Morton and Nyoni are inexperienced and untested at PL level, shouldn’t really be relied upon to replace our 1st choice midfielders for a period.



Endo is a blunt tool that can only be played in 1 position, Jones is injury prone/not match fit and Elliot is out for 2 months.



It’s real thin gruel if any of the main 3 get injured for a month or two.





Playing anyone in Dom's role is an assumption given that he's played every minute of every match so far. You can't rule it out nor in.



Our midfield options have previously included Thiago, Keita and Ox - it not being enough with them doesn't mean it won't be enough with a group of players who are fingers crossed more robust.



This is my assessment of it too. It sounds really harsh, but if Endo gets anywhere close to the amount of minutes he did last season (conceivable, given the circumstances) we are getting nowhere near the big prizes. He's a real professional, and was even one of our better performers for periods last season, but he is simply not good enough in possession for the style of football we're transitioning to.Carry on playing Dom in every minute of every game and he will break down fast. He isn't a sauntering midfielder who lets the ball do the work for him. He's an all-out engine and running 12km with several sprints 3 times per week is a recipe for disaster.