)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7674 on: Today at 05:31:45 pm »
I'll repeat what I said in the Ibou thread. People who aren't medical professionals and haven't examined the player have no place making diagnoses.

We'll either hear what it is or we won't. Knowing won't make him return any quicker
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7675 on: Today at 05:32:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:15:53 pm
it's the schedule again though. We treated Real like it was a big CL game and it was because it was Real Madrid, but ultimately it didn't mean anything compared to the games we've got coming up. We've put the hard yards in winning our first 4 games. Any previous season that leaves you with your feet up for game 5 and 6, instead Real was treated like a CL quarter final.

You can't legislate for bad tackles but minutes have to be managed.

I would have taken a point against Madrid and no injuries before we kicked off, but sometimes games have an intangible benefit that goes beyond points on the board. It was a huge statement win and performance against a team thats given us a load of grief in recent years and gave Anfield a fantastic night that the fans will remember, and the players were absolutely buzzing. Wins like that build huge belief and confidence, so I dont agree that it wasnt a significant game in that respect. Added to that, we can now arguably afford to put our feet up for the last 3 games in the very busy Christmas / January period which will feature a load of league games plus possibly two FA cup games and a two legged League cup semi finals

Its undeniably frustrating to lose an important player in a rich vein of form, but weve got two other talented CBs to pick and Konate will hopefully be back in the second half of January which will be a big boost.

We were never, ever going to put a weak team out yesterday, and I dont blame the coach either. Getting beaten by a few goals could have really impacted the confidence of the side before an important game against City.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7676 on: Today at 05:33:57 pm »
Hopefully it's just the 6 weeks at most and he can come back at the same level he's shown all season.

Agree that it's the same players every time.  We've sold or released Matip, Keita, Ox and Thiago in the past few years, which has helped on the injury front this season, but Jota, Alisson and Konate again is a bit of a worry.  New training methods, different staff working on the players, but it's the same thing again.

If you're injury prone, you're injury prone, and that has to be a big factor in any future purchases.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7677 on: Today at 05:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 05:28:44 pm
Yeah guess who.

Is he wearing glasses?

Does he have a moustache?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7678 on: Today at 05:42:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:33:57 pm
Hopefully it's just the 6 weeks at most and he can come back at the same level he's shown all season.

Agree that it's the same players every time.  We've sold or released Matip, Keita, Ox and Thiago in the past few years, which has helped on the injury front this season, but Jota, Alisson and Konate again is a bit of a worry.  New training methods, different staff working on the players, but it's the same thing again.

If you're injury prone, you're injury prone, and that has to be a big factor in any future purchases.

All of those names mentioned are ones where you feel like they might miss two months in a good season. I remember being shocked when Matip and Keita got through 2021/22 without injuries but stuff like that probably explains how we had such a good season. Even Thiago got a good run when it mattered.

Alisson is getting older and his injuries are recurring so potentially we will have to make a decision on him at the end of the season. Jota has had bad luck with people falling on him but it's not entirely bad luck, some people can just get on with stuff like that usually, unfortunately he's not one of them. Of course Konate had bad luck the other night but I think he's the same as Jota. Pays to have good backups like we do.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7679 on: Today at 05:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:38:23 pm
Is he wearing glasses?

Does he have a moustache?

It was Groucho😂
