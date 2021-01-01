« previous next »
Schmarn

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:25:07 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:05:58 am
Joyce confirms fractured foot for Harvey until late October. Feels like we're gonna end up ravaged in midfield as a fuck you for not doing anything in the market but at least Curtis is back for a bit anyway.

I won't believe Curtis is fit until he starts a game or two without getting injured again.
rocco

  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:25:55 am
Thought Elliott didnt play for the u21s


Elliot sent home form England U21 camp with an injury.  Lets hope its a minor one.

Didnt play v United before the break
smicer07

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:27:23 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 10:25:55 am
Thought Elliott didnt play for the u21s


Elliot sent home form England U21 camp with an injury.  Lets hope its a minor one.

Out until late October. Fractured foot.
Crosby Nick

  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:27:30 am
Consensus was he was Doms alternative for that more advanced position. Wonder if we revisit Gakpo though, or even Chiefs at some point. Or would we be more likely to just play a conventional midfielder there?
rocco

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:28:02 am
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:27:23 am
Out until late October. Fractured foot.

Was it a injury while training with u21s


The attacking midfielder returned to Anfield during the international break, having been including in the England under-21 squad. A statement said: Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Jaden Philogene (Aston Villa) and Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic) initially reported to St. Georges Park earlier this week but have now returned to their clubs for further medical assessment.


Sounds like he had an injury leaving us ???
Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:41:02 am
Utterly fucking stupid that he's playing youth football. Manager obviously wants to make a name for himself like Carsley did by winning the tournament.

We knew we'd left ourselves short in midfield. The schedule is a joke and players are going to get injured.
Crosby Nick

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:43:00 am
Before we all get the pitchforks out I dont think he even trained with them did he? Fairly sure he pulled out very early (grow up). Just shows players can pick up injuries at any time, whether we stress about them being overplayed, or whether theyve been struggling for minutes.
Agent99

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:43:58 am
So brave not bringing in a midfielder in the summer.
rolla

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:46:28 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:27:30 am
Consensus was he was Doms alternative for that more advanced position. Wonder if we revisit Gakpo though, or even Chiefs at some point. Or would we be more likely to just play a conventional midfielder there?

I would try Jota there personally.  He has the legs and brains for it and he and Darwin compliment each other.
Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:47:14 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:43:00 am
Before we all get the pitchforks out I dont think he even trained with them did he? Fairly sure he pulled out very early (grow up). Just shows players can pick up injuries at any time, whether we stress about them being overplayed, or whether theyve been struggling for minutes.

Joyce said he got injured while training with the England youth.
Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:49:01 am
Quote from: rolla on Today at 10:46:28 am
I would try Jota there personally.  He has the legs and brains for it and he and Darwin compliment each other.

The problem is that position is the legs of the midfield whether Dom or Harvey. Now Dom will be run into the ground again.
Crosby Nick

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:49:59 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:47:14 am
Joyce said he got injured while training with the England youth.

Fair enough, pass me a spare one then please!

Still stands though, injury like that feels a bit freakish, could have happened in any training session.
Draex

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:50:31 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:27:30 am
Consensus was he was Doms alternative for that more advanced position. Wonder if we revisit Gakpo though, or even Chiefs at some point. Or would we be more likely to just play a conventional midfielder there?

Macca and Jones, it's really an attacking 8 than a 10, Dom's pushing 90%+ pass completion so far.

Incredibly unlucky for Harvey he was about to start getting minutes.
MD1990

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:52:25 am
Bradley i think could be an option as an attacking 8 on the right
Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:54:07 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:49:59 am
Fair enough, pass me a spare one then please!

Still stands though, injury like that feels a bit freakish, could have happened in any training session.

It could but he's training with a lot of overzealous kids and one of them must have put one on him. It's an impact injury..

If he hadn't gone then he wouldn't be injured. There's no need for a player with over 100 Liverpool first team games to be playing youth football. It'd be like him playing for our under 21s.
Draex

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:55:52 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:52:25 am
Bradley i think could be an option as an attacking 8 on the right

Good shout although considering Trent keeps getting beasted by England he'll get minutes at right back as well.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 10:57:36 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:54:07 am
It could but he's training with a lot of overzealous kids and one of them must have put one on him. It's an impact injury..

If he hadn't gone then he wouldn't be injured. There's no need for a player with over 100 Liverpool first team games to be playing youth football. It'd be like him playing for our under 21s.

How do you know its an impact injury? All it says is that he felt discomfort in his foot and resultant scans showed a fracture

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:52:25 am
Bradley i think could be an option as an attacking 8 on the right

Can we stop trying to shoehorn right backs into midfield please? First Trent now Bradley, just let them play their natural positions.
killer-heels

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 11:01:44 am
Terrible news that. Szobozslai is going to have to be overworked.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 11:05:38 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:01:44 am
Terrible news that. Szobozslai is going to have to be overworked.

Chiesa can play in the 10 role.
rolla

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 11:07:43 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:05:38 am
Chiesa can play in the 10 role.

