Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6520 on: March 16, 2024, 02:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on March 16, 2024, 01:04:17 pm
Apologies if already disclosed in the thread but what is Alisson's injury?

"Proper muscle injury" according to Jürgen - thought to be a grade 2 or 3 hamstring strain.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6521 on: March 16, 2024, 02:08:26 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 16, 2024, 01:15:21 pm
Why?!

Because Ali wont be fit for the QF or SF it looks like and it would be tough on Kelleher to pull him for the final. Im not the manager though so its only my opinion.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6522 on: March 16, 2024, 02:32:22 pm »
Why's Ibou even being considered for the french squad if he's missing tomorrow due to injury?

Makes no sense and the club should follow what city are doing with KDB.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6523 on: March 16, 2024, 04:24:22 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on March 16, 2024, 02:32:22 pm
Why's Ibou even being considered for the french squad if he's missing tomorrow due to injury?

Makes no sense and the club should follow what city are doing with KDB.

Keep playing him even though hes clearly unfit and quite fat?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6524 on: March 16, 2024, 05:08:58 pm »
Quote from: mighty magpie on March 16, 2024, 02:32:22 pm
Why's Ibou even being considered for the french squad if he's missing tomorrow due to injury?

Makes no sense and the club should follow what city are doing with KDB.

Fairly confident part of the reason him being missing tomorrow is so that he won't have to go and play for France.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6525 on: March 17, 2024, 07:04:00 pm »
Nunez felt his hamstring.

Diaz felt his groin.

Gakpo twisted ankle.

Happy days.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6526 on: March 17, 2024, 07:05:09 pm »
Good thing we don;t play fot two weeks and we have reinforcrments coming.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6527 on: March 17, 2024, 07:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on March 17, 2024, 07:04:00 pm
Nunez felt his hamstring.

Diaz felt his groin.

Gakpo twisted ankle.

Happy days.
good get them off the International break
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6528 on: March 17, 2024, 07:05:41 pm »
Jurgen Klopp:

 Luis Diaz felt his groin
 Darwin Nunez felt his hamstring but hopes it isnt bad
 Also thinks Cody Gakpo has twisted his ankle

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6529 on: March 17, 2024, 07:07:39 pm »
If we're not pulling these players out of the internationals we're utter idiots. They're friendlies ffs.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6530 on: March 17, 2024, 07:08:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on March 17, 2024, 07:04:00 pm
Nunez felt his hamstring.

Diaz felt his groin.

Gakpo twisted ankle.

Happy days.

All 2 week injuries only  :D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6531 on: March 17, 2024, 07:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Caston on March 17, 2024, 07:05:41 pm
Jurgen Klopp:

 Luis Diaz felt his groin
 Darwin Nunez felt his hamstring but hopes it isnt bad
 Also thinks Cody Gakpo has twisted his ankle

Hopefully this is just Klopp managing an international break when we are in a title run in.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6532 on: March 17, 2024, 07:27:28 pm »
Whos due back straight after the international break if anyone?

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6533 on: March 17, 2024, 07:28:18 pm »
Trent, Jones, Jota, Bajcetic and Konate.

Ali might be a couple of weeks more.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6534 on: March 17, 2024, 07:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 17, 2024, 07:28:18 pm
Trent, Jones, Jota, Bajcetic and Konate.

Ali might be a couple of weeks more.

Palace specifically for Ali?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6535 on: March 17, 2024, 07:29:32 pm »
Why does it take Ali so long to get over injuries?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6536 on: March 17, 2024, 07:29:46 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on March 17, 2024, 07:27:28 pm
Whos due back straight after the international break if anyone?



Jones.

The others are later.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6537 on: March 17, 2024, 07:29:47 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on March 17, 2024, 07:27:28 pm
Whos due back straight after the international break if anyone?


Curtis
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6538 on: March 17, 2024, 07:36:42 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on March 17, 2024, 07:16:50 pm
Hopefully this is just Klopp managing an international break when we are in a title run in.

