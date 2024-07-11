« previous next »
Offline classycarra

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7000 on: Yesterday at 06:48:11 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:41:23 pm
Did we want one more, or did we want an upgrade on an existing one which would have then led to them leaving e.g. Endo?

It's been said that Jones will be part of the squad on Saturday so not sure why you're discounting him. He's only missed 3 weeks of training.
Yeah probably the latter (trying to get one off the books).

But even if the numbers are the same, there's hidden upside to it in terms of lessening the workload burden on the current starting three - we'd have had a player the manager would be more inclined to bring on as a sub (compared to Endo/Morton, or Nyoni when he's ready physically)

Wasn't discounting Jones by pointing out he's not going to be match fit - just that last I saw he was in contention to make the squad, but I'm probably (and hopefulyl) behind on that news
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7001 on: Yesterday at 06:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:44:12 pm
Are you kidding? resting on the ball. To do that you actually need the ball. Our possession stats are way down on last season. One example at Old Trafford last season we had 62% possession this season it was 47%. For me our midfield this season has done far more running than under Klopp.

That one example is the only example isn't it, Al? Because we had more possession against Brentford this season compared to last, and didn't play Ipswich.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7002 on: Yesterday at 06:48:33 pm »
It's a pity but we can cope, Jones can come in, either in the number 1/ role or as one of the two with Mac moving up. Morton and Nyoni will get game time in the cups.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7003 on: Yesterday at 06:50:05 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:48:11 pm
Yeah probably the latter (trying to get one off the books).
But even if the numbers are the same, there's hidden upside to it in terms of lessening the workload burden on the current starting three - we'd have had a player the manager would be more inclined to bring on as a sub (compared to Endo/Morton, or Nyoni when he's ready physically)

Yeah I fully agree with that. I've said earlier I'll happily question quality, but in quantitative terms I just don't see an issue.
Offline newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7004 on: Yesterday at 07:01:01 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 06:44:51 pm
"Hey, Joe. go play as the 10, run everything down, press at will..."

Heard worse plans... :D

"Hey Joe. I heard you shot your woman down."

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7005 on: Yesterday at 07:06:35 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:48:26 pm
That one example is the only example isn't it, Al? Because we had more possession against Brentford this season compared to last, and didn't play Ipswich.

Well how about looking at the overall possession stats. Last season we had 61.3% possession that has dropped to 57.1% but your partner in crime states we are resting on the ball more.

Even Slot has gone out of his way to state how much running the midfield players have been doing. Slot calls it running Craig calls it resting. I am not sure who to believe.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7006 on: Yesterday at 07:35:01 pm »
This thread was nice and people were having good discussions til the Donkey lad found out it was another one he could dominate and slag off the owners in. Nevermind, it was good while it lasted!
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7007 on: Yesterday at 08:40:05 pm »
Curtis Jones is very underrated imo. He is a very good rotation option at any of the midfield spots and will apply pressure to start on all of them. Hes a very decent 4th wheel. He's the defensive version of what elliot is offensively and its great to have the pair of them for any situation that arises (even if they are both hurt at the moment).

Endo is also quite under rated imo, yes he's got his limitations but he's also got heart and hustle and the tougher the slog gets the more valuable he becomes. He's a minute eating workhorse who gets stuck in has a decent passing range and keeps the ball ticking over nicely. He's not a top 10 in the world cdm but he is the seasoned captain of his national team with a tremendous work ethic and decent enough quality. People just dismiss the guy like he's terrible. He's not, he's just not. We want even better at the top of the ticket for starting cl finals and such like, true, but still. He's a tremendous 6th choice option and the protective value of soaking up the lower quality minutes in this insane calendar is not something that should be overlooked.

Joe Gomez is clearly very underrated imo, he......ah never mind.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7008 on: Yesterday at 09:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:06:35 pm
Well how about looking at the overall possession stats. Last season we had 61.3% possession that has dropped to 57.1% but your partner in crime states we are resting on the ball more.


