I think the schedule is plenty manageable, it only becomes otherwise if you get loads of injuries which we haven't yet. I reckon we must have a bigger squad than City and Arsenal do, their teams usually stay the same but it feels to me like we have a few more quality options round 'the squad'. Plus the other clubs are dealing with all the same problems.Winning the first five in Europe has taken all the pressure away from the last three matches, and in the League Cup we've changed the entire team bar about two men against West Ham and Brighton, will be the same against Southampton too. FA Cup hasn't started yet and will be exactly the same I reckon.If Bajcetic can play in our European games in January I'd bring him back, give him them and potential League Cup semi final matches plus FA Cup game/s. Could also come in during league matches if needed, there's nothing for him to be learning at Salzburg that he can't do here. We should definitely be after a couple of additions in January for me though, if you think otherwise I'm fully considering you as part of FSG's payroll