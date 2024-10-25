« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 176 177 178 179 180 [181]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 644859 times)

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,970
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7200 on: October 25, 2024, 04:37:01 pm »
Bradley in with a chance for Arsenal, Chiesa back in full training in the next day or two. 


Jotanot yet
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,585
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7201 on: October 25, 2024, 06:47:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 25, 2024, 04:37:01 pm
Bradley in with a chance for Arsenal, Chiesa back in full training in the next day or two. 


Jotanot yet
Having Bradley and Chiesa for the League Cup game would be great.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,034
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7202 on: October 25, 2024, 07:10:49 pm »
No timeline on Jota?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7203 on: October 25, 2024, 08:47:51 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 25, 2024, 07:10:49 pm
No timeline on Jota?

Just a bruised rib isn't it? Basically just got to wait for the pain to go away so would be a day-to-day thing I'd imagine.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,970
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7204 on: October 25, 2024, 08:54:45 pm »
Seems that Bradley has bruised ribs too
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,396
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7205 on: October 25, 2024, 09:01:28 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on October 25, 2024, 06:47:06 pm
Having Bradley and Chiesa for the League Cup game would be great.

If we've only got 4 forwards fit we can't rotate properly, so we could do with him.

If Bradley isn't fit then to rest Trent we'd need to play Gomez there and then that means we have to play Konate or Virg.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7206 on: October 25, 2024, 09:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on October 25, 2024, 09:01:28 pm
If we've only got 4 forwards fit we can't rotate properly, so we could do with him.

If Bradley isn't fit then to rest Trent we'd need to play Gomez there and then that means we have to play Konate or Virg.

What about Nat?!  ;D
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,034
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7207 on: Today at 10:45:36 am »
Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott will be absent for Liverpool until after the international break in November says Arne Slot.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,571
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7208 on: Today at 10:48:06 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:45:36 am
Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott will be absent for Liverpool until after the international break in November says Arne Slot.


That is a month more than initially estimated for Elliot.
Our luck with injuries is like no other team ever, just a constant stream of shit news and players breaking down.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,970
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7209 on: Today at 11:36:29 am »
Sound like a cracked rib rather than just bruising then
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,287
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7210 on: Today at 11:55:24 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:36:29 am
Sound like a cracked rib rather than just bruising then

Jota is literally Samuel L Jackson in Unbreakable.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7211 on: Today at 12:00:09 pm »
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7212 on: Today at 12:07:06 pm »
Really hoping Chiesa is just a Fabinho type situation where we are building him up to full fitness, and not a perma crock type of thing.

He could be so good for us if able to get back to 100%.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,130
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7213 on: Today at 12:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:45:36 am
Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott will be absent for Liverpool until after the international break in November says Arne Slot.
Only four games until the break, one of those being tonight. Hopefully the current lads can keep things going.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,204
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7214 on: Today at 12:18:21 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:09:48 pm
Only four games until the break, one of those being tonight. Hopefully the current lads can keep things going.

Playing tonight and then tomorrow isn't ideal though :P
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,569
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7215 on: Today at 12:25:29 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:00:09 pm
Chiesa out indefinitely it would appear

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/10/federico-chiesa-injury-latest-as-arne-slot-gives-worrying-update-days-or-weeks/

Im sure its not as blunt as it reads, but it reads incredibly blunt.
Logged

Online Fastlane

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 40
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7216 on: Today at 12:57:35 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:18:21 pm
Playing tonight and then tomorrow isn't ideal though :P
Our actual fixtures are almost as mind-boggling - how can it be possible that after playing Madrid on Wed 27th, we play:

City 4pm Sun
Newcastle Wed
Everton 12.30 Sat

So the PL are more than happy to give us the last fixture of the weekend when there's also midweek PL fixture, followed by the first fixture of the weekend. And they just happen to include City and Everton. The Chiesa gamble looks increasingly like it did at the time of the signing - a risk with a slim chance of succeeding.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:05:52 pm by Fastlane »
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,033
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7217 on: Today at 01:26:58 pm »
Those first few weeks of the season with no injuries were fun.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 176 177 178 179 180 [181]   Go Up
« previous next »
 