Hopefully,  but it's not just a 10, Dom's heat maps colour in the entire pitch. That versatility plus leading the press for the team is a big ask for someone new to the club and league.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 11:12:09 am
Quote from: rolla on Today at 11:07:43 am
Hopefully,  but it's not just a 10, Dom's heat maps colour in the entire pitch. That versatility plus leading the press for the team is a big ask for someone new to the club and league.

Cool. So Chiesa can help out in the CL, a format he isn't new to, and the League Cup games with Dom mainly focusing on the league games
Draex

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 11:12:45 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:05:38 am
Chiesa can play in the 10 role.

Cheisa would explode if he tried to cover the distance Dom is, you need a physical beast in there, one might say someone extremely athletic in fact.
Peabee

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 11:14:21 am
Quote from: classycarra on September  7, 2024, 04:16:55 pm
no, it's an adductor strain

Bajcetic had an adductor injury which kept him out of the rest of the season, that first time he had an injury (when he was playing through the red way too much for a kid).

Obviously that one was on the serious end. I assume Arne will be praying Mac's injury is more minor and that Argentina aren't c*nts (good luck on that), given our midfield depth issues

The groin muscles are the adductor muscles.

I looked it up.  :D
Bennett

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 11:16:08 am
Dress it up all you like with shouts of Gakpo and Chiesa playing the 10, that is fucking crap news.
Crosby Nick

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 11:24:26 am
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 11:16:08 am
Dress it up all you like with shouts of Gakpo and Chiesa playing the 10, that is fucking crap news.

Is anyone dressing it up? Just trying to think of who can play there when Dom doesnt.
disgraced cake

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 11:31:29 am
Got a feeling Nyoni plays more games than you might expect this season, a bit like Quansah last year. Might not be the worst thing, his potential is frightening. Will mostly be off the bench I imagine but can see him starting a few cup matches perhaps. Good job we kept Morton too, I feel he's going to get opportunities to show what he's about which he can either take to ensure a long term future here or get himself a decent move away from the club.

I'm hoping we're careful with rotation while it's still early doors. I can understand making changes in the League Cup for example but don't want to overdo it in Europe for example, hopefully we can see off Milan and Bologna before the likes of Real Madrid come to town. Every fixture before the next international break is distinctly winnable so if we can put ourselves into as good a position as possible going into that hopefully we come back the other side of it even stronger. Bar Elliott's injury this has been a very encouraging break actually, everyone is looking good.
peachybum

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 11:32:58 am
Quote from: rolla on Today at 11:07:43 am
Hopefully,  but it's not just a 10, Dom's heat maps colour in the entire pitch. That versatility plus leading the press for the team is a big ask for someone new to the club and league.

But even if Elliott wasn't injured he couldn't do that. Any of our 8 midfielders or 6 attackers coming in when Dom is rested probably don't have his physical gifts especially Elliott.

Elliott's injury just means someone else backs up the #10 role.
rolla

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 11:43:30 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 11:32:58 am
But even if Elliott wasn't injured he couldn't do that. Any of our 8 midfielders or 6 attackers coming in when Dom is rested probably don't have his physical gifts especially Elliott.

Elliott's injury just means someone else backs up the #10 role.

Yeah, all fair enough.  I just think the 10 role needs a bit more system knowledge due to the versatility.  Cheisa is primarily a winger who hasn't played a game for us, or in the prem. The wing role is tactically easier and probably more familiar to him,  so I think we are more likely to see him there (for a while at least) .

At the end of the day we have a number of players that can bring things to the role,  but none can do it all like Dom (including Harvey).  It will be interesting to see which skillset Slot prioritises.
Haggis36

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 11:48:21 am
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 11:32:58 am
But even if Elliott wasn't injured he couldn't do that. Any of our 8 midfielders or 6 attackers coming in when Dom is rested probably don't have his physical gifts especially Elliott.

Elliott's injury just means someone else backs up the #10 role.

Yeah this is something Ive been wondering (maybe not one for the injury thread to be fair) but Im not sure Elliott could remotely play the role the same way as Dom does when playing at #10. He has the stamina to run all day long and Id venture he probably covers a broadly similar amount of ground in 90 minutes, but with Dom you know hell be back defending in the full back area and seconds later will be arriving in and around the box or making overlapping runs for the attackers, then sprinting full speed down the other end to cover defensively again. Elliott for all of his qualities doesnt have the physicality to be impactful on both sides of the pitch in that way, so we were always going to have to slightly tweak the role with him coming in for rotation. Maybe its thats hes used more in home games where well totally dominate the ball (when hes fit again) but I think you lose a fair bit off the ball/structurally the second you take Szoboszlai out - hes basically like 2 players.

Excited at the prospect we might see a bit of Nyoni but I think theyll be really careful with him given his age. Maybe minutes in the cups before Christmas and starting to sprinkle in some PL in the new year. I certainly think hes good enough for it but I dont think hell be starting all that many games this season. We could really use another quality midfielder in Jan. Were basically playing every 3 days for the rest of the season now and we cant be flogging the first choice 3 every week. The back ups are currently injured (Elliott), often injured (Jones) and not fancied (Endo). All three of our first choice midfield will be getting flogged for their countries on international breaks too now that Gravenberch is back in the Dutch 11.
