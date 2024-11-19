I think if we beat Real we can make changes in all three remaining European group games. Doesn't have to be 11 kids, just a strong team with a few changes here and there for those not getting in the league games as much, hopefully the likes of Chiesa and Elliot are fit for them. Could even keep Kelleher in goal so Alisson's hamstring doesn't end up exploding in Spain and ruin ChristmasIf we aren't going to sign a midfielder in January I'd bring Bajcetic back. He could play in both the European matches, potential two legged League Cup semis, and at least one FA Cup tie, potentially more. Not exactly sure he has much to 'learn' over in Austria that he can't do here.