Lolol we've played 3 games.
Offline Gus 1855

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7009 on: Yesterday at 09:58:05 pm »
I hate the very presence of this thread.
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Online Eeyore

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7010 on: Yesterday at 10:06:15 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:03:51 pm
Lolol we've played 3 games.

It was Craig who was making a judgment after 3 games.

Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:12:33 pm
I don't think it was really much to do with periodisation for those talking about it previously, but more that the difference in styles between Klopp and Slot (there is a lot more resting on the ball from what we've seen so far) may lead to less fatigue linked injuries compared to other seasons.

Strangely though you didn't pull him up on it. ;)

Offline RedG13

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7011 on: Yesterday at 10:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:55:12 pm
Gambling on players not getting injured because of the new coaching regime doesn't seem to be working. Maybe we should have gone for the old-fashioned idea of actually having enough depth to play two games a week.
They have 2 Players for every position who else in the PL has 2 seniors player for it?
Offline RedG13

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7012 on: Yesterday at 10:59:54 pm »
Sucks about Harvey. That unlucky. Have the ability to cover there with other players. Hopefully he back like when the October International break is over
Offline CraigDS

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7013 on: Yesterday at 11:04:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:06:15 pm
It was Craig who was making a judgment after 3 games.

Strangely though you didn't pull him up on it. ;)

I literally acknowledged the short period when I said "so far". I also added in "I don't think" and "may" to express it was purely an opinion and not a fact, as, unlike some, I don't express opinions as if they are fact.
Offline RedG13

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7014 on: Yesterday at 11:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 08:53:37 am
I agree. We really shouldn't be bothering with the League Cup this year
Players and Coaches are always going to try and win games. I would think Slot uses it a chance to rotate but the side is still going pretty good and can win league cup games.
Like
Kelleher
Bradley-Quansah-Gomez-Tsimikas
ENdo-Jones
Cheisa-Morton(?)-Gakpo
Jota or Nunez

That a really good team still
Offline GreatEx

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7015 on: Today at 12:16:30 am »
That MU game is a prime illustration of why you shouldn't rely on basic stats to tell the story. The numbers say MU had more of the ball, but no one watching the game would suggest that the game was played on their terms or that we were running around madly to try and retrieve the ball.

In all three games we've been able to play the last 20 minutes at a light trot, and we've not had to chase a game . That'll make a big difference on the injury front if it continues.

I also think we're short one defender and/or midfielder, by the way, just disagree on the idea that Slotball - all three games of it - has been more taxing than Klopponomics.
Offline CraigDS

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7016 on: Today at 12:20:08 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:16:30 am
That MU game is a prime illustration of why you shouldn't rely on basic stats to tell the story. The numbers say MU had more of the ball, but no one watching the game would suggest that the game was played on their terms or that we were running around madly to try and retrieve the ball.

In all three games we've been able to play the last 20 minutes at a light trot, and we've not had to chase a game . That'll make a big difference on the injury front if it continues.

I also think we're short one defender and/or midfielder, by the way, just disagree on the idea that Slotball - all three games of it - has been more taxing than Klopponomics.

It hasn't been, and anyone with eyes (and lack of an agenda), will see that. There is slower build up, there is slower possession football at times, but yeah there is quick closing down still. Jones spoke about it in preseason I believe about how Slot is asking them to play which backs this up.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7017 on: Today at 05:53:00 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:04:49 pm
I literally acknowledged the short period when I said "so far". I also added in "I don't think" and "may" to express it was purely an opinion and not a fact, as, unlike some, I don't express opinions as if they are fact.

