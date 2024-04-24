« previous next »
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 24, 2024, 08:30:05 am
Quote from: GreatEx on April 24, 2024, 03:49:08 am
If we are avoiding a prick-and-play because of the fucking Euros I will be livid.

We aren't. That's just something that has been completely made up in someone's head. He's got a knock, it happens.
Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 24, 2024, 09:06:48 am
Quote from: decosabute on April 23, 2024, 06:44:10 pm
I don't get that feeling at all. Innocuous, nothing injuries are always minimum a few weeks. The players are usually back later than forecast too. Players coming off any medium to long term injury always take weeks building up to starts. The last one especially is fine in isolation, but my point is that we are risk-averse on all injuries. I don't see the same caution at all in our rivals. City constantly rush players back. DeBruyne was clearly playing through injections the back end of last season. 34 year old Walker just played 300 minutes in 7 days straight after getting rushed back from a minor injury.

I think we are super cautious, which would be fine if we saw any benefit from that approach, but we don't. It reminded me of last season when we would constantly not start players because we were playing it safe, but then those same players would be thrown on at half time or 60 to save the game for us anyway. You're left thinking, what was the point?

And maybe you're right in this case that Jota wouldn't want to take injections or any risk with the Euros coming, but I feel like we do this constantly regardless.

Problem is though with us if a player is slightly rushed back he breaks down again.. Salah for example at Brdntford where he was probably earmarked for 20 minutes but had to come on earlier. Trent who was rushed back due to Bradley's compassionate leave and then got reinjured.
Knight

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 24, 2024, 09:11:11 am
Im not sure if we know whether were rushing players back. Like are we being cavalier or reckless? We cant know. We can see outcomes and it seems like we havent always been clear on when a player is ready to come back at times this season.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 24, 2024, 10:30:19 am
Quote from: Fromola on April 24, 2024, 09:06:48 am
Problem is though with us if a player is slightly rushed back he breaks down again.. Salah for example at Brdntford where he was probably earmarked for 20 minutes but had to come on earlier. Trent who was rushed back due to Bradley's compassionate leave and then got reinjured.

Trent wasn't rushed back. He played 24 and 22 minutes v Norwich and Chelsea previous to him coming off in the 58th minute v Arsenal. Salah was rushed back though, absolutely no need to be bringing him on for as long he did when there are other perfectly adequate replacements on the bench.
kaesarsosei

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
May 17, 2024, 01:29:50 pm
Sad to see him go, one of the best passers of a ball I have ever seen and his half-volley in the CL game was the sweetest strike of a ball I've ever seen I think.

AmanShah21

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
June 4, 2024, 05:31:07 am
Read something interesting on twitter about what may cause recurring hamstring injuries -
https://x.com/tylermwebb/status/1797650770071875754?t=_TqE6y8xuFEauja2XjmUrA&s=19

Given how we've had periods when we have had these and footballers in general tend to have more of these, it might be a nice little breakthrough that allows players to be more preventative.
Uhoh AureliOs

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
June 4, 2024, 08:03:34 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on June  4, 2024, 05:31:07 am
Read something interesting on twitter about what may cause recurring hamstring injuries -
https://x.com/tylermwebb/status/1797650770071875754?t=_TqE6y8xuFEauja2XjmUrA&s=19

Given how we've had periods when we have had these and footballers in general tend to have more of these, it might be a nice little breakthrough that allows players to be more preventative.

The players will have this tested as the club has its own isokinetic dynamometer. It's not thought to be as important as quad to hamstring ratio but it's useful to know.

Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
June 4, 2024, 08:35:18 am
Quote from: Uhoh AureliOs on June  4, 2024, 08:03:34 am
The players will have this tested as the club has its own isokinetic dynamometer. It's not thought to be as important as quad to hamstring ratio but it's useful to know.



Its actually staggering that an NFL team hasn't used isokinetic dynamometers as routine for all their players considering the resources they can put into it!

What's the quad to hamstring ratio though and why's it important?
Uhoh AureliOs

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
June 4, 2024, 09:21:50 am
It's not particularly good as a predictor of injuries but allows you to look at possible sources of weakness that can be worked on with a view to decreasing risk. Quad/hammy ratio is important for ACL risk reduction, bit less so for hamstring strains. Any professional team should have this sort of kit in their biomechanics dept and will use it to monitor players for their normal ranges for use in recovery, and also to address any asymmetries like mentioned in that story above. You'd think he'd have got this tested before spending the cash on the acupuncture etc.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
June 4, 2024, 10:01:22 am
Quote from: Uhoh AureliOs on June  4, 2024, 09:21:50 am
It's not particularly good as a predictor of injuries but allows you to look at possible sources of weakness that can be worked on with a view to decreasing risk. Quad/hammy ratio is important for ACL risk reduction, bit less so for hamstring strains. Any professional team should have this sort of kit in their biomechanics dept and will use it to monitor players for their normal ranges for use in recovery, and also to address any asymmetries like mentioned in that story above. You'd think he'd have got this tested before spending the cash on the acupuncture etc.

