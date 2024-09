We have a strong 22 players but we've thinned out a lot in terms of the better younger players or other squad players who could fill in. Bajcetic, Clark, Carvalho, Phillips, Gordon, Doak, Beck, Van Den Berg etc all either loaned or sold and we only brought one player in. Therefore even for the domestic cups we'll need to pretty much be going off the main 22 players and are a bit snookered behind that. Nyoni is one who can come in, but Slot said himself he needs another year or two to develop physically. Danns injured for a while.



Morton is the one who has remained though who can be important beyond the 22.



Its only Clark out of the named players who got any decent minutes there isn't it?I personally think its a sign of a strong academy that we trust the youngsters- we should only be keeping the very best (Bradley, Quansah) around long term and for others we should be doing what is good for both the club and the player. That can mean loaning or selling them if they aren't going to play- Nat Phillips is the prime example when this goes wrong and you just keep someone round the squad in case of a massive emergencyIf there is opportunities this season they should again go to the next age group of youngsters coming through. Like how Clark, et al were trusted last season. The club has both club trained and players brought in for big money who need pathways clear (Nyoni, Nallo, Rio and Ayman, plus others) to make appearances