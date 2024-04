Amazing what Jurgen has done so far this season. Kelleher, Quansah, Bradley, look like they could be mainstays for many years. Not forgetting Harvey and Curtis obviously. Add in all the other young bucks making a name for themselves whilst our injured cohort were away. Few of us would have believed it possible that we would be doing so well. Virgil and Joe the only championship winners playing regularly in recent weeks. If we had managed those two games at OT a little better, we would seriously be talking about one of the great seasons ever all things considered. Hopefully the football gods smile upon us and the last few weeks of Jurgen's life at Anfield are something to behold and we are talking about this season for decades.Upthereds!