So what would the ideal quad/hammy ratio be do you know?

Acupuncture is for quacks so complete waste of money
lionel_messias

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
June 4, 2024, 12:08:10 pm
Problem with this forum, people always banging on about isokinetic dynamometers.

Give it a rest lads.

stockdam

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
June 4, 2024, 09:55:04 pm
I read tonight that Doak has withdrawn from the Scottish squad due to injury. He must be devastated but maybe his old injury just hasnt healed.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
June 4, 2024, 10:22:21 pm
Quote from: stockdam on June  4, 2024, 09:55:04 pm
I read tonight that Doak has withdrawn from the Scottish squad due to injury. He must be devastated but maybe his old injury just hasnt healed.

Was silly that he got called up in the first place.
Uhoh AureliOs

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
June 5, 2024, 09:02:37 am
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on June  4, 2024, 10:01:22 am
So what would the ideal quad/hammy ratio be do you know?

Acupuncture is for quacks so complete waste of money

It's more complicated than having a set number (50-80% h/q). Remaining strong throughout the season is thought to be the important thing and that NFL lad addressing an injury due to an imbalance in his strength (Is it really this? how did it take so long for anyone to pick this up in professional sport? is this twitter bullshit Ive paid too much attention to?) is probably not solely because one side is stronger than the other (cos that's normal) and possibly because he's doing more strengthening in general.


If you want to read something science-y
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
June 5, 2024, 09:18:32 am
Quote from: Uhoh AureliOs on June  5, 2024, 09:02:37 am
It's more complicated than having a set number (50-80% h/q). Remaining strong throughout the season is thought to be the important thing and that NFL lad addressing an injury due to an imbalance in his strength (Is it really this? how did it take so long for anyone to pick this up in professional sport? is this twitter bullshit Ive paid too much attention to?) is probably not solely because one side is stronger than the other (cos that's normal) and possibly because he's doing more strengthening in general.


If you want to read something science-y

Thanks, thats really helpful :) I did a little bit of reading and asked a physio friend of mine and they suggested a h/q ratio of around 75-80% was optimal but I get what the article says when it doesn't predict hamstring injury. There's probably so many other factors behind it but it does baffle me, like you, that a multi-billion dollar sport has only just discovered isokinetic testing!
DelTrotter

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
August 23, 2024, 09:13:29 am
Quansah first up, doesn't sound bad though, just said a knock and will see if he can train today.
TepidT2O

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
August 23, 2024, 08:39:40 pm
Slot has said Qunasah has a tiny tiny injury.  Under Klopp this usually meant they were out for 4-6 weeks ;D

Remains to be seen hiw this works out with Slot and his team
Hazell

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
August 23, 2024, 08:52:44 pm
He said in his press conference this morning he might train today, so hopefully he has.
TepidT2O

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
August 23, 2024, 09:00:42 pm
Quote from: Hazell on August 23, 2024, 08:52:44 pm
He said in his press conference this morning he might train today, so hopefully he has.
Doesnt look like he did.  Just hoping we see him before Christmas now ;D
Hazell

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
August 23, 2024, 09:04:10 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 23, 2024, 09:00:42 pm
Doesnt look like he did.  Just hoping we see him before Christmas now ;D

Well Gomez is staying according to Slot (as far as he's expecting) so no worries :P
Zlen

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
August 23, 2024, 09:16:46 pm
Fucking hate this thread.
xbugawugax

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
August 25, 2024, 05:28:03 pm
rather this thread be buried further down

but curtis is out for a few weeks again. guess his role now is a squad option rather than a nailed on starter. thankfully our midfield depth is rather decent for now.
JasonF

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
August 25, 2024, 05:29:42 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on August 25, 2024, 05:28:03 pm
rather this thread be buried further down

but curtis is out for a few weeks again. guess his role now is a squad option rather than a nailed on starter. thankfully our midfield depth is rather decent for now.

Where are you getting a few weeks from? Just a pessimistic guess or has there been more news than what Slot said?

Slot said: He picked up a little injury during the week and missed a couple of sessions, so will not be available to play.
Simplexity

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
August 25, 2024, 05:31:21 pm
Quote from: JasonF on August 25, 2024, 05:29:42 pm
Where are you getting a few weeks from? Just a pessimistic guess or has there been more news than what Slot said?

Slot said: He picked up a little injury during the week and missed a couple of sessions, so will not be available to play.

Traditionally this has meant that he will be out for 3 months.
JasonF

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
August 25, 2024, 05:32:39 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on August 25, 2024, 05:31:21 pm
Traditionally this has meant that he will be out for 3 months.

I get what you're saying, that has been a trend the last season or two.

But he said something almost identical about Quansah and then he made the next squad. So I wouldn't get overly worried until we hear more.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 11:32:10 pm
Apparently Elliott has picked up an injury with the England U21s and is returning to Liverpool.
