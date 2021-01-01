But even if Elliott wasn't injured he couldn't do that. Any of our 8 midfielders or 6 attackers coming in when Dom is rested probably don't have his physical gifts especially Elliott.



Elliott's injury just means someone else backs up the #10 role.



Yeah this is something Ive been wondering (maybe not one for the injury thread to be fair) but Im not sure Elliott could remotely play the role the same way as Dom does when playing at #10. He has the stamina to run all day long and Id venture he probably covers a broadly similar amount of ground in 90 minutes, but with Dom you know hell be back defending in the full back area and seconds later will be arriving in and around the box or making overlapping runs for the attackers, then sprinting full speed down the other end to cover defensively again. Elliott for all of his qualities doesnt have the physicality to be impactful on both sides of the pitch in that way, so we were always going to have to slightly tweak the role with him coming in for rotation. Maybe its thats hes used more in home games where well totally dominate the ball (when hes fit again) but I think you lose a fair bit off the ball/structurally the second you take Szoboszlai out - hes basically like 2 players.Excited at the prospect we might see a bit of Nyoni but I think theyll be really careful with him given his age. Maybe minutes in the cups before Christmas and starting to sprinkle in some PL in the new year. I certainly think hes good enough for it but I dont think hell be starting all that many games this season. We could really use another quality midfielder in Jan. Were basically playing every 3 days for the rest of the season now and we cant be flogging the first choice 3 every week. The back ups are currently injured (Elliott), often injured (Jones) and not fancied (Endo). All three of our first choice midfield will be getting flogged for their countries on international breaks too now that Gravenberch is back in the Dutch 11.