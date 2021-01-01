Hopefully it's just the 6 weeks at most and he can come back at the same level he's shown all season.
Agree that it's the same players every time. We've sold or released Matip, Keita, Ox and Thiago in the past few years, which has helped on the injury front this season, but Jota, Alisson and Konate again is a bit of a worry. New training methods, different staff working on the players, but it's the same thing again.
If you're injury prone, you're injury prone, and that has to be a big factor in any future purchases.