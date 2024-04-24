« previous next »
If we are avoiding a prick-and-play because of the fucking Euros I will be livid.
Quote from: GreatEx
If we are avoiding a prick-and-play because of the fucking Euros I will be livid.

We aren't. That's just something that has been completely made up in someone's head. He's got a knock, it happens.
Quote from: decosabute
I don't get that feeling at all. Innocuous, nothing injuries are always minimum a few weeks. The players are usually back later than forecast too. Players coming off any medium to long term injury always take weeks building up to starts. The last one especially is fine in isolation, but my point is that we are risk-averse on all injuries. I don't see the same caution at all in our rivals. City constantly rush players back. DeBruyne was clearly playing through injections the back end of last season. 34 year old Walker just played 300 minutes in 7 days straight after getting rushed back from a minor injury.

I think we are super cautious, which would be fine if we saw any benefit from that approach, but we don't. It reminded me of last season when we would constantly not start players because we were playing it safe, but then those same players would be thrown on at half time or 60 to save the game for us anyway. You're left thinking, what was the point?

And maybe you're right in this case that Jota wouldn't want to take injections or any risk with the Euros coming, but I feel like we do this constantly regardless.

Problem is though with us if a player is slightly rushed back he breaks down again.. Salah for example at Brdntford where he was probably earmarked for 20 minutes but had to come on earlier. Trent who was rushed back due to Bradley's compassionate leave and then got reinjured.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Im not sure if we know whether were rushing players back. Like are we being cavalier or reckless? We cant know. We can see outcomes and it seems like we havent always been clear on when a player is ready to come back at times this season.
Quote from: Fromola
Problem is though with us if a player is slightly rushed back he breaks down again.. Salah for example at Brdntford where he was probably earmarked for 20 minutes but had to come on earlier. Trent who was rushed back due to Bradley's compassionate leave and then got reinjured.

Trent wasn't rushed back. He played 24 and 22 minutes v Norwich and Chelsea previous to him coming off in the 58th minute v Arsenal. Salah was rushed back though, absolutely no need to be bringing him on for as long he did when there are other perfectly adequate replacements on the bench.
Sad to see him go, one of the best passers of a ball I have ever seen and his half-volley in the CL game was the sweetest strike of a ball I've ever seen I think.

Read something interesting on twitter about what may cause recurring hamstring injuries -
https://x.com/tylermwebb/status/1797650770071875754?t=_TqE6y8xuFEauja2XjmUrA&s=19

Given how we've had periods when we have had these and footballers in general tend to have more of these, it might be a nice little breakthrough that allows players to be more preventative.
