« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186] 187   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 676306 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,373
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7400 on: November 22, 2024, 03:08:09 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 22, 2024, 03:03:50 pm
Maybe he is perfectly capable of 15-20 mins but can't build the stamina for a starting spot?

Very frustrating, and the rumours about returning to Italy make it a lot worse.
what rumours, and why would they matter in the slightest?

he's clearly not ready for 20 minutes cameos though. if you're struggling for stamina for extended minutes, the best way to build that up is in competitive conditions (not training games etc) - he'd be getting those already (we often have a spare sub) if he was ready to perform
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,102
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7401 on: November 22, 2024, 03:09:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 22, 2024, 03:03:50 pm
Maybe he is perfectly capable of 15-20 mins but can't build the stamina for a starting spot?

Very frustrating, and the rumours about returning to Italy make it a lot worse.

I wouldn't give those rumours any credence at this stage, Slot has already rubbished them as well. Sounds like arrived unfit so he's been having a bit of a mini pre season and is close to rejoining the group, I don't think there's much more to it than that.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7402 on: November 22, 2024, 03:14:30 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on November 22, 2024, 03:09:42 pm
I wouldn't give those rumours any credence at this stage, Slot has already rubbished them as well. Sounds like arrived unfit so he's been having a bit of a mini pre season and is close to rejoining the group, I don't think there's much more to it than that.
I don't give them credence but they feed the notion that he (or we) feel the transfer decision was a poor one.  Not helpful.

Be great to get him on the pitch soon.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7403 on: November 22, 2024, 03:36:46 pm »
hard to say with Chiesa.
If this goes on until january that he can't cope with the training intensity not really much choice but to loan him out in January then give him pre season & access him then.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,172
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7404 on: November 22, 2024, 03:39:25 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on November 22, 2024, 03:36:46 pm
hard to say with Chiesa.
If this goes on until january that he can't cope with the training intensity not really much choice but to loan him out in January then give him pre season & access him then.

What if he objects to being accessed?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,481
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7405 on: November 22, 2024, 04:32:59 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on November 22, 2024, 03:39:25 pm
What if he objects to being accessed?

Matt Gaetz will set him straight.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,442
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7406 on: November 22, 2024, 04:43:11 pm »
Chiesa in training pics and Diogo in gym!
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,172
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7407 on: November 22, 2024, 04:46:17 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on November 22, 2024, 04:43:11 pm
Chiesa in training pics and Diogo in gym!

Laying out cones and cleaning the equipment?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,911
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7408 on: November 22, 2024, 04:49:13 pm »
Think Slot said Chiesa might join one of the sessions today, but he's not ready yet.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7409 on: November 22, 2024, 04:49:57 pm »
How long can the hes not had a pre season excuses last I wonder. Hes now had almost 3 months of his own personal pre season.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,911
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7410 on: November 22, 2024, 04:59:54 pm »
Quote from: Knight on November 22, 2024, 04:49:57 pm
How long can the hes not had a pre season excuses last I wonder. Hes now had almost 3 months of his own personal pre season.

Yeah I don't buy that being the problem.  He was ready to come into the team earlier in the season and got some minutes, but then broke down again, that's all it is.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,239
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7411 on: November 22, 2024, 05:06:29 pm »


Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,645
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7412 on: November 22, 2024, 05:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 22, 2024, 05:06:29 pm


Obviously Harvey has not fully recovered, he's not yet allowed to step on the ground...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7413 on: November 22, 2024, 06:07:19 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on November 22, 2024, 04:46:17 pm
Laying out cones and cleaning the equipment?
god I hope not.

those cones can be pretty heavy.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7414 on: November 22, 2024, 06:08:20 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on November 22, 2024, 05:25:10 pm
Obviously Harvey has not fully recovered, he's not yet allowed to step on the ground...
looks like he's trying to get past a little mouse there.  :)
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,465
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7415 on: November 22, 2024, 08:33:42 pm »
Heres Chiesa

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,481
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7416 on: November 22, 2024, 08:35:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 22, 2024, 08:33:42 pm
Heres Chiesa



Lol -it's like a random CGI image - right?


