Jota being available would be a huge bonus.
Didn't realise we have 5 matches in 20 days
11 in 35 days ! it's insane, everyone will get a run out - A full week off after that before Man U in the new year
24th Nov 14:00 Southampton (a)
27th 20:00 Real Madrid (h)
1st Dec 16:00 Manchester City (h)
4th 19:30 Newcastle United (a)
7th 12:30 Everton (a)
10th 17:45 Girona (a)
14th 15:00 Fulham (h)
18th 20:00 League Cup 5th Round - Southampton (a)
22nd 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur (a)
26th 20:00 Leicester City (h)
29th 17:15 West Ham United (a)
(fixtures copied from Barney's thread)