Do we normally do that though? City are at it every international break, but we tend not to fake/exaggerate injuries to pull players, and of all the players who'd be amenable to it, I imagine the South American lads would be last on that list - they're always desperate to play for their countries, friendly or not.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6539 on: March 17, 2024, 07:36:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 17, 2024, 07:07:39 pm
If we're not pulling these players out of the internationals we're utter idiots. They're friendlies ffs.

Hopefully.
But I dont think any of those 3 get pulled out.

Its bewildering that Konate still hasnt pulled out
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6540 on: March 17, 2024, 07:46:16 pm »
Quote from: Caston on March 17, 2024, 07:05:41 pm
Jurgen Klopp:

 Luis Diaz felt his groin
 Darwin Nunez felt his hamstring but hopes it isnt bad
 Also thinks Cody Gakpo has twisted his ankle



No doubt they will all still get called up for their national sides and played ☹️
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6541 on: March 17, 2024, 11:50:01 pm »
(sadly) Updated

BREAK

  • Su  31st Brighton H (PL)                           
  • Th   4th Sheff U H (PL)                       
  • Su   7th Man U A (PL)                                                                   
  • Th   11th EL Atalanta (H)                     
  • Su  14th Palace H (PL)                                                 
  • Th  18th EL Atalanta (A)                                                       
  • Su  21th Fulham (A) 
  • We 24th  (probably) rearranged Everton A (now possibly w/b 13th May also)
  • Sa  27th  WHU A (PL)
  • Th   2nd EL SF (Benfica/Marseille)*    
  • Su   5th   Spurs H (PL)
  • Th   9th EL SF (Benfica/Marseille) * 
  • Su  12th  Villa A (PL)                                                     
  • Su  19th  Wolves H (PL)                     
  • We  22nd  EL Final*

* making assumptions
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6542 on: March 18, 2024, 12:19:56 am »
Quote from: Caston on March 17, 2024, 07:05:41 pm
Jurgen Klopp:

 Luis Diaz felt his groin
 Darwin Nunez felt his hamstring but hopes it isnt bad
 Also thinks Cody Gakpo has twisted his ankle
We are shooting ourselves in the foot if these players don't stay with the club..
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6543 on: March 18, 2024, 12:30:21 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on March 18, 2024, 12:19:56 am
We are shooting ourselves in the foot if these players don't stay with the club..

News: Thiago was about to be declared fit but was shot in the foot, now out for 134 weeks.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6544 on: March 18, 2024, 04:13:49 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 18, 2024, 12:30:21 am
News: Thiago was about to be declared fit but was shot in the foot, now out for 134 weeks.

Strange, for most people getting shot would make their outlook worse...
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6545 on: March 19, 2024, 05:11:20 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 18, 2024, 12:30:21 am
News: Thiago was about to be declared fit but was shot in the foot, now out for 134 weeks.
I kind of forgot he was still with us.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6546 on: March 19, 2024, 05:59:57 pm »
Has Jurgen/the club said something tangible about Alisson? Or just briefed as in the group of players back 'soon' after the break?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6547 on: March 21, 2024, 03:24:48 am »
I think Jota's return would be the most vital for our remaining games.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6548 on: March 21, 2024, 05:51:31 pm »
Stepping up his training during this break.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6549 on: March 21, 2024, 07:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 21, 2024, 05:51:31 pm
Stepping up his training during this break.



Oh very nice.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6550 on: March 21, 2024, 08:43:20 pm »

I had a dream Southgate sent Gomez back to us injured
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6551 on: Today at 08:33:33 pm »
The usual international break carnage.


Robbo goes off for Scotland with an ankle injury anger being unable to carry on.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6552 on: Today at 10:14:56 pm »
Of $%@#ing course.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6553 on: Today at 11:25:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:33:33 pm
The usual international break carnage.


Robbo goes off for Scotland with an ankle injury anger being unable to carry on.

He tried to soldier on for another 5 mins or so, and didn't look too hobbly when coming off so hopefully not too bad! He should have come straight off, though. Glad Bradley came through unscathed!
