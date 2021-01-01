« previous next »
classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7400 on: Today at 03:08:09 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:03:50 pm
Maybe he is perfectly capable of 15-20 mins but can't build the stamina for a starting spot?

Very frustrating, and the rumours about returning to Italy make it a lot worse.
what rumours, and why would they matter in the slightest?

he's clearly not ready for 20 minutes cameos though. if you're struggling for stamina for extended minutes, the best way to build that up is in competitive conditions (not training games etc) - he'd be getting those already (we often have a spare sub) if he was ready to perform
JasonF

  Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7401 on: Today at 03:09:42 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:03:50 pm
Maybe he is perfectly capable of 15-20 mins but can't build the stamina for a starting spot?

Very frustrating, and the rumours about returning to Italy make it a lot worse.

I wouldn't give those rumours any credence at this stage, Slot has already rubbished them as well. Sounds like arrived unfit so he's been having a bit of a mini pre season and is close to rejoining the group, I don't think there's much more to it than that.
SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7402 on: Today at 03:14:30 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 03:09:42 pm
I wouldn't give those rumours any credence at this stage, Slot has already rubbished them as well. Sounds like arrived unfit so he's been having a bit of a mini pre season and is close to rejoining the group, I don't think there's much more to it than that.
I don't give them credence but they feed the notion that he (or we) feel the transfer decision was a poor one.  Not helpful.

Be great to get him on the pitch soon.
MD1990

  Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7403 on: Today at 03:36:46 pm
hard to say with Chiesa.
If this goes on until january that he can't cope with the training intensity not really much choice but to loan him out in January then give him pre season & access him then.
afc tukrish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7404 on: Today at 03:39:25 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:36:46 pm
hard to say with Chiesa.
If this goes on until january that he can't cope with the training intensity not really much choice but to loan him out in January then give him pre season & access him then.

What if he objects to being accessed?
newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7405 on: Today at 04:32:59 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 03:39:25 pm
What if he objects to being accessed?

Matt Gaetz will set him straight.
Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7406 on: Today at 04:43:11 pm
Chiesa in training pics and Diogo in gym!
afc tukrish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7407 on: Today at 04:46:17 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:43:11 pm
Chiesa in training pics and Diogo in gym!

Laying out cones and cleaning the equipment?
tubby

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7408 on: Today at 04:49:13 pm
Think Slot said Chiesa might join one of the sessions today, but he's not ready yet.
Knight

  No one understands football like me.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7409 on: Today at 04:49:57 pm
How long can the hes not had a pre season excuses last I wonder. Hes now had almost 3 months of his own personal pre season.
tubby

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7410 on: Today at 04:59:54 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:49:57 pm
How long can the hes not had a pre season excuses last I wonder. Hes now had almost 3 months of his own personal pre season.

Yeah I don't buy that being the problem.  He was ready to come into the team earlier in the season and got some minutes, but then broke down again, that's all it is.
PeterTheRed ...

  Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7411 on: Today at 05:06:23 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:49:57 pm
How long can the hes not had a pre season excuses last I wonder. Hes now had almost 3 months of his own personal pre season.

As long as it takes for all the bitching and moaning drama queens to self-combust ...
Samie

  RAWK bullshitter. The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7412 on: Today at 05:06:29 pm


farawayred

  Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #7413 on: Today at 05:25:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:06:29 pm


Obviously Harvey has not fully recovered, he's not yet allowed to step on the ground...
