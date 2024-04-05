« previous next »
Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 5, 2024, 02:35:57 am
Quote from: deano2727 on April  4, 2024, 10:13:15 am
No disrespect to Gakpo, but the difference between having one of Diaz, Jota, or Nunez come off the bench would be massive if we need a goal or to put a game to bed.

This aged well.  ;)

I hear you though, sooner we get Jota back the better it will be for all of us.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 5, 2024, 04:14:22 am
So glad to see Jones back! Hopefully the rest of Alison, Jota and TAA would be back soon!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 5, 2024, 10:06:04 pm
Quote from: SamLad on April  4, 2024, 11:55:39 pm
I must have missed it - what's the word on Endo's injury?  Is it  serious, or just being cautious resting him tonight?

I reckon it was one of those "He's two yellow cards away from a two game ban and the cut off is in 3 games time so we're going to rest him for a game he isn't needed for" type injuries.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 6, 2024, 08:12:37 pm
How far off is trent?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
April 6, 2024, 08:23:51 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on April  6, 2024, 08:12:37 pm
How far off is trent?

Parts of team training next week I think. Could imagine the second leg vs Atlanta the week after might be a realistic return game for him.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 09:07:09 pm
Anyone have any resources to closely monitor injury & training status for players? Is there a website or some dude on twitter or anything like that
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 09:18:02 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on April  6, 2024, 08:12:37 pm
How far off is trent?

I think probably 10 days or 2 weeks until you see him in the bench.

Maybe  closer to the end of the month before hes starting games regularly though. Think last 3-4 league games and Europa semis (if we get through) are likely to be what Trent and Jota are targeting to be fully fit for.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 09:18:59 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:18:02 pm
I think probably 10 days or 2 weeks until you see him in the bench.

Maybe  closer to the end of the month before hes starting games regularly though. Think last 3-4 league games and Europa semis (if we get through) are likely to be what Trent and Jota are targeting to be fully fit for.

Depends on what training they are involved in this week.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 10:41:02 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 09:18:02 pm
I think probably 10 days or 2 weeks until you see him in the bench.

Maybe  closer to the end of the month before hes starting games regularly though. Think last 3-4 league games and Europa semis (if we get through) are likely to be what Trent and Jota are targeting to be fully fit for.
We might have to gamble on their fitness and bring them in a week or two earlywe need 7 wins from 7 in the league dont think we can now afford to wait until the end of the month especially with Jota as Salah and Nunez are both off form.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 11:42:58 pm
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 10:41:02 pm
We might have to gamble on their fitness and bring them in a week or two earlywe need 7 wins from 7 in the league dont think we can now afford to wait until the end of the month especially with Jota as Salah and Nunez are both off form.

We wont gamble any of their fitness. Its unlikely that Jota, Alisson or Trent play much of a significant role in the run in now.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 01:26:20 am
From what I can tell we will be very lucky to have any of Konate (this one's iffy, he should be fully fit before the others), Ali, Trent, Jota in the starting XI before the West Ham game
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 03:26:42 am
Konate is already fit, no? I did wonder whether there was any significance to the fact he was selected for a night game (Sheff U) and left out of an afternoon game (MU) during Ramadan. Eid starts Tuesday night so this is one less thing to worry about from now on.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 05:51:28 am
We need Jota back so badly, his finishing is what we have been missing lately.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:07:32 am
How far off are we from having Diogo back?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:29:14 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:07:32 am
How far off are we from having Diogo back?

Three weeks at the very earliest.
