Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 617340 times)

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7000 on: Yesterday at 06:48:11 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:41:23 pm
Did we want one more, or did we want an upgrade on an existing one which would have then led to them leaving e.g. Endo?

It's been said that Jones will be part of the squad on Saturday so not sure why you're discounting him. He's only missed 3 weeks of training.
Yeah probably the latter (trying to get one off the books).

But even if the numbers are the same, there's hidden upside to it in terms of lessening the workload burden on the current starting three - we'd have had a player the manager would be more inclined to bring on as a sub (compared to Endo/Morton, or Nyoni when he's ready physically)

Wasn't discounting Jones by pointing out he's not going to be match fit - just that last I saw he was in contention to make the squad, but I'm probably (and hopefulyl) behind on that news
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7001 on: Yesterday at 06:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:44:12 pm
Are you kidding? resting on the ball. To do that you actually need the ball. Our possession stats are way down on last season. One example at Old Trafford last season we had 62% possession this season it was 47%. For me our midfield this season has done far more running than under Klopp.

That one example is the only example isn't it, Al? Because we had more possession against Brentford this season compared to last, and didn't play Ipswich.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7002 on: Yesterday at 06:48:33 pm »
It's a pity but we can cope, Jones can come in, either in the number 1/ role or as one of the two with Mac moving up. Morton and Nyoni will get game time in the cups.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7003 on: Yesterday at 06:50:05 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 06:48:11 pm
Yeah probably the latter (trying to get one off the books).
But even if the numbers are the same, there's hidden upside to it in terms of lessening the workload burden on the current starting three - we'd have had a player the manager would be more inclined to bring on as a sub (compared to Endo/Morton, or Nyoni when he's ready physically)

Yeah I fully agree with that. I've said earlier I'll happily question quality, but in quantitative terms I just don't see an issue.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7004 on: Yesterday at 07:01:01 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 06:44:51 pm
"Hey, Joe. go play as the 10, run everything down, press at will..."

Heard worse plans... :D

"Hey Joe. I heard you shot your woman down."

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7005 on: Yesterday at 07:06:35 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:48:26 pm
That one example is the only example isn't it, Al? Because we had more possession against Brentford this season compared to last, and didn't play Ipswich.

Well how about looking at the overall possession stats. Last season we had 61.3% possession that has dropped to 57.1% but your partner in crime states we are resting on the ball more.

Even Slot has gone out of his way to state how much running the midfield players have been doing. Slot calls it running Craig calls it resting. I am not sure who to believe.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7006 on: Yesterday at 07:35:01 pm »
This thread was nice and people were having good discussions til the Donkey lad found out it was another one he could dominate and slag off the owners in. Nevermind, it was good while it lasted!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7007 on: Yesterday at 08:40:05 pm »
Curtis Jones is very underrated imo. He is a very good rotation option at any of the midfield spots and will apply pressure to start on all of them. Hes a very decent 4th wheel. He's the defensive version of what elliot is offensively and its great to have the pair of them for any situation that arises (even if they are both hurt at the moment).

Endo is also quite under rated imo, yes he's got his limitations but he's also got heart and hustle and the tougher the slog gets the more valuable he becomes. He's a minute eating workhorse who gets stuck in has a decent passing range and keeps the ball ticking over nicely. He's not a top 10 in the world cdm but he is the seasoned captain of his national team with a tremendous work ethic and decent enough quality. People just dismiss the guy like he's terrible. He's not, he's just not. We want even better at the top of the ticket for starting cl finals and such like, true, but still. He's a tremendous 6th choice option and the protective value of soaking up the lower quality minutes in this insane calendar is not something that should be overlooked.

Joe Gomez is clearly very underrated imo, he......ah never mind.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7008 on: Yesterday at 09:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:06:35 pm
Well how about looking at the overall possession stats. Last season we had 61.3% possession that has dropped to 57.1% but your partner in crime states we are resting on the ball more.


Lolol we've played 3 games.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7009 on: Yesterday at 09:58:05 pm »
I hate the very presence of this thread.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7010 on: Yesterday at 10:06:15 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:03:51 pm
Lolol we've played 3 games.

It was Craig who was making a judgment after 3 games.

Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:12:33 pm
I don't think it was really much to do with periodisation for those talking about it previously, but more that the difference in styles between Klopp and Slot (there is a lot more resting on the ball from what we've seen so far) may lead to less fatigue linked injuries compared to other seasons.

Strangely though you didn't pull him up on it. ;)

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7011 on: Yesterday at 10:57:38 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:55:12 pm
Gambling on players not getting injured because of the new coaching regime doesn't seem to be working. Maybe we should have gone for the old-fashioned idea of actually having enough depth to play two games a week.
They have 2 Players for every position who else in the PL has 2 seniors player for it?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7012 on: Yesterday at 10:59:54 pm »
Sucks about Harvey. That unlucky. Have the ability to cover there with other players. Hopefully he back like when the October International break is over
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7013 on: Yesterday at 11:04:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:06:15 pm
It was Craig who was making a judgment after 3 games.

Strangely though you didn't pull him up on it. ;)

I literally acknowledged the short period when I said "so far". I also added in "I don't think" and "may" to express it was purely an opinion and not a fact, as, unlike some, I don't express opinions as if they are fact.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7014 on: Yesterday at 11:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 08:53:37 am
I agree. We really shouldn't be bothering with the League Cup this year
Players and Coaches are always going to try and win games. I would think Slot uses it a chance to rotate but the side is still going pretty good and can win league cup games.
Like
Kelleher
Bradley-Quansah-Gomez-Tsimikas
ENdo-Jones
Cheisa-Morton(?)-Gakpo
Jota or Nunez

That a really good team still
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7015 on: Today at 12:16:30 am »
That MU game is a prime illustration of why you shouldn't rely on basic stats to tell the story. The numbers say MU had more of the ball, but no one watching the game would suggest that the game was played on their terms or that we were running around madly to try and retrieve the ball.

In all three games we've been able to play the last 20 minutes at a light trot, and we've not had to chase a game . That'll make a big difference on the injury front if it continues.

I also think we're short one defender and/or midfielder, by the way, just disagree on the idea that Slotball - all three games of it - has been more taxing than Klopponomics.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7016 on: Today at 12:20:08 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:16:30 am
That MU game is a prime illustration of why you shouldn't rely on basic stats to tell the story. The numbers say MU had more of the ball, but no one watching the game would suggest that the game was played on their terms or that we were running around madly to try and retrieve the ball.

In all three games we've been able to play the last 20 minutes at a light trot, and we've not had to chase a game . That'll make a big difference on the injury front if it continues.

I also think we're short one defender and/or midfielder, by the way, just disagree on the idea that Slotball - all three games of it - has been more taxing than Klopponomics.

It hasn't been, and anyone with eyes (and lack of an agenda), will see that. There is slower build up, there is slower possession football at times, but yeah there is quick closing down still. Jones spoke about it in preseason I believe about how Slot is asking them to play which backs this up.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #7017 on: Today at 05:53:00 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:04:49 pm
I literally acknowledged the short period when I said "so far". I also added in "I don't think" and "may" to express it was purely an opinion and not a fact, as, unlike some, I don't express opinions as if they are fact.

Also not to feed you answers, but more possession doesn't equate to more resting on the ball. My take of what you said was the type of possession we are now having, with it being less hell for leather.
