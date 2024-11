Our Christmas/New Year schedule is really good.



Yep, nothing to complain about this year. Considering there'll probably be full rotation in the League Cup and a few changes against Girona now it becomes even more easy to focus on the league games.There's always going to be periods of three games in a week and we usually manage them quite well. Some will be able to play three full games before dropping out for Girona. Wouldn't want to overdo it on rotation against Newcastle and Everton away anyway.