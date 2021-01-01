Hate saying it but it's just always the same ones, Konate, Alisson, Jota etc. Can almost guarantee they're out for two months every season. The injury isn't his fault but the squad is made up of numerous injury prone players, that's before getting on to the likes of Chiesa now and a few others here and there, Jones/Elliot etc.



Really hope I'm not jinxing anything but Gomez's injury record these past few years has basically been perfect considering what he's gone through previously. I really think with the games under his belt alongside VVD there won't be much of a drop off. Interesting to see who plays alongside Quansah for Girona/Southampton, those are good games for him to come into to get back up to speed if he ends up needing to play in the league again.



I wonder if the young lad Nallo could play as he seems to be a highly rated defender from the academy, he's only 18 but looks a big lad and has played in pre-season.