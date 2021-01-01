« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 186 187 188 189 190 [191]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 686821 times)

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,323
  • Seis Veces
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7600 on: Today at 04:01:09 pm »
Hate saying it but it's just always the same ones, Konate, Alisson, Jota etc. Can almost guarantee they're out for two months every season. The injury isn't his fault but the squad is made up of numerous injury prone players, that's before getting on to the likes of Chiesa now and a few others here and there, Jones/Elliot etc.

Really hope I'm not jinxing anything but Gomez's injury record these past few years has basically been perfect considering what he's gone through previously. I really think with the games under his belt alongside VVD there won't be much of a drop off. Interesting to see who plays alongside Quansah for Girona/Southampton, those are good games for him to come into to get back up to speed if he ends up needing to play in the league again.

I wonder if the young lad Nallo could play as he seems to be a highly rated defender from the academy, he's only 18 but looks a big lad and has played in pre-season.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online buttersstotch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7601 on: Today at 04:01:13 pm »
5-6 weeks isnt idea but on the plus side at least its not longer. But yeah now this injury crisis Arsenal had can be well and truly put to bed.

Does leave us a bit light in defence now though..
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,461
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7602 on: Today at 04:02:19 pm »
4-6 weeks? Could have been much worse, time for Quansah and Gomez to get their chance.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7603 on: Today at 04:02:42 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 04:01:13 pm
5-6 weeks isnt idea but on the plus side at least its not longer. But yeah now this injury crisis Arsenal had can be well and truly put to bed.

Does leave us a bit light in defence now though..
we'll all be cringing every time a player goes into a hard tackle.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,249
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7604 on: Today at 04:02:43 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:01:09 pm
Hate saying it but it's just always the same ones, Konate, Alisson, Jota etc. Can almost guarantee they're out for two months every season. The injury isn't his fault but the squad is made up of numerous injury prone players, that's before getting on to the likes of Chiesa now and a few others here and there, Jones/Elliot etc.

Really hope I'm not jinxing anything but Gomez's injury record these past few years has basically been perfect considering what he's gone through previously. I really think with the games under his belt alongside VVD there won't be much of a drop off. Interesting to see who plays alongside Quansah for Girona/Southampton, those are good games for him to come into to get back up to speed if he ends up needing to play in the league again.

I wonder if the young lad Nallo could play as he seems to be a highly rated defender from the academy, he's only 18 but looks a big lad and has played in pre-season.

Pointlessly negative post is pointless.

Let's big up our squad instead, where Joe Gomez is excellent and can deputise for Konate.

Ffs.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,674
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7605 on: Today at 04:05:06 pm »
So are we now in injury crisis based on other clubs early season injury crisis'
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,323
  • Seis Veces
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7606 on: Today at 04:06:06 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:02:43 pm
Pointlessly negative post is pointless.

Let's big up our squad instead, where Joe Gomez is excellent and can deputise for Konate.

Ffs.

That's literally what I did  :lmao

Honest to god if both are fit and have had runs in the team but only one could play alongside Van Dijk, I'd pick Gomez. Not that I had a problem with Konate playing as he was deservedly keeping Gomez and Quansah out the side.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,249
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7607 on: Today at 04:07:30 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:06:06 pm
That's literally what I did  :lmao

Honest to god if both are fit and have had runs in the team but only one could play alongside Van Dijk, I'd pick Gomez. Not that I had a problem with Konate playing as he was deservedly keeping Gomez and Quansah out the side.
Oh yeah, you did actually! 😂

Me not reading there, soz.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online crewlove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7608 on: Today at 04:09:03 pm »
It feels like whenever we are about go into the most intense period of the year injuries arrive. Shame but at least it is not more than these 5-6 weeks if reports are correct. Still poor but could have been worse.

Another thing is that it is always the same names. I know there wasn't much that could have been done with Konate's injury, but you could always bet that him, Jota or Alisson won't exactly be able to go through season without a long break.

Cheering for Quansah and Gomez then.
Logged

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,503
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7609 on: Today at 04:10:24 pm »
Matip got injured in the last second against Napoli at home...cursed.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,556
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7610 on: Today at 04:10:47 pm »
Lewis Steele said he is injured but too early to put time scale on it.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,556
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7611 on: Today at 04:12:07 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Today at 04:05:06 pm
So are we now in injury crisis based on other clubs early season injury crisis'

No need for us to make a story if it but we have Ali, Konate, Jota and Bradley out.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,336
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7612 on: Today at 04:12:37 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 186 187 188 189 190 [191]   Go Up
« previous next »
 