(I know it's not - it just looks like it)
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,465
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7417 on: November 22, 2024, 08:39:45 pm »
Its the worlds coldest man ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,266
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7418 on: November 22, 2024, 10:46:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 22, 2024, 08:33:42 pm
Heres Chiesa



Wait a minute, haven't some people suggested that he is back to Italy already?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7419 on: November 22, 2024, 11:27:15 pm »
is that Nyoni - trying to touch Chiesa to prove he's not hallucinating?

:)
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,533
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7420 on: November 23, 2024, 12:11:49 am »
"Mamma mia, this fucking weather!"
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,574
  • JFT 97
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7421 on: November 23, 2024, 12:14:00 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 22, 2024, 10:46:10 pm
Wait a minute, haven't some people suggested that he is back to Italy already?

Yeah Trey was just showing him the way.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline crewlove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7422 on: Today at 09:44:18 am »
Tsimikas to be sidelined a bit due to ankle injury according to Joyce.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7423 on: Today at 09:45:11 am »
Brilliant, just when he was having a chance of becoming first choice and we have a horrible schedule where rotating will be needed.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7424 on: Today at 09:47:45 am »
I hope Slot makes use of Gomez at LB a bit. Robbo is already struggling so I'm not sure playing every couple of days is going to help him.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7425 on: Today at 09:52:21 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 09:47:45 am
I hope Slot makes use of Gomez at LB a bit. Robbo is already struggling so I'm not sure playing every couple of days is going to help him.
It's not ideal though, is it?  Our full-backs overlap to give us some width and Gomez always cuts back inside and slows down our attacks.  We'll also have the dreadful shoooooot shouts  ::)

As usual Robbo looked leggy off the back of the international break and it's asking a lot of him to play three games in eight days on top of it.  I'm sure Kostas would ordinarily have taken at least one, if not two, of this run of games.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,431
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7426 on: Today at 09:54:27 am »
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 09:44:18 am
Tsimikas to be sidelined a bit due to ankle injury according to Joyce.

That can't be true. Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp said we don't get any injuries.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline daveymac_4

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7427 on: Today at 10:23:30 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:54:27 am
That can't be true. Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp said we don't get any injuries.

I think we've been very lucky with injuries this year because they've been evenly spread throughout different areas of the field. We've had our first choice goalkeeper, our first choice number 9, our second choice number 10, and our sixth choice forward out for most of the season. I'll take that over having three center halfs or three midfielders out at the same time.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,431
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7428 on: Today at 10:27:54 am »
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Today at 10:23:30 am
I think we've been very lucky with injuries this year because they've been evenly spread throughout different areas of the field. We've had our first choice goalkeeper, our first choice number 9, our second choice number 10, and our sixth choice forward out for most of the season. I'll take that over having three center halfs or three midfielders out at the same time.

Having injuries to 6/7 players that would be in the squad every week is not 'lucky'
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 350
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7429 on: Today at 10:43:49 am »
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Today at 10:23:30 am
I think we've been very lucky with injuries this year because they've been evenly spread throughout different areas of the field. We've had our first choice goalkeeper, our first choice number 9, our second choice number 10, and our sixth choice forward out for most of the season. I'll take that over having three center halfs or three midfielders out at the same time.

We haven't, at all.

We currently have an above average amount of players injured (and all of them people who actually play for us, unlike Arsenal missing Tierney or Abu Dhabi missing Oscar Bobb and calling it a crisis).

Quote
Days lost from injuries
Premier League, 2024/25

Brighton 397
Ipswich Town 340
Crystal Palace 319
Arsenal 297
Wolves  279
Tottenham  273
Manchester City 243
Liverpool 228
Brentford 215
Aston Villa 214
Nottingham Forest 208
Everton 192
Manchester United 171
Fulham 160
Chelsea 151
Newcastle United 142
Leicester City 138
Southampton 126
AFC Bournemouth 115
West Ham United 84

Injuries resulting in a player missing 1+ game
Premier League, 2024/25

Tottenham 13
Brighton 12
Ipswich Town 12
Aston Villa 11
Crystal Palace 11
Arsenal 10
Manchester City 10
Everton 8
Leicester City 8
Liverpool 7
Manchester United 7
Newcastle United 7
AFC Bournemouth 6
Southampton 6
Wolves 6
Brentford 5
Chelsea 5
Fulham 4
Nottingham Forest 4
West Ham United 2

I know Sky and BBC would have you believe that Arsenal and Man City have been fielding the kids and the tea lady in every game this season, and we've been at full strength, but we've actually just done a better job of dealing with the injuries.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7430 on: Today at 11:39:14 am »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 10:43:49 am
We haven't, at all.