Also not to feed you answers, but more possession doesn't equate to more resting on the ball. My take of what you said was the type of possession we are now having, with it being less hell for leather.
Offline Knight

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7018 on: Today at 07:27:57 am »
People should be talking about this thesis way less until theres actually some evidence to back it up. At the moment it is dangerously close to revisionism on Klopps time here (at times we moved the ball really slowly when we had controlled possession with him, we were still a team that controlled most games we played in, weve also been a pressing and transition team under Slot so far) as well as making it out like Klopp and his team werent very good at managing the load of their players, or suggesting that the amount of injuries we had was a feature of his style - both arguments which would have got very little traction on here up until the point he left. Also, our players are covering massive amounts of ground in games if szoboslai is a good representation of the rest of the team. Theres no way Szoboslais load has gone down this season.
Online Draex

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7019 on: Today at 07:51:28 am »
The only report I can find on running stats for last year for Szobo had him at 11.9km per game vs 11.3km this season but this was only up to November.

Milner/Henderson were usually around 11.5km average per season so its pretty similar so far.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7020 on: Today at 07:53:17 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:27:57 am
People should be talking about this thesis way less until theres actually some evidence to back it up. At the moment it is dangerously close to revisionism on Klopps time here (at times we moved the ball really slowly when we had controlled possession with him, we were still a team that controlled most games we played in, weve also been a pressing and transition team under Slot so far) as well as making it out like Klopp and his team werent very good at managing the load of their players, or suggesting that the amount of injuries we had was a feature of his style - both arguments which would have got very little traction on here up until the point he left. Also, our players are covering massive amounts of ground in games if szoboslai is a good representation of the rest of the team. Theres no way Szoboslais load has gone down this season.

There is no revisionism of Klopp's tenure. There is just hope that one or two particular aspects will improve with a new coach and a new system, with injuries being one and conceding less (or first) being another. That's not to say that Klopp didn't know what he was doing, but no style of play is perfect and there will always be drawbacks - just like certain aspects of Slot's tenure here will undoubtedly be worse than prior to him arriving. That's football.

It was also said that Slot had a good record of injury prevention at Feyenoord, so there is increased hope that will translate here. At this moment it's just optimism, but there's nothing wrong with a bit of hope.

I believe you were also one of the most critical about our injury problems over the last year, so if anything you should be sharing in the optimism rather than the constant doom and gloom!?
Offline Knight

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7021 on: Today at 08:11:24 am »
Yes I think I got a warning from the mods for daring to suggest/ not shutting up about the fact that our medical team/ S&C department/ physios might not be very good. Partly its my experience of the ire of RAWK then compared to the sanguinity with which people are suggesting well improve now which is making me ask about revisionism. Also though, it wasnt Klopps playing style I was questioning, it was the backend team. If people were saying, the number of injuries we had suggests that we didnt manage our players/ rehabilitate them very well so Slot may well improve us here Id be fairly on board with it. Now you do get that a little but the more common argument is about playing style and Im really not sure theyre very different right now. Its not just injuries, all the expert narrative is about what Slots doing differently and how were more patient etc - when most of our goals have been scored in transition! In reality Slot has tinkered a little. This hasnt moved the needle a great deal on playing style and is unlikely to move the needle a great deal on injuries. But yes, hopefully a different back end team will do so (also fewer injury prone players at the club!)
Online The Final Third

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7022 on: Today at 08:19:50 am »
Last season's Team style:



This season, three games only of course:

Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7023 on: Today at 08:22:04 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:11:24 am
Yes I think I got a warning from the mods for daring to suggest/ not shutting up about the fact that our medical team/ S&C department/ physios might not be very good. Partly its my experience of the ire of RAWK then compared to the sanguinity with which people are suggesting well improve now which is making me ask about revisionism. Also though, it wasnt Klopps playing style I was questioning, it was the backend team. If people were saying, the number of injuries we had suggests that we didnt manage our players/ rehabilitate them very well so Slot may well improve us here Id be fairly on board with it. Now you do get that a little but the more common argument is about playing style and Im really not sure theyre very different right now. Its not just injuries, all the expert narrative is about what Slots doing differently and how were more patient etc - when most of our goals have been scored in transition! In reality Slot has tinkered a little. This hasnt moved the needle a great deal on playing style and is unlikely to move the needle a great deal on injuries. But yes, hopefully a different back end team will do so (also fewer injury prone players at the club!)

