Gomez is probably going to have to play 90 in all of the next three IMO. For City and Newcastle I'd play him centre half and hope you can get full games from Trent or the closest thing to it. For the derby maybe bench Trent and start Gomez right back, bringing Quansah in against the weakest attack of those three.



That's providing Konate can't make Newcastle/Everton. Nothing official yet but everything seems to be saying he's avoided serious injury ... really hope it's true even though I'd be more than happy with Gomez playing going forward, if he can come in and keep his fitness up he's just as likely to start alongside Virgil going forward IMO.