Apologies if already disclosed in the thread but what is Alisson's injury?
Why?!
Why's Ibou even being considered for the french squad if he's missing tomorrow due to injury?Makes no sense and the club should follow what city are doing with KDB.
The Test is obviously right
Nunez felt his hamstring. Diaz felt his groin. Gakpo twisted ankle. Happy days.
Jurgen Klopp: Luis Diaz felt his groin Darwin Nunez felt his hamstring but hopes it isnt bad Also thinks Cody Gakpo has twisted his ankle
Trent, Jones, Jota, Bajcetic and Konate. Ali might be a couple of weeks more.
Whos due back straight after the international break if anyone?
Hopefully this is just Klopp managing an international break when we are in a title run in.
If we're not pulling these players out of the internationals we're utter idiots. They're friendlies ffs.
We are shooting ourselves in the foot if these players don't stay with the club..
News: Thiago was about to be declared fit but was shot in the foot, now out for 134 weeks.
Stepping up his training during this break.
The usual international break carnage.Robbo goes off for Scotland with an ankle injury anger being unable to carry on.
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.31]