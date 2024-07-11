Yes I think I got a warning from the mods for daring to suggest/ not shutting up about the fact that our medical team/ S&C department/ physios might not be very good. Partly its my experience of the ire of RAWK then compared to the sanguinity with which people are suggesting well improve now which is making me ask about revisionism. Also though, it wasnt Klopps playing style I was questioning, it was the backend team. If people were saying, the number of injuries we had suggests that we didnt manage our players/ rehabilitate them very well so Slot may well improve us here Id be fairly on board with it. Now you do get that a little but the more common argument is about playing style and Im really not sure theyre very different right now. Its not just injuries, all the expert narrative is about what Slots doing differently and how were more patient etc - when most of our goals have been scored in transition! In reality Slot has tinkered a little. This hasnt moved the needle a great deal on playing style and is unlikely to move the needle a great deal on injuries. But yes, hopefully a different back end team will do so (also fewer injury prone players at the club!)



I think some protection of Klopps medical team started after Hughes (I think) did the hatchett job which added a lot of conjecture and twists to actual issues, the two should be seperated. This is the medical team which supported the original gengenpressing and evolution to a continued high intensity pressing style, it by nature is going to be incredibly demanding on players. It was experts in their field uising the most modern technologies and data but nothing is perfect and every area of a football club where titles are won or lost on the finest margins should always be reviewed and improved if possible (this includes the sporting director but let's save that debate for another thread, time, parallel universe..)I've said many times, followed by the usual sly trolling taking the point out of context, that injury prevention is an area we can improve. I maintain last season the drop off was due to the insane amount of injuries we picked up and sustained all season (Liverpool lost injured players for a combined 1,383 days last season), at one point we had Trent, Kostas, Matip, Konate and Robbo all out the fact we still maintained a challenge is testement to Klopp and his coaches. You compare our injuries last season to Arsenal and cheaty (21 for us (2nd worse) v's 14/15 for Arsenal/cheaty) and it's vastly different, they both bar a few small spells could rely on pretty much a consistent first team throughout the season, one of the biggest impacts to rhythm is constant change of players.Being clear here if Klopp had stayed reviewing injury prevention should and probably happens, from replacing injury prone and older players with younger, fitter and more robust ones for example (like we did the summer before) to changing training and how we approach games are all areas we should and did review and change.People should go and read up on Peeters, he is the spearhead of the fitness elements of our squad and he does work differently to Kornmayer, you only need to look at training to see us using medicine balls during normal drills to say a change has happened. I find it incredulous anyone would use this as a criticism of the club, we all want to win and if changes to personel, styles, approaches leads to that it's win win and to discuss said change isn't attacking Klopp at all it's informed discussion around hoping we get better as a club in what could have been quite the dark place after he left.