But it's still not revisionism just because people are now hopeful. It's just that some of us like to think optimistically about things rather than always trying to find the most negative angle every time something happens.

Injuries might not improve under Slot. They might even get worse. But fuck life if that is the expectation rather than the future looking positive.
Online Draex

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7024 on: Today at 08:27:17 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:11:24 am
Yes I think I got a warning from the mods for daring to suggest/ not shutting up about the fact that our medical team/ S&C department/ physios might not be very good. Partly its my experience of the ire of RAWK then compared to the sanguinity with which people are suggesting well improve now which is making me ask about revisionism. Also though, it wasnt Klopps playing style I was questioning, it was the backend team. If people were saying, the number of injuries we had suggests that we didnt manage our players/ rehabilitate them very well so Slot may well improve us here Id be fairly on board with it. Now you do get that a little but the more common argument is about playing style and Im really not sure theyre very different right now. Its not just injuries, all the expert narrative is about what Slots doing differently and how were more patient etc - when most of our goals have been scored in transition! In reality Slot has tinkered a little. This hasnt moved the needle a great deal on playing style and is unlikely to move the needle a great deal on injuries. But yes, hopefully a different back end team will do so (also fewer injury prone players at the club!)

I think some protection of Klopps medical team started after Hughes (I think) did the hatchett job which added a lot of conjecture and twists to actual issues, the two should be seperated. This is the medical team which supported the original gengenpressing and evolution to a continued high intensity pressing style, it by nature is going to be incredibly demanding on players. It was experts in their field uising the most modern technologies and data but nothing is perfect and every area of a football club where titles are won or lost on the finest margins should always be reviewed and improved if possible (this includes the sporting director but let's save that debate for another thread, time, parallel universe..)

I've said many times, followed by the usual sly trolling taking the point out of context, that injury prevention is an area we can improve. I maintain last season the drop off was due to the insane amount of injuries we picked up and sustained all season (Liverpool lost injured players for a combined 1,383 days last season), at one point we had Trent, Kostas, Matip, Konate and Robbo all out the fact we still maintained a challenge is testement to Klopp and his coaches. You compare our injuries last season to Arsenal and cheaty (21 for us (2nd worse) v's 14/15 for Arsenal/cheaty) and it's vastly different, they both bar a few small spells could rely on pretty much a consistent first team throughout the season, one of the biggest impacts to rhythm is constant change of players.

Being clear here if Klopp had stayed reviewing injury prevention should and probably happens, from replacing injury prone and older players with younger, fitter and more robust ones for example (like we did the summer before) to changing training and how we approach games are all areas we should and did review and change.

https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5628599/2024/07/11/liverpool-injuries-ruben-peeters/

People should go and read up on Peeters, he is the spearhead of the fitness elements of our squad and he does work differently to Kornmayer, you only need to look at training to see us using medicine balls during normal drills to say a change has happened. I find it incredulous anyone would use this as a criticism of the club, we all want to win and if changes to personel, styles, approaches leads to that it's win win and to discuss said change isn't attacking Klopp at all it's informed discussion around hoping we get better as a club in what could have been quite the dark place after he left.
Online Eeyore

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7025 on: Today at 08:39:29 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:16:30 am
That MU game is a prime illustration of why you shouldn't rely on basic stats to tell the story. The numbers say MU had more of the ball, but no one watching the game would suggest that the game was played on their terms or that we were running around madly to try and retrieve the ball.

Isn't that exactly what Slot said though?. That our midfield kept running and making challenges. All three of our centre mids played the full 90 minutes. All three ran over 11km and between them they were involved in 28 ground duels. That was 14 for Macca, 9 for Grav and 5 for Szobo.


Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:16:30 am
In all three games we've been able to play the last 20 minutes at a light trot, and we've not had to chase a game . That'll make a big difference on the injury front if it continues.

That just isn't true though. Against United between the 70th minute and the 90th minute they had an xG of 0.89. So it was from a light trot and that was without them scoring. If they had scored then things would have got even tougher.

Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:16:30 am
I also think we're short one defender and/or midfielder, by the way, just disagree on the idea that Slotball - all three games of it - has been more taxing than Klopponomics.

In theory Slot's system may end up less taxing. We are miles away from that at the moment though. It is also far from a given that it happens. Even Slot himself has stated how much harder the bottom teams in the Premier League make things compared to the Eredivisie. Slot wants to control possession and in his words pass teams to death. That hasn't happened so far because teams are stopping us from playing how Slot wants us to play.
Online Eeyore

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7026 on: Today at 08:52:13 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:22:04 am
But it's still not revisionism just because people are now hopeful. It's just that some of us like to think optimistically about things rather than always trying to find the most negative angle every time something happens.

Injuries might not improve under Slot. They might even get worse. But fuck life if that is the expectation rather than the future looking positive.

It has fuck all to do with optimism or negativity. Posters have in essence been stating that it is okay to leave ourselves short at centre back and in midfield because we will get less injuries. That is akin to not checking the weather forecast and going out in shorts and a t-shirt every day because you have a positive disposition.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7027 on: Today at 09:03:25 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:52:13 am
It has fuck all to do with optimism or negativity. Posters have in essence been stating that it is okay to leave ourselves short at centre back and in midfield because we will get less injuries. That is akin to not checking the weather forecast and going out in shorts and a t-shirt every day because you have a positive disposition.

Apologies, I must have missed the regular injury forecast segment on the daily news.
Online Eeyore

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7028 on: Today at 09:04:13 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:57:38 pm
They have 2 Players for every position who else in the PL has 2 seniors player for it?

In 21-22 the midfield depth was.

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Jones
Keita
Milner

Elliott
Oxlade
Minamino

That season we ended up running out of legs and basically collapsing towards the end of the season. That was with 9 viable options for midfield. For us to even get to 7 options you have to include Endo who the coach clearly doesn't rate and who Nyoni was getting minutes ahead of. Then you have to include Morton who has played a grand total of 66 minutes in the Premier League and who we were looking to sell.

That is without even questioning whether Slot sees Elliott as a midfield option or as a backup for Salah.

For me we have four senior viable options for a starting position week in week out in a Slot side. That is Grav, Macca, Szobozslai and Jones. Going into a ridiculously congested season with an extended CL League and International games every 5 minutes that is miles away from being good enough.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7029 on: Today at 09:10:16 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:04:13 am
That was with 9 viable options for midfield.

So that was 9 viable options...

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:04:13 am
For me we have four senior viable options for a starting position week in week out in a Slot side. That is Grav, Macca, Szobozslai and Jones. Going into a ridiculously congested season with an extended CL League and International games every 5 minutes that is miles away from being good enough.

Yet we now only have 4 viable options?

And to think people think you try and distort things to back up your arguments!

Here's another way to look at it...

In 21/22, Thiago, Keita and Ox weren't viable options because they were constantly injured, whilst Minamino and Elliott were primarily considered to be forwards by Klopp. Ergo, we actually only had four midfielders.

Now, we have at least 6 in Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboslai, Elliott and Endo. Looks like we're better off!

For what it's worth I don't think we are better off - I'd say it's about equal. I'm just pointing out the ridiculousness of what you've just done by randomly discounting players. Like, why would Elliott be a viable midfielder for Klopp but not for Slot?! Why would Minamino be a viable option when he clearly wasn't rated (and not a midfielder), but Endo (who is a midfielder) isn't?! Fucking nuts.
