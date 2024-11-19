« previous next »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 19, 2024, 06:47:59 pm
Alis back too  8)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 19, 2024, 06:59:41 pm
Harveys is back too?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 19, 2024, 07:24:58 pm
elkun:
Harveys is back too?

Yes, from the photos looks like he is training with the team.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 19, 2024, 08:28:43 pm
Great news, need everyone back to continue our title run.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 19, 2024, 08:47:03 pm
Draex:
Great news, need everyone back to continue our title run.

Now you've gone and done it.

But great to see players coming back. Jota and Chiesa hopefully back soon and I know we're doing well but Elliott coming into the squad will be a boost, so looking forward to him under Slot.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 19, 2024, 10:07:40 pm
elkun:
Harveys is back too?

Hope so otherwise it'd be curtains...
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 19, 2024, 10:13:36 pm
Draex:
Great news, need everyone back to continue our title run.

That did not do us a turn last season 🤐
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 19, 2024, 10:22:26 pm
Yep, need to reintegrate them gently
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 20, 2024, 05:51:11 am
Nice too see Danns back :D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 20, 2024, 01:43:11 pm
Jota being available would be a huge bonus.

Didn't realise we have 5 matches in 20 days
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 20, 2024, 01:54:21 pm
Nick110581:
Jota being available would be a huge bonus.

Didn't realise we have 5 matches in 20 days

Has there been any update on him at all since the punctured lung rumours?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 20, 2024, 01:57:50 pm
redgriffin73:
Has there been any update on him at all since the punctured lung rumours?

They are looking for a the right size needle for the bicycle pump, most likely.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 20, 2024, 02:21:18 pm
newterp:
They are looking for a the right size needle for the bicycle pump, most likely.

;D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 20, 2024, 02:36:14 pm
Nick110581:
Jota being available would be a huge bonus.

Didn't realise we have 5 matches in 20 days
With this squad and the ones before, we usually come through Christmas relatively unscathed. Think I read during the 19/20 season that we also became the first team in Prem history to win all our Christmas matches, including cups.(?)
We're also usually top at Chrizza. It's just a part of this club. We've the record in that sense.

We did good enough last season(the United and Arsenal draws were frustrating though) and the season before, so perhaps we'll repeat, or better those.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
November 20, 2024, 02:39:23 pm
redgriffin73:
Has there been any update on him at all since the punctured lung rumours?
Just a bunch of windbags making up new moanier rumours
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 12:05:22 am
Nick110581:
Jota being available would be a huge bonus.
Didn't realise we have 5 matches in 20 days

11 in 35 days !  it's insane, everyone will get a run out  - A full week off after that before Man U in the new year

24th Nov 14:00 Southampton (a)
27th 20:00 Real Madrid (h)
1st Dec 16:00 Manchester City (h)
4th 19:30 Newcastle United (a)
7th 12:30 Everton (a)
10th 17:45 Girona (a)
14th 15:00 Fulham (h)
18th 20:00 League Cup 5th Round - Southampton (a)
22nd 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur (a)
26th 20:00 Leicester City (h)
29th 17:15 West Ham United (a)

(fixtures copied from Barney's thread)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 03:19:52 pm
10th 17:45 Girona (a)
14th 15:00 Fulham (h)
18th 20:00 League Cup 5th Round - Southampton (a)

These are the 3 where I think we could make plenty of changes.  Beat Real and the Girona game is almost a dead-rubber.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 03:27:31 pm
At £1.8m per win I really don't think the club are going to see any CL match in the league phase as a dead rubber
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 03:44:12 pm
I think if we beat Real we can make changes in all three remaining European group games. Doesn't have to be 11 kids, just a strong team with a few changes here and there for those not getting in the league games as much, hopefully the likes of Chiesa and Elliot are fit for them. Could even keep Kelleher in goal so Alisson's hamstring doesn't end up exploding in Spain and ruin Christmas  ;D

If we aren't going to sign a midfielder in January I'd bring Bajcetic back. He could play in both the European matches, potential two legged League Cup semis, and at least one FA Cup tie, potentially more. Not exactly sure he has much to 'learn' over in Austria that he can't do here.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 03:47:26 pm
newterp:
They are looking for a the right size needle for the bicycle pump, most likely.

Actually they still have his lung in a bucket of water looking for the source of the puncture.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 04:22:55 pm
disgraced cake:
I think if we beat Real we can make changes in all three remaining European group games. Doesn't have to be 11 kids, just a strong team with a few changes here and there for those not getting in the league games as much, hopefully the likes of Chiesa and Elliot are fit for them. Could even keep Kelleher in goal so Alisson's hamstring doesn't end up exploding in Spain and ruin Christmas  ;D

If we aren't going to sign a midfielder in January I'd bring Bajcetic back. He could play in both the European matches, potential two legged League Cup semis, and at least one FA Cup tie, potentially more. Not exactly sure he has much to 'learn' over in Austria that he can't do here.
Why the bloody hell is the league cup semi still a two legged affair?!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:19:51 am
disgraced cake:
I think if we beat Real we can make changes in all three remaining European group games. Doesn't have to be 11 kids, just a strong team with a few changes here and there for those not getting in the league games as much, hopefully the likes of Chiesa and Elliot are fit for them. Could even keep Kelleher in goal so Alisson's hamstring doesn't end up exploding in Spain and ruin Christmas  ;D

If we aren't going to sign a midfielder in January I'd bring Bajcetic back. He could play in both the European matches, potential two legged League Cup semis, and at least one FA Cup tie, potentially more. Not exactly sure he has much to 'learn' over in Austria that he can't do here.

Really good shout that, he'd get some great minutes in those games and plenty of opportunities until the season ends.
In Austria there is a league break from December 2nd until February 8th !
