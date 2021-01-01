Hopefully it's just the 6 weeks at most and he can come back at the same level he's shown all season.



Agree that it's the same players every time. We've sold or released Matip, Keita, Ox and Thiago in the past few years, which has helped on the injury front this season, but Jota, Alisson and Konate again is a bit of a worry. New training methods, different staff working on the players, but it's the same thing again.



If you're injury prone, you're injury prone, and that has to be a big factor in any future purchases.



All of those names mentioned are ones where you feel like they might miss two months in a good season. I remember being shocked when Matip and Keita got through 2021/22 without injuries but stuff like that probably explains how we had such a good season. Even Thiago got a good run when it mattered.Alisson is getting older and his injuries are recurring so potentially we will have to make a decision on him at the end of the season. Jota has had bad luck with people falling on him but it's not entirely bad luck, some people can just get on with stuff like that usually, unfortunately he's not one of them. Of course Konate had bad luck the other night but I think he's the same as Jota. Pays to have good backups like we do.