We currently have an above average amount of players injured (and all of them people who actually play for us, unlike Arsenal missing Tierney or Abu Dhabi missing Oscar Bobb and calling it a crisis).

I know Sky and BBC would have you believe that Arsenal and Man City have been fielding the kids and the tea lady in every game this season, and we've been at full strength, but we've actually just done a better job of dealing with the injuries.
Thanks for the list.  It's interesting that I've never heard the results for Brighton, Ipswich or Palace being caveated by the number of injuries they have.  The match previews for Palace might sometimes reference Eze's latest injury but that's about the extent of it.  Every dropped point for Man City is reported alongside a reference to Rodri and you'd be forgiven for thinking Arsenal were fielding the U19s with the way their injuries are put front and centre.

I think our injuries have been downplayed for a few different reasons, primarily that we keep winning anyway.  Also I don't think it's particularly accepted outside of LFC how important players like Harvey and Jota are because they're lower profile than others like Szobo or Salah.  Harvey appeared in 32 and 34 of our league games over the past two seasons but we're a third of the way into this season and he's only featured once - looking at the progress made by Curtis and Grav I don't think it's unreasonable to think a fully fit Harvey would also have made his England debut under Carsley.  Chiesa is not even on the radar for the media but he's presumably the one we looked to so we didn't burn Salah out.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,855
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7431 on: Today at 11:59:55 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 09:47:45 am
I hope Slot makes use of Gomez at LB a bit. Robbo is already struggling so I'm not sure playing every couple of days is going to help him.
not sure he has any option. 
play Joe tomorrow, Robbo on Sunday.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,442
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7432 on: Today at 12:36:02 pm »
Trent and Chiesa back with main group.

Not sure on Ali, Jota or Kostas
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online calvin

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 296
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7433 on: Today at 12:54:52 pm »
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC

Trent Alexander-Arnold back with the #LFC squad for training today.
As expected, Alisson/Jota still missing, along with Tsimikas, who picked up an ankle injury in training before the weekend.
Chiesa joined up with the main squad after initially doing some individual work.

https://xcancel.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1861387701464789249
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,442
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7434 on: Today at 01:01:22 pm »
Quote from: calvin on Today at 12:54:52 pm
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC

Trent Alexander-Arnold back with the #LFC squad for training today.
As expected, Alisson/Jota still missing, along with Tsimikas, who picked up an ankle injury in training before the weekend.
Chiesa joined up with the main squad after initially doing some individual work.

https://xcancel.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1861387701464789249

Surely Jota and Ali are close
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7435 on: Today at 01:04:09 pm »
Ali must be easily the most injury prone GK to be a regular starter for an elite club.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,442
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7436 on: Today at 01:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:04:09 pm
Ali must be easily the most injury prone GK to be a regular starter for an elite club.

Not sure thats true.

Hes had a couple of big injuries that cant be helped.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,364
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7437 on: Today at 01:10:28 pm »
Great news Trent is already back in training, likewise Chiesa continuing to build back up to full fitness. Plus Elliott that's 3 more who can contribute as we hit a heavy period.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,102
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7438 on: Today at 01:10:56 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:04:09 pm
Ali must be easily the most injury prone GK to be a regular starter for an elite club.

Neuer? Ter Stegen? Courtois?

All have missed a lot more football that Alisson in the last few years.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,911
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7439 on: Today at 01:13:28 pm »
Trent back just in time to shank one into his own goal for his new club on Wednesday.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 181 182 183 184 185 [186] 187   Go Up
« previous next »
 